Do your kids get too much screen time?
Did you know that the average family in North America has seven digital screens at home including TVs, computers, smartphones, and handheld game consoles? This means most children have frequent and easy access to these devices starting at a young age. Here’s a look at why this might be a problem and what parents can do about it.
Harmful effects
Studies indicate that there’s a link between long periods of time spent in front of a screen and considerable impacts on childhood development. While more research is needed, excessive screen time can affect a child’s language skills, cognitive functioning, sleep quality, temperament, and weight.
Effective strategies
• Set a good example by using your own devices responsibly, such as putting your phone away while you eat.
• Specify how much screen time your child will be allotted and let them know when their time is almost up. This way they’ll be more prepared to step away from the device.
• Encourage active and creative alternatives to screen time that you can do together such as crafting, dancing, cooking, and playing board games.
• Establish and enforce clear rules such as no screen time in the evenings, in the bedroom, or during meals.
Keep in mind, however, that moderate screen time and quality content can be beneficial to your child’s development in the right context.
Screen time for preschoolers
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children between the ages of two and five spend no more than an hour per day in front of a screen. For those under the age of two, screen time should be avoided altogether, with the exception of video chatting.
How to install and maintain a central vacuum cleaner
Whether you’re building a new house or looking to upgrade your current home, a central vacuum cleaner is a worthwhile investment. Here’s what you should know about installing and maintaining this type of vacuum.
Installation
It usually takes about two days to set up a central vacuum system. You’ll need a variety of tools to get the job done, including:
• Metal coat hangers
• A pipe cutter
• A stud finder
• A right-angle drill
• A wire stripper
• A drywall saw
In addition to the main unit, you’ll need to install ducts, fittings, mounting brackets, inlets, and several other parts. For best results — and to avoid needing to buy or rent equipment — hire an experienced professional.
Maintenance
A central vacuum cleaner can easily last for 20 years with proper upkeep. As with most vacuums, the canister or bag must be regularly emptied. Completing this simple maintenance task every few months will help prevent clogs and ensure the system functions optimally.
You’ll also need to either routinely replace the disposable filter or rinse the permanent mesh screens under cold water. Keep in mind that even models with a self-cleaning filtration system should be serviced periodically to maximize suction power.
Overall, a central vacuum cleaner is a low-maintenance appliance that will simplify chores and help you keep your home clean.
6 clever tips for storing Christmas decorations
Are you tired of untangling Christmas lights and trying to salvage squashed ornaments when you decorate for the holidays? Here are six storage tips that can make things easier.
1. Insert strands of Christmas tree beads into separate plastic bottles
2. Wrap string lights around pieces of cardboard or empty wrapping paper rolls
3. Thread rolls of ribbon onto a paper towel holder
4. Place small Christmas tree ornaments in egg cartons
5. Bundle wrapping paper rolls in a garment bag
6. Hang wreaths on hangers in a closet
Once your decorations are organized, stow them in clear plastic bins so you can easily see what’s inside. Also, remember to label each container.
3 advantages of folding doors
If you want to maximize a small space or let in more natural light, folding doors are sure to be a welcome addition to your home. Here are three great reasons to install this type of door.
1. They help open up space. Since these doors fold in on themselves when open, they’re an ideal option for small rooms where a standard door would take up too much space.
2. They suit any design style. Folding doors are available in a variety of configurations and can fit openings of different sizes. In addition to choosing the number of panels, you can opt for a door material that complements your home’s overall look.
3. They facilitate outdoor living. Folding doors for your patio that is made of glass can offer easy access to your backyard or deck. In addition, they can give you access to a great view, extend the length of an entire wall, and let in an abundance of natural light.
To find folding doors that suit your needs, visit a home improvement store in your area, or speak with a local contractor.
Should your new cat be allowed to roam outdoors?
If you’ve recently adopted a cat, you might be wondering whether to let it roam freely outside or keep it indoors. While your kitty might enjoy the extra space to explore, there are several risks that come with having an outdoor cat. Among other things, it could:
• Get hit by a vehicle
• Contract a serious illness like feline AIDS or feline leukemia virus
• Get injured in fights with other cats
• Be infected with parasites such as worms, ticks, and lice
• Get adopted by someone else, especially if it doesn’t have a collar
• Be poisoned by eating a toxic plant
• Contribute to the stray cat population if it’s not sterilized
• Become more aggressive or stressed
Unless you adopt an older cat that’s used to coming and going as it pleases, it’s generally preferable to keep Mittens indoors. In fact, it’s estimated that outdoor cats live about five years less than indoor cats. And since your cat would be more likely to get hurt or sick, you could end up with higher vet bills.
Keep in mind that your cat can lead a happy and active life indoors if you offer plenty of stimulation with toys and access to windows. You can also use a harness to take your cat on supervised outings, which reduces the risk of your feline getting into trouble.
Precautions for an outdoor cat
If you want to let your feline roam outdoors, there are several steps you should take to maximize its health and safety. Make sure your cat is sterilized, vaccinated, microchipped, treated against parasites, and wears a collar.
Why you should buy a hygrometer
The humidity level in your house can have a significant effect on your well-being. If there isn’t enough moisture in the air, you may develop dry skin, a scratchy throat and chronic nose bleeds. Excess moisture is also problematic as it can lead to water damage and mold growth.
While condensation on the windows and other issues can be signs that the humidity level in your home is less than ideal, the most reliable way to assess the amount of moisture in the air is to use a hygrometer.
How it works
A hygrometer is an affordable, user-friendly instrument that measures relative humidity, which is the amount of water vapor in the air expressed as a percentage. Since this device is hand-held, you can easily monitor the humidity level in each room of your home.
Ideally, the humidity level throughout your home should be between 30 and 50 percent. To avoid inaccurate results, don’t use the hygrometer near a heat source. If the humidity level in one or several rooms isn’t optimal, here are a few ways to add or remove moisture from the air:
· Install a humidifier or dehumidifier
· Ensure your windows and doors are well-sealed
· Install ceiling exhaust fans
· Open a window
· Avoid air-drying laundry indoors
To purchase a hygrometer, simply visit any hardware or big-box store in your area.
1 week before Christmas: Time for the final touches
Christmas is upon us and excitement is in the air. All that remains are a few final chores that need to get done before your guests arrive.
• Clear out space in the entrance way for your guests’ boots and coats
• Finish buying the fresh ingredients you’ll need for your holiday meal
• Stock your bathrooms with extra toilet paper and fresh hand towels
• Strategically place boxes of facial tissues and small bottles of hand sanitizer around the house
• Walk through each room to make sure nothing’s in the way or blocking an emergency exit
• Put hazardous objects like lighters, cleaning products, and medications out of the reach of children
• Shovel and de-ice your front steps and walkway, and consider putting down anti-slip mats so your guests don’t fall
Merry Christmas!
