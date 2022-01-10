Do you need a standby generator for your home?

In the event of a blackout, a standby generator can power your home. If the electricity cuts out, this appliance can keep your home’s entire electrical system running.

A standby generator needs to be installed outside your home, much like an air conditioning unit and runs on propane or natural gas. Among other things, this appliance will:

• Ensure your sump pump continues to work so your basement doesn’t flood

• Provide power to your fridge and freezer to prevent your food from spoiling

• Keep your heating system running to prevent your pipes from freezing in winter

Additionally, standby generators don’t release fumes, such as carbon monoxide, which is a common issue with portable generators. This makes them safer and bet¬ter for your overall health.

Keep in mind, however, that a standby generator needs to be installed by a licensed professional to ensure it works when you need it most.