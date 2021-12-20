Paws & Claws
Does my pet need a passport to travel?
If you’re planning to travel internationally and you want to bring your pet with you, you’ll need to make sure you have specific documentation. Here’s what you need to know about pet passports.
Requirements by country
The documentation that’s required varies depending on the country you visit. You may also be asked to provide an international health certificate from your country of origin, or you may be asked to obtain a health certificate when you arrive at your destination. Other common requirements include:
• Proof of vaccination
• Microchip details
• Proof of ownership
• Treatment records
• A description of the animal
A pet passport contains most or all of the required information listed above. A pet passport is needed to travel through Europe and several other countries. If you travel frequently with your pet, you’ll want to consider getting one.
Each country has different requirements depending on the type of pet you have (e.g. dog, cat, parrot, snake, etc.). Some exotic species require a specific permit from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in order to travel.
Talk to your veterinarian about your travel plans as soon as possible. And don’t forget to check your airline’s pet policy before you book your flight.
Paws & Claws
Christmas pet shots: Watch out for green eye
Wouldn’t it make a great Christmas card for next year: Bowser in front of the fireplace wearing a Santa Claus hat?
Most pet owners, be they kitty fanciers, canine lovers or both will have great opportunities for pet photos during the holidays.
You can set up the photo just where you want it. Declutter the area so the background isn’t confused. Catch your pooch in a calm mood. Ask someone else to hold a toy or a treat in order to get that special glint in your pet’s eyes.
But the glint you don’t want is the dreaded green eye.
The green eye is like red-eye in human photos. With humans, light strikes the retina’s blood vessels, reflecting red. But many animals have an eye membrane called tapetum lucidum that lets animals see better in the dark. When light strikes an animal’s eye, the membrane can reflect green, blue, white, or yellow, depending on the animal. Most dogs and cats reflect green or blue. Blue-eyed cats are the exception and they reflect red. Raccoon and deer eyes glow yellow.
You get green eyes when your pet’s pupils are dilated at night, or a built-in camera flash shines directly into the pet’s eye.
To avoid green eyes, distract the pet to look slightly away from the camera. You can also change your shooting angle to a slightly higher or lower position than the pet’s eyes. If you are using a traditional camera with a separate flash, tilt the flash to bounce light from the ceiling or wall.
Paws & Claws
How to choose the right dog shampoo
Dogs are notorious for getting dirty, and once in a while, they need a good bath. While you might be tempted to use whatever products you keep in your shower, human soaps and shampoos can irritate a dog’s sensitive skin. Luckily, there are hundreds of pet-friendly shampoos on the market. Here’s how to choose the right one for your dog.
Skin type
If your dog has dry, sensitive skin, look for shampoos with soothing and moisturizing agents like oatmeal and honey. Opt for products that are labeled hypoallergenic, and avoid anything with fragrance.
Coat
Is your dog’s coat smooth and silky or coarse and curly? Many dog shampoos are tailored to different types of coats. If your dog’s fur is prone to mats and tangles, opt for a detangling shampoo. If your canine companion has white fur, choose a product with whiteners that will brighten their fur and reduce discoloration.
Medicated shampoos
If your dog has fleas, ticks, or dandruff, they’ll most likely need a medicated shampoo with active ingredients (such as sulfur, hydrocortisone, or coal tar) that work to treat the root cause of the issue. A vet can prescribe the proper shampoo for your dog’s condition.
To help keep your dog’s coat healthy and shining, follow the shampoo with a quality conditioner and a thorough brushing.
When in doubt about bathing your pet, reach out to a veterinarian or professional groomer for advice.
Paws & Claws
9 fun facts about pets
Domesticated animals are more interesting than you might realize. Whether you have a dog, cat, hamster, reptile, or rabbit, these nine fun facts about pets are sure to surprise and delight you.
1. Hamsters are most active at night. While you’re asleep, they can run more than five miles on their rodent wheel.
2. Most cats don’t have eyelashes, but they do have an extra eyelid that lubricates and protects their eyes.
3. Geckos don’t have eyelids. Instead, they have a transparent membrane that covers and protects their eyeballs.
4. Rabbits can see behind their head. The lateral placement of their eyes gives them a nearly 360-degree field of vision.
5. Chameleons’ tongues are nearly twice as long as their bodies. That’s why they’re so good at catching their prey.
6. Greyhounds are the fastest breed of dog. They can reach speeds of up to 18 miles per hour.
7. Horses can drink an average of eight gallons of water per day. This amount increases with activity.
8. Rats laugh when tickled. However, the frequency of their laughter is too low (50 kHz) to be heard by the human ear.
9. Like a snowflake or fingerprint, no two dog noses are the same. They all have unique patterns and creases.
Now, go give your pet a treat or snuggle to reward them for being so interesting.
Paws & Claws
Why do cats like high places?
Is your cat constantly trying to climb your furniture? If so, this behavior isn’t surprising. After all, felines like to perch in high places. Here are some things to know about your cat’s fondness for heights.
Reasons cats like heights
Animals need to adapt to their surroundings to survive in the wild. They develop instincts to help keep them safe. These instincts persist even when they’re domesticated. Seeking high places is part of a cat’s natural behavior. Being up high gives your pet a good vantage point to observe what’s going on around them, target their prey and spot any potential danger. This makes them feel safe and secure. It also gives them a place to retreat when they don’t want to be part of the action below.
Creating vertical spaces
Providing cat-friendly vertical areas will help keep your feline friend off your furniture. Here are some simple and affordable ways to create vertical space for your cat:
• Purchase or build a cat tree or climbing post.
• Mount shelves for your cat to climb.
• Add a window perch to your cat’s favorite window.
To help keep your cat safe at all times, make sure that any perches you build or buy are secured and mounted with the necessary anchors.
Paws & Claws
5 ways to prevent Fido from being dognapped
The demand for dogs increased during the pandemic. As a result, dog abductions are also on the rise. Consequently, it’s a good idea to help keep your pet safe by taking the following precautions.
1. Keep them on a leash
Don’t let your dog freely wander in public. Use a strong leash or double tether so your pup can’t break loose and run away.
2. Don’t leave them unattended
Never leave your dog alone in a car or tied up outside a shop. This provides the perfect opportunity for thieves.
3. Lock your gate
If you must leave your dog in your yard unattended, make sure that your yard is fenced and your gate is locked.
4. Spay or neuter them
Some thieves will steal dogs in order to breed them. If your pet is spayed or neutered, it can help deter potential abductors.
5. Beware of strangers
Be suspicious of anyone who’s asking a lot of questions about your dog. Be evasive and never brag about your pet’s breed. It’s also a good idea to avoid posting too much information about your dog on social media.
Unfortunately, even with these measures, your pooch could still get dognapped. Microchips, however, can help reunite lost or stolen pets with their owners. Consider talking to your veterinarian about having your dog microchipped.
Paws & Claws
How to effectively discipline your dog
Is your dog behaving badly? While it can be tempting to scream, yell and get angry, these methods of punishment are ineffective and can be detrimental to your dog’s well-being. Instead, try using these techniques.
Reward good behavior
Positive reinforcement works better than traditional punishments. Condition your dog to behave appropriately by giving them treats and belly rubs when they do the right thing. Dogs like to please their owners, and they’ll work hard to keep you happy.
Punish bad behavior immediately
To be effective, punishments should be doled out directly following the undesirable behavior. If you weren’t there to witness the misdemeanor, don’t try to punish your dog after the fact. They won’t understand why they’re being disciplined, and doing so may create fear and anxiety that could lead to aggression.
Employ the power of redirection
The best way to discipline your dog is to correct their behavior. For example, if you catch your dog chewing on your shoe, say “No” and remove it from their mouth. Present them with one of their toys and praise them when they begin chewing on it instead.
In addition, it’s useful to understand that pets often act out when they’re bored. Keeping your dog active will often help get rid of pent-up energy and prevent bad behavior.
Lastly, you should never hurt, shake or intimidate your dog. If you feel like your pup is out of control, consult a professional dog behaviorist for help.
Wind: 2mph S
Humidity: 45%
Pressure: 30.26"Hg
UV index: 1
43/23°F
45/30°F