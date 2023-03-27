Do you need training to work in a pharmacy?

Are you interested in pharmacy work and wondering if you need a diploma? The answer is: yes and no. It depends on the position you want.

For some pharmacy roles, such as a cashier or delivery person, you don’t need a specific degree or diploma to carry out your responsibilities. However, specialized training or equivalent experience is a great advantage in some cases. A cosmetician, for example, should have training targeted toward specific products.

To become a pharmacy technician, you must have training and accreditation to perform your tasks correctly. You’ll have opportunities to practice what you learn by completing internships during your studies.

The pharmacist profession requires a university degree and continuing education. These requirements are essential to ensure patient safety.

If you’re applying for a pharmacy job, learn about all the requirements in your jurisdiction before submitting your resume.