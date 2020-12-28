Do your kids get too much screen time?

Did you know that the average family in North America has seven digital screens at home including TVs, computers, smartphones, and handheld game consoles? This means most children have frequent and easy access to these devices starting at a young age. Here’s a look at why this might be a problem and what parents can do about it.

Harmful effects

Studies indicate that there’s a link between long periods of time spent in front of a screen and considerable impacts on childhood development. While more research is needed, excessive screen time can affect a child’s language skills, cognitive functioning, sleep quality, temperament, and weight.

Effective strategies



If you’re concerned that your child spends too much time in front of a screen, there are several steps you can take to ease their dependence on digital devices. You should:

• Set a good example by using your own devices responsibly, such as putting your phone away while you eat.

• Specify how much screen time your child will be allotted and let them know when their time is almost up. This way they’ll be more prepared to step away from the device.

• Encourage active and creative alternatives to screen time that you can do together such as crafting, dancing, cooking, and playing board games.

• Establish and enforce clear rules such as no screen time in the evenings, in the bedroom, or during meals.

Keep in mind, however, that moderate screen time and quality content can be beneficial to your child’s development in the right context.

Screen time for preschoolers

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children between the ages of two and five spend no more than an hour per day in front of a screen. For those under the age of two, screen time should be avoided altogether, with the exception of video chatting.