“Dollars for Diapers” event at Schewels Home

Schewels Home, a family-owned furniture store with 50 locations across Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina, is wrapping up their annual mattress sale that benefits The Salvation Army in our community with a diaper drive. A portion of every mattress sold during their “Second Annual Dollars for Diapers Mattress Savings Event” generates funds for diapers and other infant care items to be distributed by The Salvation Army of Front Royal. On April 30, 2022, from 10 AM to 5 PM, Schewels is collecting donations of diapers and infant care items in their store locations.

“The Salvation Army supports families in so many ways, and Schewels Home wants to support families through this program to provide the local Salvation Army with diapers and infant care items to ease families’ burdens and ensure their infants are safe and healthy,” said Schewels’ owner, Jack Schewel.

Throughout the year, Salvation Army helps families and individuals with food, rental, and utility assistance in Warren, Page, and Rappahannock Counties. “Having an increased supply of diapers and infant care items will be a blessing to those with young children,” said Captain Ann Hawk with The Salvation Army of Front Royal. “If you had to choose between feeding your family or buying diapers, could you choose? Something as simple as a fresh and clean bottom can help babies and their families rise to the top.”

Community members can make a donation at Schewels Home at 125 E. Main Street in Front Royal or 1460 U.S. Hwy. 211 West, Suite C in Luray, or learn more about the work that The Salvation Army of Front Royal does throughout the year on their website at www.salvationarmypotomac.org/frontroyal.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” in The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.

About Schewels Home

Founded in 1897, Schewels Home is one of the oldest furniture retailers in the United States. It all started when our ancestor, Elias Schewel, began peddling chairs door to door in Lynchburg, Virginia. Elias expanded his business by allowing his customers to pay back over time, and by serving all members of the community regardless of their race or religion. Currently, Schewels Home is owned and operated by Marc and Jack Schewel, the fourth generation of the family, and Matt Schewel, the fifth generation.