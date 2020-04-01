DOJ announces $16 million available to Virginia governments and law enforcement agencies to aid coronavirus response

ROANKOE, Va. – United States Attorneys Thomas T. Cullen and G. Zachary Terrwilliger announced today that the Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, has made available more than $16 million to help Virginia public safety agencies and local government agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump, will allow eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply immediately for these critical funds. The department is moving quickly to make awards, with the goal of having funds available for drawdown within days of the award.

The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive more than $16 million from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program. Allowable projects and expenditures include, but are not limited to: Overtime, training, travel expenses, supplies, including personal protective equipment for medical personnel and first responders, and initiatives focused on addressing the medical needs of inmates in state and local detention centers.

“Our local communities are waging a war to mitigate the awful effects of the Coronavirus,” U.S. Attorney Cullen stated today. “These grants will provide additional funding to augment critical health and public-safety initiatives in cash-strapped counties, cities, and towns across the Commonwealth and increase safety for the brave health-care providers, police officers, and first responders on the front lines.”

“The Department of Justice is 100 percent committed to supporting our communities through these unprecedented times,” said U.S. Attorney Terwilliger. “In addition to upholding the rule of law, we are working daily to ensure that our state and local partners have the resources they need to effectively combat the spread of COVID-19. These grants underscore our commitment to stand with those on the frontline of this critical fight.”

Applications are currently being accepted and all applications are due by May 29.

For more information about this grant opportunity and instructions on the application process, please click here. To apply, please click here.

The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force:

https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdva/covid-19-fraud

Western Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Baudinet, USAVAW.COVID19@usdoj.gov or 540-278-1494.

Eastern Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kaitlin G. Cooke, Kaitlin.Cooke@usdoj.gov or 804-819-5416.

To report a COVID-19 fraud scheme or suspicious activity, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) by calling the NCDF Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or sending an email to disaster@leo.gov.

FBI at: https://www.ic3.gov or 804-261-1044.

To report fraudulent activity to the Virginia State Police, Virginians can contact the Virginia Fusion Center (VFC) at vfc@vfc.vsp.virginia.gov.

For continuing information on the COVID-19 virus and the federal response, check https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html