Dog Daze Extravaganza Awaits Middleburg!

An Unforgettable Gathering Honoring Working Canines.

When one thinks of autumn in Middleburg, the first thing that might come to mind is the colorful foliage or perhaps the crisp air. However, this October, Glenwood Park will be filled with the excited barks and wagging tails of working dogs, all set to celebrate their dedication and skill.

On October 29, 2023, the MFHA is proud to present Dog Daze: Celebrating the Working Dog at Glenwood Park Ln, Middleburg, VA. Not only will attendees have the chance to witness the incredible abilities of these working canines, but there’s also a host of activities set to make the day memorable. Outdoor sporting events will provide a firsthand look into the athleticism and intelligence of these dogs, leaving audiences both entertained and educated.

For those looking to take a break and indulge their taste buds, a variety of food trucks will be on hand with a smorgasbord of delightful treats. Dog enthusiasts won’t be left out either, with numerous vendors offering “paw-some” products sure to delight both man and his best friend. And if you’re bringing the younger members of the family, rest assured they won’t be bored. A dedicated kids’ zone promises to keep them engaged and entertained.

In a surprising twist, fans of the Discovery Channel are in for a treat. Tim Smith will grace the event, giving fans the chance to get an autograph between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. For those who prefer a lively beat, Gary Jay & The Fire are set to provide a musical backdrop to ensure the day ends on a high note. So, whether you fancy a seat or a spot on the grass, make sure to come prepared to soak in the vibes.

One of the most anticipated parts of the day? The Dog Daze Raffle! With a grand prize that includes a Custom Made Dog Trotter EVO, Pro Large K9 Treadmill, participants have a shot at something truly unique. And if that wasn’t enticing enough, the list boasts other spectacular prizes like Yeti and RTIC coolers and tempting gift baskets. For those eager to try their luck, all the details on the prizes and how to participate can be found on the MFHA website. The live drawing is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at Glenwood Park, so make sure you’re around for the excitement.

Middleburg’s Dog Daze promises to be more than just an event; it’s an experience. One where the community comes together to celebrate not just the spirit of working dogs but also the shared love of fun, family, and friendship.