Dog walking 101

Taking your dog for a daily walk is the perfect way to release their pent-up energy and encourage them to be good. Here are a few tips for getting started.

Get the right equipment

First, you need to purchase a leash and harness. You may want to choose a retractable leash so you can easily adjust the length. Moreover, you should opt for a harness with a clip at the front to prevent your dog from pulling.

Take it slow

Start by getting your dog used to wearing its harness and leash. Once your pet is comfortable with these items, try going for a short walk. Remember to use positive reinforcement, take your time and, most importantly, be consistent.

Have fun

You don’t have to keep your dog restrained for the entire walk. For example, you can let your pet sniff the ground or urinate on trees. However, you shouldn’t let Fido jump on people or chew on garbage.

Visit your local pet store to find the equipment you need for your dog, and don’t hesitate to ask the sales staff for advice.