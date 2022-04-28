Community Events
“Dollars for Diapers” event at Schewels Home
Schewels Home, a family-owned furniture store with 50 locations across Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina, is wrapping up their annual mattress sale that benefits The Salvation Army in our community with a diaper drive. A portion of every mattress sold during their “Second Annual Dollars for Diapers Mattress Savings Event” generates funds for diapers and other infant care items to be distributed by The Salvation Army of Front Royal. On April 30, 2022, from 10 AM to 5 PM, Schewels is collecting donations of diapers and infant care items in their store locations.
“The Salvation Army supports families in so many ways, and Schewels Home wants to support families through this program to provide the local Salvation Army with diapers and infant care items to ease families’ burdens and ensure their infants are safe and healthy,” said Schewels’ owner, Jack Schewel.
Throughout the year, Salvation Army helps families and individuals with food, rental, and utility assistance in Warren, Page, and Rappahannock Counties. “Having an increased supply of diapers and infant care items will be a blessing to those with young children,” said Captain Ann Hawk with The Salvation Army of Front Royal. “If you had to choose between feeding your family or buying diapers, could you choose? Something as simple as a fresh and clean bottom can help babies and their families rise to the top.”
Community members can make a donation at Schewels Home at 125 E. Main Street in Front Royal or 1460 U.S. Hwy. 211 West, Suite C in Luray, or learn more about the work that The Salvation Army of Front Royal does throughout the year on their website at www.salvationarmypotomac.org/frontroyal.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” in The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.
About Schewels Home
Founded in 1897, Schewels Home is one of the oldest furniture retailers in the United States. It all started when our ancestor, Elias Schewel, began peddling chairs door to door in Lynchburg, Virginia. Elias expanded his business by allowing his customers to pay back over time, and by serving all members of the community regardless of their race or religion. Currently, Schewels Home is owned and operated by Marc and Jack Schewel, the fourth generation of the family, and Matt Schewel, the fifth generation.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 29th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 29:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Jurassic World: Dominion”
Community Events
Skyline HS vs Warren County HS baseball alumni this Saturday at Bing!
Safe At Home – the Logan Series:
Join us on April 30th, from 4pm to 8pm, at Bing Stadium! This series will benefit the Logan Maiatico Foundation. Watch this video and meet the Skyline High School Baseball Captains as they invite you to join us on Saturday at this first Safe At Home series! Three exciting games will be played. Alumni (Skyline vs Warren County) game is going to be INTENSE!!
Why Safe At Home? Listen to Samantha Barber, founder of Reaching Out Now, explain the heart behind “Safe At Home.” Our community needs to come together as ONE to help our children feel SAFE AT HOME. Tickets sold at the event for $5.00. Ages 13 and under FREE.
Event link: Facebook
Community Events
Saturday April 30th is Drug Take-Back Day in Front Royal
On Saturday, April 30, 2022, representatives with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Valley Health will be at 120 N. Commerce Avenue in Front Royal to collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs as part of the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illicit drugs will not be accepted. DEA will accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed. The collection site hours will be from 10 am. to 2 pm.
“DEA is committed to making communities safer and healthier and the bi-annual Drug Take-Back Day is a prime example of this,” said Lt. Robbie Seal, Community Liaison for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. We encourage everyone to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.”
Drug overdose deaths are up 16 percent in the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day. According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, more than 106,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75 percent of all overdose deaths.
For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or no longer needed—that too often become a gateway to addiction. Working in close partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception. These efforts are directly in line with DEA’s priority to combat the overdose epidemic in the United States.
A location finder and partner toolbox are also available at www.DEATakeBack.com for easy reference to April 30 collection sites throughout the region.
Community Events
HSWC moves 2022 Kia Pet Adoption event date
The Humane Society of Warren County announced that they were awarded a 2022 Kia Pet adoption grant in the amount of $1,500 to host a fee-reduced adoption event. The event will be held at the shelter on Friday, May 27, 2022, with all cat and kitten adoption fees at just $25 and all dogs 6+ months of age at $50. The goal is to adopt 20 animals throughout the event and help us clear space within the shelter to save more lives! The grant funds, sponsored by the Petfinder Foundation, help to cover the difference in our adoption fees which are normally $140 for dogs and $85 for cats.
HSWC currently has 50 underage kittens in foster care who aren’t quite ready for adoption, hence the reason for the date change which was originally scheduled for Friday, May 6, 2022. Not all of the kittens will be available on the 5/27/22, but a number of them will be.
Foster families are vital to our operations, especially this time of year – “kitten season”! In 2021, HSWC took in more than 500 felines with nearly 200 of those being 5 months or younger. 88 of the kittens were un-weaned kittens that were in foster care until they were old enough and healthy enough for adoption!
For more information on how you can become a foster family for the HSWC, please visit our website at humanesocietywarrencounty.com or call the shelter at 540-635-4734.
The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community.
Community Events
Managing Your Money series starts soon in Front Royal and New Market
Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer a six-session “Managing Your Money” series in two locations beginning in mid-May. The Front Royal classes will be held at the Warren County Community Center, 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, from 6-8 p.m. weekly on Mondays beginning May 16th. The New Market classes will be held at the New Market Town Hall, 9418 John Sevier Road, New Market, from 6-8 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays, beginning May 17th. The series is designed to help people take control of their personal finances.
Topics for the sessions include personal finances, understanding credit, developing a spending and savings plan, traditional and non-traditional banking, insurance and recordkeeping, and getting out of debt. Each session will include a list of “Action Steps” to help participants apply what they learn to their own financial situation. Extension Agent Karen Poff says of the program, “This series is not just for folks who may be struggling with their finances. Anyone who wants to reach a financial goal such as buying a car, paying for college, owning a home, or saving for retirement can benefit from taking steps to improve their money management.”
The registration fee for the series is $20.00, which covers a notebook and materials for all six sessions. Scholarships to cover the registration fee are available for anyone who needs one. People can register online at: tinyurl.com/MYMSpring2022. Download a flyer at warren.ext.vt.edu/programs or contact Karen Poff at kpoff@vt.edu or 540-635-4549 to receive a copy by e-mail or mail.
If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services, or other accommodations to participate, please contact Karen Poff by calling 540-635-4549 or your local office of Virginia Cooperative Extension to discuss accommodations at least five business days prior to the event. Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law. An equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.
Community Events
SAR commemorates Patriots Day in Middleburg
On April 23, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) participated in a ceremony in Middleburg, VA to honor the eight patriots who lost there lives on the green in Lexington, Massachusetts to start the fighting in the Revolutionary War. The Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter of the SAR sponsored the event held at the Sgt Maj John Champe Memorial in Middleburg, to commemorate Patriots Day. This is in remembrance of what is considered the first day of the fight for independence. The ceremony was emceed by SMJC Chapter President Ken Bonner. Rt Reverend Larry Johnson performed chaplain duties with Dr Eugene Thomas, Virginia Society Chaplain giving a presentation on the Battle of Lexington and commemorated those who gave their lives at the start of the Revolutionary War.
On April 18, 1775, Dr Joseph Warren found out the British were planning on marching to Concord from Boston to seize weapons and ammunition stockpiled there by American colonists. They were to stop in Lexington and capture Samuel Adams and John Hancock, leaders of the uprising. He dispatched Paul Revere and William Dawes to warn the men and communities. On the night of April 18th, over 700 British troops left Boston, arriving April 19th in Lexington. By the time they arrived, Adams and Hancock had left for Philadelphia. After receiving the alarm approximately 70 minutemen gathered on the village green. The militia were led by Captain John Parker who assembled his men in parade ground formation. The intention was to make a show of political and military determination but not to meddle or start a shooting war. Parker’s orders were “Stand your ground; don’t fire unless fired upon, but if they mean to have a war, let it begin here.” The British troops who marched to the green were led by Major John Pitcairn and Lieutenant William Sutherland and began an effort to surround and disarm the colonists. One of these leaders ordered them to lay down there arms and surrender. With this action, Parker ordered the militia to disperse and not to fire. The men began to leave, when a shot was fired. No one is sure who fired that shot, but it started an attack by the British. When it ended, eight Americans lay dead with an equal amount injured. Only one British soldier was wounded. The British then reformed and marched to Concord where they found the arms and ammunition had been safely removed. The British started fires which led to minuteman units from throughout the area to gather and protect the town. British troops were ordered to the Concord North Bridge where they began to tear up the blanks on the bridge. Over 400 colonial militia arrived and shots were fired. Additional militia began arrive and the British being outnumbered, began a retreat to Boston. Minutemen from the surrounding areas began arriving and fired from behind rocks, tree, fences and buildings as the Kings men were marching the 18 miles to Boston. The Revolutionary War had begun with the ragtag colonial army defeating what was considered the best army in the world. The eight men who sacrificed their lives that day were John Brown, Samuel Hadley, Caleb Harrington, Johnathan Harrington Jr., Robert Munroe, Isaac Muzzy, Jonas Parker and Asahel Porter.
Junior members Jacob Schwoerer and Christian Powers of the Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter, rang a bell for each of the names to honor their memory. Wreaths were placed by Ernest Coggins, Virginia Society 1st Vice President; Dr Michael Weyler, Virginia Governor of the Founders and Patriots of America; Sgt Maj John Champe, Colonel James Wood II, Fairfax Resolves and George Washington chapter of the SAR, Ketoctin, Lane’s Mill, Stone Bridge and Elizabeth McIntosh Hamilton DAR chapters and Colonel William Grayson and Reverend John Marks C.A.R. Societies. The Virginia State Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard, led by SMJC Vice President Barry Schwoerer fired a salute to commemorate this most important date in American History. Other members of the John Champe Chapter included Sean Schwoerer, Steven Powers, Richard Ryan and Rhett Wade. Participating from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Larry Johnson, Brett Osborn and Marc Robinson.
Wind: 6mph NW
Humidity: 26%
Pressure: 30.19"Hg
UV index: 0
68/41°F
68/46°F