Do You Remember Road Safety Rules? Test Your Knowledge!

Brushing Up On Safe Driving.

We get it. You’ve been on the road for years, and driving is now almost like second nature. But road safety rules? How well do you remember those intricate details that could make a difference? Let’s test your knowledge and see if you’ve got what it takes to score perfectly on this driving safety quiz!

The Rules of the Road

1. Navigating the Roundabout

Question: Which action should you avoid in a roundabout?

A. Stopping in the roundabout

B. Driving around again

C. Going counterclockwise

2. Right Turn on Red

Question: How should you handle a right turn at a red light (where it’s allowed)?

A. Stop completely and wait for those crossing

B. Make the turn as soon as the coast is clear

C. Both of the above

3. The School Bus Conundrum

Question: In which situation can you continue without stopping when you see a stationary school bus?

A. When you have at least two lanes between you and the bus

B. When there’s a center divider between you two

C. When crossing an intersection without passing the bus

4. Respecting the Safety Corridor

Question: Which stationary vehicles with blinking or hazard lights should be given a safety corridor?

A. Police cars, ambulances, tow trucks

B. Fire trucks, road control, wildlife protection vehicles

C. All vehicles listed above

True or False Round

5. Factors like how long you’ve been awake, trip duration, time, and drinking can make you sleepy while driving.

Speeding up just because someone is overtaking you is not just rude but illegal. Any screens (like a DVD player) that aren’t for driving and are visible from the driver’s spot are not allowed. You should lower your headlights in well-lit areas, like city roads, so you don’t blind others.

Answers & Explanations

A – Roundabouts aren’t places for sudden stops unless there’s danger. A – Always ensure it’s safe before turning. B – Always stop for school buses, as children might be crossing. C – Safety corridors matter for all these vehicles. True – All these can affect your alertness. True – Let’s keep the road-friendly and lawful. True – Stay focused on the road ahead. True – A courtesy to other drivers.

Stay Safe, Stay Informed

Whether you aced the quiz or stumbled on a few, it’s always good to refresh your memory. Driving isn’t just about getting from point A to B. It’s about ensuring everyone gets there safely. So the next time you’re on the road, remember these rules, and happy driving!