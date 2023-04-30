Does your company have an employee referral program?

What better tool for an organization to address staffing challenges than its trusted staff? Here’s a brief look at the ins and outs of employee referral programs.

Morale builder

When your employees are your recruitment partners, they have a sense of ownership over their workplace culture. You show them you value their contribution. Being recruited by an acquaintance can enable a more seamless onboarding process for new hires.

Incentive strategies

Employees should be incentivized to spread the word. A monetary reward is always welcome, but you could also consider other perks like a bonus paid leave day. Keep your referring employee informed of the status of the recruit so their engagement doesn’t end with the initial recommendation.

Targeted recruitment

An employee referral program enables you to make hires more closely fitted to your needs. Whether you want to enhance diversity in your workplace or seek specific skills, your existing employees are your best resource for finding that perfect mix of desired qualities.

Talk to an HR consultant for advice on building an effective employee referral program for your business.