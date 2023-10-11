Community Events
Dog Daze Extravaganza Awaits Middleburg!
An Unforgettable Gathering Honoring Working Canines.
When one thinks of autumn in Middleburg, the first thing that might come to mind is the colorful foliage or perhaps the crisp air. However, this October, Glenwood Park will be filled with the excited barks and wagging tails of working dogs, all set to celebrate their dedication and skill.
On October 29, 2023, the MFHA is proud to present Dog Daze: Celebrating the Working Dog at Glenwood Park Ln, Middleburg, VA. Not only will attendees have the chance to witness the incredible abilities of these working canines, but there’s also a host of activities set to make the day memorable. Outdoor sporting events will provide a firsthand look into the athleticism and intelligence of these dogs, leaving audiences both entertained and educated.
For those looking to take a break and indulge their taste buds, a variety of food trucks will be on hand with a smorgasbord of delightful treats. Dog enthusiasts won’t be left out either, with numerous vendors offering “paw-some” products sure to delight both man and his best friend. And if you’re bringing the younger members of the family, rest assured they won’t be bored. A dedicated kids’ zone promises to keep them engaged and entertained.
In a surprising twist, fans of the Discovery Channel are in for a treat. Tim Smith will grace the event, giving fans the chance to get an autograph between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. For those who prefer a lively beat, Gary Jay & The Fire are set to provide a musical backdrop to ensure the day ends on a high note. So, whether you fancy a seat or a spot on the grass, make sure to come prepared to soak in the vibes.
One of the most anticipated parts of the day? The Dog Daze Raffle! With a grand prize that includes a Custom Made Dog Trotter EVO, Pro Large K9 Treadmill, participants have a shot at something truly unique. And if that wasn’t enticing enough, the list boasts other spectacular prizes like Yeti and RTIC coolers and tempting gift baskets. For those eager to try their luck, all the details on the prizes and how to participate can be found on the MFHA website. The live drawing is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at Glenwood Park, so make sure you’re around for the excitement.
Middleburg’s Dog Daze promises to be more than just an event; it’s an experience. One where the community comes together to celebrate not just the spirit of working dogs but also the shared love of fun, family, and friendship.
This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 13th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 13:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “The Marvels”
- “Trolls Band Together”
- “The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”
Local Food Pantries Running Low; Food Drive Set for Oct 14-26
At a recent Adult Needs Committee meeting hosted by the Warren Coalition, several members reported that local food pantries are running low on supplies, and the number of people seeking food assistance is increasing.
To help local food pantries restock their shelves, the Committee decided to host a short-notice food drive, kicking it off at the Festival of Leaves on October 14th and ending at the Jack O’Lantern Jubilee on October 26th.
Donations of nonperishable foods are welcome. This includes canned meat, fish, vegetables, and fruit. Meat is typically the item most needed and the least donated. Pop-tops or pouches are ideal, as some recipients may not have can openers. Donations may also include cereal, oatmeal, powdered milk, rice, instant potatoes, pasta, and canned soups and stews.
Throughout the drive, collection boxes will be available at the following locations:
- Front Royal Town Hall, 102 E Main St
- Front Royal Visitors Center, 414 E Main St
- Warren County Community Center, 538 Villa Ave
- Social Services Office, 465 W. 15th St (outside near drop box)
- Samuels Public Library, 330 E Criser Rd
- Warren County Government Center, 220 N Commerce Ave
There will also be collection boxes at the Festival of Leaves in downtown Front Royal, October 14th, 10 am to 6 pm at the Visitor’s Center Tent, and the Jack O’Lantern Jubilee at the Health and Human Services Complex football field (465 W 15th Street) on October 26th from 6 pm to 8 pm. Randolph-Macon Academy Middle School Interact Club will also be collecting food.
In addition, you may bring food donations directly to several of the food pantries. Call ahead to ensure they will be open when you arrive and are available to receive donations:
- C-CAP, 400 Kendrick Lane, Suite B; 540-636-2448
- The Embassy Deliverance and Worship Center, 413 South St, Suite G&H (Friday nights); 540-636-9595
- Helping Hands (Warren Charge UMC), donations by appointment only; 540-683-9080
- Salvation Army, 357 Cloud St; 540-635-4020
- Warren County Department of Social Services, 465 W 15th St; 540-635-3430
Other food pantries may also be accepting donations. Only those that agreed to participate in this food drive are listed here. Even if the pantry you typically support is not on this list, they may still need your help! Please check in with them.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Skyline Middle School Calls for Community Support at Annual Book Fair
Every Book Matters: Championing Lifelong Readers.
October promises to be an exciting month at Skyline Middle School. From October 23-27, the halls will be filled with eager students, bright-eyed and ready to explore the treasures of the annual Fall Scholastic Book Fair. It’s not just about purchasing books—it’s about fostering a love for reading and giving children the chance to discover new worlds and stories on their own terms.
Empowering students to choose their books is more than just an exercise in decision-making. It instills a sense of ownership, igniting a passion for reading that can last a lifetime. The beauty of the Book Fair isn’t just in the books; it’s in the smiles of the children, the excitement of discovery, and the worlds they’re about to uncover.
However, not all stories are filled with sunshine. The reality is that some families face financial challenges, making it tough for their children to buy books. Every student, irrespective of their background, deserves to have a book of their own. Recognizing this, Skyline Middle School is turning to the heart and generosity of the community.
An innovative electronic wallet (e-wallet) system has been put in place, allowing community members to contribute. This e-wallet serves a dual purpose—it aids students who might not have the means to buy books, and it also supports giveaways for students and classroom libraries. The impact of these donations isn’t limited to just the Book Fair. In fact, every contribution goes even further. For every purchase made, Skyline Middle School earns 25% in Scholastic Dollars, which will be used to enhance the school library, expanding its collection beyond the confines of the regular library budget.
Contributors aren’t just anonymous donors. In gratitude for their generosity, Skyline Middle School plans to honor them on their ‘Wall of Fame’ during the Book Fair, ensuring their acts of kindness are recognized and celebrated.
Reading is a journey—one that every child should be equipped to embark upon. Let’s come together to give them the tools they need, ensuring that every student at Skyline Middle School has a book to call their own.
Click here to make your donation – no amount is too small. Thank You.
Power Up Your Business Conference 2023 Set to Inspire and Empower Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs, business leaders, and aspiring professionals are gearing up for the highly anticipated Power Up Your Business Conference, scheduled to take place on October 20, 2023. This dynamic event promises to provide attendees with invaluable insights, networking opportunities, and strategies to drive success in the ever-evolving world of business.
Hosted by Laurel Ridge Small Business Development Center (SBDC), a leading authority in entrepreneurship and business development, the Power Up Your Business Conference is an annual gathering that has gained recognition for its thought-provoking speakers, engaging workshops, and transformative experiences.
Key Highlights of the Power Up Your Business Conference 2023:
- Inspiring Keynote Speakers: The conference will feature a lineup of local, state, and national speakers who have achieved extraordinary success in their respective fields. They will share their personal stories, insights, and strategies for achieving business excellence.
- Interactive Workshops: Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on workshops and breakout sessions that cover a wide range of topics, including digital marketing, leadership, innovation, and finance. These sessions are designed to provide practical knowledge and actionable takeaways.
- Networking Opportunities: Building meaningful connections is a hallmark of the Power Up Your Business Conference. Attendees will have ample chances to network with fellow entrepreneurs, potential partners, and industry experts, fostering valuable relationships that can drive business growth.
- Expo and Exhibitors: A diverse range of exhibitors will be showcasing their products and services in the conference expo area. This is an excellent opportunity for attendees to discover new resources, technologies, and solutions to enhance their businesses.
Christine Kriz, Director, Laurel Ridge SBDC expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming event, stating, “The Power Up Your Business Conference is a platform for entrepreneurs to gather, learn, and grow together. Our mission is to provide attendees with the tools, inspiration, and connections they need to excel in their business ventures.”
Registration for the Power Up Your Business Conference 2023 is open until 10/19/23. To secure your spot and take advantage of discounted rates, visit laurelridgesbdc.org/conference today.
Warren Coalition Presents Midnight Monster Mash Cornhole Tournament for High School Students
High school students in Warren County are invited to participate in the Warren Coalition’s Midnight Monster Mash Cornhole Tournament on October 27th at the Health & Human Services Complex Gym (465 W 15th Street)! This is a single-division tournament with just one champion team at the end. The entry fee for a team is $10 at the door (cash only) or $5 for an individual who wants to be paired up with someone else. Doors open at 9:45 pm for registration.
Students must be accompanied by an adult (18+). The end time will depend on the number of participants.
All students are encouraged to engage in some extra fun and dress in their Halloween best for this tournament! There will be a small prize awarded for the top costume. There will be additional side games with prizes in honor of Red Ribbon Week (no extra charge), as well as chips and drinks for sale, cash only.
No pre-registration is required. For more information, email wc@warrencoalition.org!
This event is hosted by Warren Coalition and Warren County Parks & Recreation.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Job Fair Jamboree: Warren County DSS Teams Up with Horizon Goodwill!
Local Opportunities Galore: From Caregiving to Warehousing, Employers Eager to Meet Prospects.
The Warren County Department of Social Services and Horizon Goodwill Industries have joined together to host a job fair on November 2nd, 2023. The event will take place at the Warren County Community Center from Noon until 3 p.m. at 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal and will feature more than 20 employers ready to conduct on-the-spot interviews.
Thanks to the generosity of the team at Horizon Goodwill Industries, free lunch, free interview clothing, and free haircuts will be provided to guests of the job fair. Additionally, resume preparation and interview practice will help prepare our job seekers to land their dream job. Several local nonprofits will be present to share their resources.
This event is accessible through our local public transportation system. Visit www.vatransit.org for the local bus and trolley schedule.
The employers attending the event represent a variety of industries and have immediate openings. Brightstar Care, Commonwealth Senior Living, Right at Home, and more will be looking to fill caregiving positions, while Toray, Vulcan, George’s Chicken, and Nature’s Touch share warehouse positions, most of which start at over $20 per hour.
The Town of Front Royal, RSW, and FedEx, plus many more, will be on-site to meet with job seekers, offering great benefits and opportunities for long-term growth.
This event is held quarterly in Front Royal, but job seekers have year-round access to job development services through the Department of Social Services Job Development program. Whether help is needed to create a resume or you’re looking for low-cost or free educational opportunities, visit the Social Services building at 465 W. 15th Street, Suite 100, in Front Royal to meet with the job developer.
Businesses interested in attending the job fair on November 2nd or future events should reach out to Meghan Bowers at 540-635-3430 x 3354 for more information.
