Job Market
Do you need training to work in a pharmacy?
Are you interested in pharmacy work and wondering if you need a diploma? The answer is: yes and no. It depends on the position you want.
For some pharmacy roles, such as a cashier or delivery person, you don’t need a specific degree or diploma to carry out your responsibilities. However, specialized training or equivalent experience is a great advantage in some cases. A cosmetician, for example, should have training targeted toward specific products.
To become a pharmacy technician, you must have training and accreditation to perform your tasks correctly. You’ll have opportunities to practice what you learn by completing internships during your studies.
The pharmacist profession requires a university degree and continuing education. These requirements are essential to ensure patient safety.
If you’re applying for a pharmacy job, learn about all the requirements in your jurisdiction before submitting your resume.
Job Market
4 power skills you can learn
Employers traditionally consider soft skills, like adaptability and resilience, desirable but lower priority than role-specific hard skills. However, as demands for specialized expertise shift ever-increasingly, those consistent, nice-to-have traits are becoming so valuable that HR professionals are now calling them power skills. Here are four learnable power skills you can upgrade through training or coaching.
1. Mindfulness. If you already have a personal mindfulness practice, you know how beneficial it is to your mind and body. Mindfulness training can also help you navigate challenging workplace situations and improve your job performance.
2. Diversity, equity, and inclusion. Many organizations seek to build social and economic value by representing society in full rather than select groups. You can add value to your resume and enrich your work experience by promoting workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion.
3. Communication. From public speaking to face-to-face conversations and Zoom etiquette, there’s always room to improve your communication skills. Select a communication skill you’d like to improve upon; you’re sure to find a course or a tutor to help you grow your skill set.
4. Conflict resolution. Some people are born peacemakers, but anyone can learn effective strategies for handling workplace conflicts. Whether you’re in leadership and must moderate employee disagreements or you want to improve engagement with colleagues, conflict resolution training can help.
Explore the lifelong learning course offerings at your local college or university to discover opportunities to expand your power skill toolkit.
Business
How to attract millennial employees
According to a survey by Deloitte, by 2025, 75 percent of the workforce will be made up of millennials. As an employer, you must learn this generation’s motivations, needs and expectations to attract, engage and keep them in your company. Here are five things to consider.
1. Highlight values. Millennials want to work for a company with values that align with theirs. For them, a job isn’t just about a paycheck. It’s very much about having a purpose and making a difference.
2. Create flexibility. Millennial candidates are looking for a job that offers a work-life balance. For example, they’ll prioritize companies that offer remote or hybrid work schedules.
3. Prioritize advancement. Career progression is a top priority for millennial workers. They’re much more likely to stay at a company if they feel upper management is invested in their careers. Ensure you have strategies and policies in place to facilitate career progression.
4. Offer continued learning opportunities. Millennials want to advance and learn new things to progress in their careers. They’ll seek out employers who can provide these opportunities. Investing in training and development can help catch and keep their attention.
5. Embrace technology. Technology is essential to the millennial workforce. Therefore, integrating popular technologies and platforms into your business can give you a decisive edge in attracting this generation.
Ensure your company continues to grow and thrive by appealing to millennial employees.
Job Market
Why upskilling and reskilling are so important
The terms upskilling and reskilling became buzzwords at the start of the pandemic. Upskilling is about improving an employee’s existing skill set to grow in their current role. In contrast, reskilling focuses on retraining an employee for a new position or discipline. Here are some of the benefits of each.
Upskilling
Upskilling focuses on helping employees learn future-forward skills. Organizations can fill open positions with members of their current workforce. As demand for new skills increases, upskilling can allow an organization to develop the skills needed to remain competitive.
Reskilling
The World Economic Forum estimates that half of all employees worldwide will require reskilling by 2025 due to technological advancement. Reskilling can help increase a company’s bottom line by bringing out its employees’ full potential.
Both reskilling and upskilling strategies help your company foster a culture of learning in the workplace and help your employees adapt seamlessly to change.
Job Market
Pharmacy nurse: an exciting profession
Pharmacies offer numerous nursing services, so a pharmacy nurse’s daily life is never dull. Are you exploring careers in the health sector and looking for a stimulating job with multiple duties? The profession may vary depending on where you live, but here are some tasks you may have to carry out as a pharmacy nurse.
• Give vaccines. This responsibility might include vaccinations for local health needs like flu, HPV, or chicken pox. It can also involve immunizations for people planning to travel to exotic destinations.
• Deliver health care. Health-related services might include treating warts, changing bandages, removing stitches, and cleaning ears.
• Provide medical advice. Advice may be related to the general health and well-being of the patient. For example, pharmacy nurses can guide and support individuals trying to lose weight or quit smoking. They may also provide information on monitoring blood pressure or managing diabetes.
• Administer tests. Pharmacy nurses are trained to take samples, like blood and urine, for testing to screen for medical conditions.
Does a career as a pharmacy nurse interest you? Explore the training opportunities offered in your area. You may find the perfect career.
Job Market
Wind turbine technician: a career of the future
If you want a challenging career in green technology, consider becoming a wind turbine service technician. Also known as windtechs, these skilled workers install, maintain and repair wind turbines.
Duties
Windtechs test and troubleshoot wind turbines’ electrical, mechanical, and hydraulic systems and inspect the towers for structural soundness. They service wind field substations, underground transmission systems, fiber optic sensing, and control systems. Windtechs also collect data for research and analysis.
Training
Wind turbine technicians typically study wind energy technology at a technical school. They must also complete at least one year of on-the-job training with a contractor to learn to work with specific wind turbine models. Training covers electrical, hydraulic, mechanical, and braking systems and computer and programmable logic processes. Windtechs are also trained in rescue, first aid, and CPR.
Additional requirements
Windtechs work outdoors, often in challenging weather conditions. They climb great heights and rappel on ropes. They’re expected to handle emergency calls on evenings and weekends. Traveling to wind farms, typically in rural areas, is another aspect of the job.
Visit a college in your area to discover what green technology careers to try.
Job Market
Why your business needs to adopt eLearning
As more people work from home, skills development becomes increasingly challenging for businesses. Training delivered through a digital platform called eLearning can be an effective tool to support your employees and gain buy-in. Here are some good reasons to adopt eLearning.
1. Competitive edge with employees. More people are demanding flexible work arrangements. Online training through learning management systems (LMS) helps you meet employees’ expectations while ensuring they have the necessary tools to meet your organization’s goals.
2. Cost savings. Traditional training programs are costly, requiring employees to take full-day, in-person workshops, sometimes requiring travel. With eLearning, you optimize your training budget and minimize downtime.
3. Built-in measuring tools. Measuring impact is a vital element of any training program. Digital learning programs track progress, log course completion and evaluate test scores.
4. Increased efficiency. The benefits of eLearning modules last long after the training is complete. If problems or questions arise later, users can log into the LMS for fast solutions, reducing downtime and increasing response times.
Explore the many eLearning opportunities available to support employers and employees.
