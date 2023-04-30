Job Market
Does your company have an employee referral program?
What better tool for an organization to address staffing challenges than its trusted staff? Here’s a brief look at the ins and outs of employee referral programs.
Morale builder
When your employees are your recruitment partners, they have a sense of ownership over their workplace culture. You show them you value their contribution. Being recruited by an acquaintance can enable a more seamless onboarding process for new hires.
Incentive strategies
Employees should be incentivized to spread the word. A monetary reward is always welcome, but you could also consider other perks like a bonus paid leave day. Keep your referring employee informed of the status of the recruit so their engagement doesn’t end with the initial recommendation.
Targeted recruitment
An employee referral program enables you to make hires more closely fitted to your needs. Whether you want to enhance diversity in your workplace or seek specific skills, your existing employees are your best resource for finding that perfect mix of desired qualities.
Talk to an HR consultant for advice on building an effective employee referral program for your business.
Interesting Things to Know
3 advantages of working at a day camp
Many summer jobs are available for students when the school year ends, including various positions in summer camps. Here are three advantages of working at a day camp.
1. You form a close bond with your colleagues. Leading and participating in activities requires working together as a team, enabling you to foster close-knit friendships with the children and other leaders.
2. You can make the most of your summer. Unlike sleepaway camps that require you to stay on-site for the duration of the camp, day camps need you to work only during the day. This means you can enjoy your evenings and weekends with friends and family.
3. You can have fun while you work. Diverse activities and games are on the agenda every day at day camp. Choosing this job ensures you have a stimulating and entertaining summer.
In short, working at a day camp has many advantages. The same goes for other camps; you’ll have to experience them to find out!
Job Market
4 workplace personality types and how to motivate them
A positive workplace culture celebrates the unique strengths of each team member. Here are four basic workplace personalities and how to recognize and motivate them.
1. Amiable
The amiable colleague prefers harmony over conflict. Their friendly nature creates a sense of emotional safety. They may become passive-aggressive when a dispute arises, so achieving a resolution can be challenging. Kindness and empathy are essential to motivating your amiable colleague. When they feel safe to express their opinions freely, you may gain valuable insight into the needs of your entire staff.
2. Analytical
The analytical worker is orderly and approaches tasks with a well-formulated plan. They work well alone and have a keen attention to detail. They’re often prone to indecisiveness and can be overcritical of others. The analytical colleague delivers results when presented with a specific problem and given time to think through a solution.
3. Driver
The driver is an energetic leader. They’re an asset because they get the job done and quickly move on to the next task. Their keen focus sometimes seems to lack empathy, which can demotivate other colleagues. The driver needs little external motivation, but your productivity may improve when they’re reminded of the value their coworkers bring to the table.
4. Expressive
The expressive worker is quick-witted, generating excitement and enthusiasm within the organization or with clients and investors. A lack of organization or follow-through may offset their creativity and sociability, so they’re best balanced with more results-driven personalities. To harness their superpower, mirror their enthusiasm, and engage their interest in your business goals.
Talk to an HR consultant to learn more about motivating your team.
Job Market
Do you have what it takes to become an arborist?
If you enjoy an active lifestyle, love being outdoors, and care about the natural environment, you may be suited to becoming an arborist. These tree experts work for private landscaping companies or agencies that manage public green spaces and forests.
Duties of an arborist
As an arborist, you might research local soil and climate to identify which trees best suit the conditions. You may also inspect and treat trees and soil for disease, parasites, and unhealthy growth patterns. Moreover, being called upon to remove diseased or fallen trees is common.
Work conditions
Arborists work with hand tools and heavy machinery, sometimes providing emergency services after a storm or if a tree poses a safety risk. Other aspects of the work include consulting with clients, keeping paperwork up to date, processing lab samples, and conducting research. To be successful and satisfied in this multi-faceted career, you must be physically strong, good with your hands, comfortable with heights, and able to work well on a team.
Education and training
Arborists typically have a technical diploma that includes training in tree and plant care, risk assessment, heavy machinery operation, and workplace safety standards. If you’re doing coursework towards a career as an arborist, opt for courses in botany, forestry, biology, environmental studies, ecology, horticulture, and soil science.
Consult your local college for suitable courses or training programs.
Job Market
4 reasons to use a recruiter in your job search
Recruiters help their clients get hired by top companies. Here are some benefits of using one for your next job search.
1. They can save you time. Using a recruiter saves you time on your job search. They can help you determine beforehand whether a job is a good fit for you, so you don’t waste time applying for jobs that don’t suit your skillset.
2. They can help you find more jobs. Recruiters spend a lot of time networking. Therefore, they can point you toward exclusive openings that aren’t advertised or posted online.
3. They can provide expert advice. Recruiters often function as career coaches. They can help you improve your resume and coach you on interviewing techniques. In short, they can help you get noticed and make a good impression on hiring managers.
4. They can increase your visibility. When you apply for a job directly with a company, your application may get buried under hundreds of others. Using a recruiter can improve the reach and visibility of your application because they communicate directly with the hiring managers. The recruiter can also personally recommend you.
Using a recruiter to search for a new job can make the process more satisfying.
Job Market
3 reasons to become a camp counselor
There are many summer jobs available to students. However, not all of them offer the same benefits. Here are three great reasons to become a summer camp counselor.
1. Develop your leadership skills. Camp counselors must lead activities and sometimes be a friend or parents to various children. They must find the right words for every situation and act appropriately to achieve their daily objectives. This job is perfect if you want to see the direct impact of your actions and discover the qualities of a good leader.
2. Increase your sense of responsibility. Caring for children requires undivided attention, fostering an excellent sense of responsibility. For example, it’s up to you to prevent the children in your care from getting injured or having an allergic reaction.
3. Improve your knowledge. Specialized day camps for hobbies like gymnastics, art, and dance allow you to share your passion through diverse learning experiences with young people. You can also discover your affinity for teaching.
Finally, working at a summer camp provides valuable work experience, mainly because it requires a high level of maturity and excellent organizational skills. It’s also an opportunity to make lasting memories and have fun! Look for job openings in your area.
Job Market
6 pharmacy professions that don’t involve pharmaceuticals
Depending on the size of the facility, some pharmacies offer services other than selling prescription and over-the-counter drugs. It may enlist people with various skill sets to provide complete customer satisfaction. Here are six professions that may be found in a pharmacy setting unrelated to pharmaceuticals.
1. Cosmetician. Pharmacies with a cosmetics counter hire specialists to advise customers on makeup and skin care. The cosmetician is expected to keep up with the latest product lines and trends. They must also be able to apply makeup if the business offers this service to customers.
2. Photographer. Some pharmacies set aside space for administrative photo services like taking passport photos. These photographers must know the rules and regulations so that the pictures they take are valid.
3. Manager. Every pharmacy needs someone to supervise operations and oversee the various teams. Among their many responsibilities is ensuring the very best customer experience.
4. Cashier. In addition to handling transactions at the cash register, the cashier must greet and serve customers and answer their questions about specific products.
5. Delivery person. Increasingly, pharmacies are offering deliveries, especially for prescriptions. The delivery person is essential for customers with reduced mobility who can’t make the trip to pick up their medication in person.
6. Visual merchandiser. Pharmacies carry thousands of products. Visual merchandisers, sometimes called window dressers, arrange these products in appropriate places to catch the customers’ attention. This work also involves major display shifts in keeping with the changing seasons.
If you have more than one of these talents, you may find that some pharmacies will combine duties to make the most of your abilities. You may work both as a cashier and a photographer, for example. Contact the pharmacies near you to learn about their job openings.
Wind: 1mph NNE
Humidity: 74%
Pressure: 29.44"Hg
UV index: 1
46/27°F
43/28°F