“Dollars for Diapers” event at Schewels Home
On January 21, 2022, Schewels Home kicked off their annual mattress sale that will benefit The Salvation Army of Front Royal, serving Page, Rappahannock, and Warren Counties. A portion of every mattress sold during their “Second Annual Dollars for Diapers Mattress Savings Event” will generate funds for diapers and other infant care items to be distributed by The Salvation Army. Schewels Home is a family-owned furniture store with 50 locations across Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. The event will run through April 30, 2022.
Schewels’ owner, Jack Schewel, found statistics on the challenges families in need have around diapers and infant care items. “I was disheartened to learn that families receiving assistance through government-sponsored food programs are not able to use those funds to purchase diapers. Without money to buy an adequate supply of diapers, parents and caregivers may leave infants in soiled diapers, increasing health risks and limiting their access to childcare programs,” said Jack Schewel. “The Salvation Army supports families in so many ways, and Schewels Home wants to support families through this program to provide the local Salvation Army with diapers and infant care items to ease families’ burdens and ensure their infants are safe and healthy.”
Throughout the year, Salvation Army helps families and individuals with food, rental, and utility assistance in Page, Rappahannock, and Warren Counties. “Having an increased supply of diapers and infant care items will be a blessing to those with young children,” said Captain Ann Hawk with The Salvation Army. “If you had to choose between feeding your family or buying diapers, could you choose? Something as simple as a fresh and clean bottom can help babies and their families rise to the top.”
Mattress Sale Proceeds will stock The Salvation Army with Diapers and Infant Care Items.
Community members can make a donation at Schewels Home at 125 E. Main Street in Front Royal or 1460 U.S. Hwy. 211 West, Suite C in Luray, or learn more about the work that The Salvation Army of Front Royal does throughout the year on their Facebook page @salvationarmyfrontroyal.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” in The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.
About Schewels Home
Founded in 1897, Schewels Home is one of the oldest furniture retailers in the United States. It all started when our ancestor, Elias Schewel, began peddling chairs door to door in Lynchburg, Virginia. Elias expanded his business by allowing his customers to pay back over time, and by serving all members of the community regardless of their race or religion. Currently, Schewels Home is owned and operated by Marc and Jack Schewel, the fourth generation of the family, and Matt Schewel, the fifth generation.
Sweetheart Swing with the Silver Tones!
Join the powerful Silver Tones Swing Band and swing instructor Valerie Pyle for a night of romantic big band favorites and dancing!
The Silver Tones return to the Marshall Community Center for this special sweetheart dance the Saturday before Valentine’s Day. Love will be in the air, as the band plays all your romantic Big Band favorites. Make a free song dedication to your sweetheart! Dance pro Valerie Pyle will begin the evening with a refresher/beginner swing dance lesson at 7 pm. Admission is just $15 in advance and $20 at the door. All students and seniors (65+) are $10 at the door. The Marshall Community Center is conveniently located less than 1 mile off of I-66 and has a huge wooden dance-floor. That’s amore!
(Please note: If this event is cancelled for weather or other causes, the Eventbrite fee is nonrefundable.)
Logan Maiatico Foundation – Alfredo Birthday Dinner Fundraiser
It was a full room at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire hall Saturday night for the community Alfredo Dinner Fundraiser in honor of Logan Maiatico’s birthday. There were approximately 225 people in attendance!
The Logan Maiatico Foundation did a great job organizing this nice evening complete with balloons, music, alfredo pasta (Logan’s favorite), cake, and a raffle.
Logan Cole Maiatico was born January 29, 2002, in Winchester Virginia, son of Tony and Kristy (Funk) Maiatico of Strasburg.
Since October, family, friends, and our community have been missing Logan so much, but Saturday night was a great night to remember Logan and have a little fun on his birthday.
The Logan Maiatico Foundation has been established to continue the legacy of Logan Maiatico, Logan was loved by all of his friends, family, and community and was known for spreading love to everyone he interacted with.
There was a large spread of Logan shirts, bracelets, and cups with the foundation logo available for purchase on Saturday night. The apparel will keep the memory of his positivity and love for his hometown visible while raising funds. Purchases are tax-deductible (tax ID:87-3685587). For merchandise visit: thestitchesandbows.com/logan-maiatico
Logan Maiatico Foundation Facebook page: facebook.com/loganmaiaticofoundation
Virginia War Memorial hosts Artifacts Roadshow & Military Book Sale on February 12
The Virginia War Memorial is pleased to announce that one its most popular events, the Artifacts Roadshow, will be held Saturday, February 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon EST, at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 South Belvidere Street in downtown Richmond.
Whether it is an old uniform or cap, medals and ribbons, a map, a flag, a sword or canteen, a letter or photo, every piece of military memorabilia has an interesting story to tell. The Virginia War Memorial’s Artifacts Roadshow gives the public the opportunity to get a free expert review of any military-related item.
“We are excited to host the Artifacts Roadshow,” said Virginia War Memorial Curator Jesse Smith. Smith, along with noted military weapons authority Robert House and historical photo and document expert Warren Shindle, will be onsite to personally review and offer insights on military-related items from the American Revolution to today.
While Smith and his colleagues will be pleased to review items and give preservation tips, they cannot give appraisals or monetary evaluations. Because of time restrictions, there is a limit of five artifacts per person for review. Unloaded firearms can be reviewed but all firearms will be inspected and tagged at the door. Live ammunition and ordinance are strictly prohibited. Vendors and dealers are also prohibited on the grounds of the Virginia War Memorial during this event.
In addition to the Artifacts Roadshow, the Virginia War Memorial will also present its Annual Used Military Book Sale on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will include hundreds of slightly used military and history books, DVDs, and more. All proceeds from the Military Book Sale go to the nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation to support educational and patriotic programs, films and exhibits.
Admission to the Artifacts Roadshow and Military Book Sale is free. Free parking is available at the Virginia War Memorial. The wearing of facemasks and social distancing at these events is encouraged. For more details, please www.vawarmemorial.org or call 804-796-2020.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 28th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, January 28:
“The Promise” Premieres
Saturday @ 7:30 pm & Sunday @ 3:00 pm
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Moonfall”
- “Uncharted”
- “Dog”
- “The Batman”
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of February
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of February 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Winter Reading Club: Warm blankets, relaxing by a fire with your favorite book while the winds howl outside… this year’s Winter Reading Club theme is Keep Calm and Cozy On!
As you read your favorite stories this winter, you will receive a prize each week. Pre-readers will listen to 5 books each week to earn their prize; readers and teens need to read one book each week to earn a prize.
Use Beanstack to log your books online, earn badges for books read and activities completed. You will also have access to themed guides for researching and enjoying topics of interest, write reviews to share with others, and see what other kids are reading this winter. Follow this link for more information on using Beanstack.
Our programs will be highlighting all cozy and comforting things. Come in the library or enjoy some of our virtual programs found on YouTube or Facebook.
Sign up starting January 3rd in person or online.
Tuesday, February 1st
- 4:30PM Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Dancing Candy Hearts. We will learn about floating and density! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, February 2nd
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Dogs: Man’s Best Friend will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit. For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Dogs: Man’s Best Friend will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit. Registration required.
Saturday, February 5th
- 2:00PM Art Therapy for Teens. During this session, we will learn how to make zines (short for magazine). Zines are mini DIY publications, often but not exclusively using comics or collages to convey a message. For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Monday, February 7th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, February 8th
- 4:30PM Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Moon Phases. For ages 6-11. Registration required.
- 7:00PM Virtual Goodnight Sweetheart Storytime. Join Miss. Pattie for our special storytime in your jammies. Bring your favorite buddy and get cozy!
Wednesday, February 9th
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Love will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Love will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Saturday, February 12th
- 2:00PM Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Monday, February 14th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, February 15th
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Make Drawings Float! We will learn about chemistry and polymers. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option is offered this week as well.
Saturday, February 19th
- 2:00PM Hygge: Cozying Up in Winter. Learn about the Nordic art of “Hygge”, or finding ways to be cozy during the dark and cold parts of the year. We will be making decorative birch bark candle holders to add that special cozy glow on dark winter nights! Ages 6-11. Registration required.
Monday, February 21st – Library closed for President’s Day.
Tuesday, February 22nd
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Invisible Ink! We will learn about chemical reactions. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option is offered this week as well.
Wednesday, February 23rd
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Trees will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Trees will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Saturday, February 26th
- 2:00PM Crochet. Have you ever wanted to learn to crochet? Now is your chance! Hang out with other crafty kids and learn to crochet, or level up the skills you already have! For ages 10-18. Registration required.
Monday, February 28th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate Peter Muhlenberg, the “Fighting Parson”
On January 22, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution cosponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance to commemorate Peter Muhlenberg, the “Fighting Parson”.
Due to the cold weather, the event was held at two locations. The main group of compatriots conducted the commemoration at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, VA. Bishop Larry Johnson with compatriots Dale Carpenter and Dennis Parmerter, braved the weather to honor Muhlenberg at Woodstock. This was held in front of the old courthouse where a bust of the parson has been placed by the Daughters of the American Revolution at the location where Muhlenberg gathered troops to join the American Revolution. They were joined by Virginia State Sons of the American Revolution Chaplain, the Rev Eugene Thomas and his wife Amanda.
It was at this site where the Fighting Parson gathered recruits after delivering his final sermon. He ended his sermon with the quote from Ecclesiastes, “A time of war, and a time of peace”. He then declared, “And this is the time of war”. He removed his clerical robe, revealing a Colonel’s uniform and marched to the square to enlist men to join the cause.
At the Wayside Inn, a formal event was conducted, emceed by Chapter President Thomas “Chip” Daniel. Dale Corey presented a history of Muhlenberg’s military service. He served in the military throughout the war, participating in many of the most important battles, from Charleston in 1776 to Yorktown in 1781. In 1776 at Sullivan’s Island off Charleston, South Carolina, his troops were in reserve and committed late in the battle. Major General Charles Lee, the American commander, reported the Virginia troops were “brave to the last degree”.
On February 1, 1777, Muhlenberg was promoted to Brigadier General, then ordered to join Washington’s army in Philadelphia. He led his brigade at the Battle of Germantown, and from December 1777 to June 1778, he was with George Washington at Valley Forge. In 1780, he assumed command of all forces in Virginia.
On December 1, 1780, Major General Baron von Steuben was given command of the American forces in Virginia, becoming Muhlenberg’s superior. On April 24, 1781, the Virginia forces fought British troops outside of Petersburg. Although outnumbered, the Virginia militia held bravely for twenty-five minutes and retreated in perfect order. Their goal was not to stop the British, they just wanted to delay them. Von Steuben said “General Muhlenberg merits my particular acknowledgements for the good disposition which he made and the great gallantry with which he executed it”.
At the Siege of Yorktown, Muhlenberg had command of a brigade of Continentals. His brigade led the American column, and his men were part of the rotation of mounting the trenches. After Yorktown, he remained in Virginia, recruiting and organizing troops to send to other armies. He was promoted to Major General on September 30, 1783.
Peter Muhlenberg was one of the many steady unsung heroes of the war, whose efforts contributed greatly in the fight for American Independence. After the war, Muhlenberg returned to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania and entered politics. He eventually served in many positions at the local, state and national level. On October 1, 1807, his 61st birthday, Peter Muhlenberg died in Gray’s Ferry, Pennsylvania. A true American hero and patriot.
t the Wayside Inn event, Virginia State SAR President Jeff Thomas gave greetings with a brief history of Muhlenberg’s early life. He was followed by Virginia State Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox and Virginia Society of Order of Founders and Patriots of America compatriot Richard Rattan.
Additional wreaths were presented by Patrick Moore, Colonel James Wood II; Paul Cox, Colonel Fielding Lewis; Leamon Duncan, Colonel William Grayson; Tom Hamill, Culpeper Minutemen; Forrest Crain, Fairfax Resolves, Ken Morris, George Mason and Ernie Coggins, George Washington chapters of the SAR.
The color guard was comprised of Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Dave Cook (FR), Forrest Crain (FR), Leamon Duncan CWG), Kelly Ford (CJWII), Doug Hall (CJWII), Tom Hamill (CMM), Charles Jameson (CMM), Erick Moore (CJWII), Patrick Moore (CJWII), Brett Osborn )CJWII), Dennis Parmerter (CJWII), Allan Phillips (CJWII), Will Reynolds (CJWII), Eric Robinson (CJWII), Marc Robinson (CJWII), Bill Schwetke (CMM) and Barry Schwoerer (CJWII).
