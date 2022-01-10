Home
Do you need a standby generator for your home?
In the event of a blackout, a standby generator can power your home. If the electricity cuts out, this appliance can keep your home’s entire electrical system running.
A standby generator needs to be installed outside your home, much like an air conditioning unit and runs on propane or natural gas. Among other things, this appliance will:
• Ensure your sump pump continues to work so your basement doesn’t flood
• Provide power to your fridge and freezer to prevent your food from spoiling
• Keep your heating system running to prevent your pipes from freezing in winter
Additionally, standby generators don’t release fumes, such as carbon monoxide, which is a common issue with portable generators. This makes them safer and bet¬ter for your overall health.
Keep in mind, however, that a standby generator needs to be installed by a licensed professional to ensure it works when you need it most.
Winter fire prevention advice
Heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires in North America. But during the winter, it jumps to the leading cause, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
To avoid home heating fires, remember these rules:
Portable heaters fueled by gas, kerosene, wood, or coal: All heaters must be at least 36 inches away from anything that can burn. Never leave them on when you are not in the room or when you go to sleep. Never dry clothing on a heater.
Kerosene heaters: Use only the fuel recommended by the manufacturer (Never use gasoline!). When refueling, turn off the heater and let it cool before adding fuel. Wipe up spills promptly. Store kerosene away from heat or open flame in an approved container.
Fireplaces: Have the chimney inspected prior to the start of the heating season and cleaned if necessary. Creosote builds up in chimneys and causes chimney fires. Always use a sturdy screen when burning. Remember to burn only wood (never paper or pine boughs). And never use flammable liquids in a fireplace.
Wood stoves: Be sure the stove complies with local fire codes and is properly installed and maintained. Chimney connections should be inspected at the beginning of each heating season. Follow the same safety rules for wood stoves as for space heaters. Burn only wood and be sure the stove has approved stove boards below it and behind it to protect floors and walls.
Portable LP gas heaters with self-contained fuel supplies are prohibited for home use by fire safety standards.
4 affordable alternatives to hardwood floors
If you want the high-end look of hardwood floors without the hefty price tag, there are more affordable options. Here’s an overview.
1. Vinyl
This type of flooring can be designed to look like wood but has all the benefits of vinyl. It’s scuff, dent, and scratch-resistant and will stand up to everyday wear and tear. Furthermore, certain types of vinyl planks feature click-lock technology, which makes them easy to install.
2. Cork
Cork is sustainably harvested and environmentally friendly. This renewable resource is resistant to insects, mold, and mildew, and naturally anti-microbial. In addition, cork flooring provides a comfortable cushion underfoot, making it ideal for people with back and joint issues.
3. Laminate
Durable and available in a wide variety of styles and colors, laminate flooring is stain and moisture-resistant. This type of flooring offers a shine that lasts year after year and is ideal for bathrooms and kitchens.
4. Engineered bamboo
Made by bonding a thin layer of bamboo onto a plywood or fiberboard core, this type of flooring has a plasticated top for added protection. It’s stylish, robust, and easy to maintain, and since bamboo is a wholly renewable resource, this product is an attractive option for environmentally conscious consumers.
For the best possible results, make sure your new flooring is professionally installed.
Are all-in-one kitchen appliances worth the hype?
All-in-one cooking appliances, like the Thermomix and CompleteChef, expertly combine multiple features such as slow cooking, steaming, simmering, baking, chopping, kneading, slicing, sauteing, and more. There’s seemingly nothing these devices can’t do. However, they can range in price from $500 to over $2,000, making them no small investment.
Despite their many advantages, one of the biggest downsides of all-in-one cooking appliances is that learning to use them can take a fair amount of time, effort, and practice. Therefore, if you don’t have the patience and want to get straight to cooking gourmet meals, this may not be the right tool for you.
However, this type of appliance could be a great fit for people who are just starting out setting up their kitchen and don’t want to invest in multiple countertop appliances. In addition, investing in an all-in-one appliance could be a good option for individuals who want to get rid of the multiple appliances cluttering up their cupboards in favor of just one.
A credit card doesn’t count as an emergency fund
Financial planners recommend building an emergency fund that can pay for major repairs and also cover necessary bills, such as rent, should you become unemployed or suffer an emergency. A good rule of thumb is to have an emergency fund that covers living expenses for at least six months.
Unfortunately, some folks lack such a fund and instead rely on credit lines. Even if you have the credit lines to pay for six months, relying on them as an emergency fund tempts fate.
For one, credit is not money in hand, and your creditors could reduce how much they’re willing to lend. Soon, that $10,000 credit line might be reduced to, say, $5,000.
Even if you can access the cash, however, you’ll have to pay a lot in interest. Credit cards and personal loans, among other types of credit, typically charge high-interest rates. The average credit card interest rate right now tops 16 percent. And if you’re seen as high risk, rates can quickly surge.
It’s also worth noting that not all businesses accept credit cards, and even if they do, you may have to reach certain spending thresholds. If you try popping into a gas station to pick up a quart of oil, they may reject a credit card payment.
On top of all that, spending on credit now may cause more financial headaches later. If you’re out of a job and living on credit, you’d better find employment quickly. Otherwise, when creditors come knocking, you may find yourself in dire financial straits, perhaps joining the more than half-million people who declare bankruptcy each year.
5 trendy wedding colors for 2022
If you’re planning a wedding but still undecided about what color scheme to use, consider choosing a hue that’s in vogue in 2022. Here are five trending wedding colors.
1. Egg-yolk yellow
This vibrant and energetic shade is perfect for summer weddings. It goes great with white, gray, light pink, and black.
2. Terracotta pink
This vintage shade of pink will add a touch of romance to your big day. It’s a delicate color that can be paired with other pastels like blue, yellow, and pearl gray.
3. Denim blue
Denim is a versatile color that’s suitable for any season. It can be combined with just about any shade.
4. Mint green
Add a fresh twist to your wedding day with mint green. Pair this color with black to create a modern look or pastel pink for a whimsical feel.
5. Black
Black is chic and can be incorporated into your decor as either an accent shade or focal point. It’s both contemporary and timeless and can make bright colors pop. When combined with gold and silver, black adds elegance and refinement.
To make your celebration a success, consider hiring a professional wedding planner.
4 types of interior doors
Interior doors come in a wide variety of styles. Here’s an overview of four types you may want to consider for your home.
1. Panel doors are a classic choice. They’re affordable, durable, and often feature stylish square or oblong panel configurations. They’re most suitable for high-traffic areas such as bathrooms and bedrooms.
2. Bi-fold doors fold outward and tuck in close to the wall to save space. Consequently, they’re a great option for tight areas such as closets, laundry rooms, pantries, and storage rooms.
3. Barn doors are the perfect complement to a home that has a rustic, industrial, or farmhouse design. They hang from a top rail, allowing them to slide over large openings. Consequently, they’re great for dividing spaces like offices and playrooms.
4. French doors instantly add charm and sophistication to your home. They come in a variety of sizes, materials, styles, and glass pane configurations. The double door design is perfect for cordoning off living rooms and formal dining rooms while still allowing in plenty of natural light.
You can also choose between different types of cores for your interior door to increase privacy and effectively block out sound.
For personalized advice about what style of door would best suit your home, reach out to an interior designer or the sales staff at your local stores.
