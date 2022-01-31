“Dollars for Diapers” event at Schewels Home

On January 21, 2022, Schewels Home kicked off their annual mattress sale that will benefit The Salvation Army of Front Royal, serving Page, Rappahannock, and Warren Counties. A portion of every mattress sold during their “Second Annual Dollars for Diapers Mattress Savings Event” will generate funds for diapers and other infant care items to be distributed by The Salvation Army. Schewels Home is a family-owned furniture store with 50 locations across Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. The event will run through April 30, 2022.

Schewels’ owner, Jack Schewel, found statistics on the challenges families in need have around diapers and infant care items. “I was disheartened to learn that families receiving assistance through government-sponsored food programs are not able to use those funds to purchase diapers. Without money to buy an adequate supply of diapers, parents and caregivers may leave infants in soiled diapers, increasing health risks and limiting their access to childcare programs,” said Jack Schewel. “The Salvation Army supports families in so many ways, and Schewels Home wants to support families through this program to provide the local Salvation Army with diapers and infant care items to ease families’ burdens and ensure their infants are safe and healthy.”

Throughout the year, Salvation Army helps families and individuals with food, rental, and utility assistance in Page, Rappahannock, and Warren Counties. “Having an increased supply of diapers and infant care items will be a blessing to those with young children,” said Captain Ann Hawk with The Salvation Army. “If you had to choose between feeding your family or buying diapers, could you choose? Something as simple as a fresh and clean bottom can help babies and their families rise to the top.”

Mattress Sale Proceeds will stock The Salvation Army with Diapers and Infant Care Items.

Community members can make a donation at Schewels Home at 125 E. Main Street in Front Royal or 1460 U.S. Hwy. 211 West, Suite C in Luray, or learn more about the work that The Salvation Army of Front Royal does throughout the year on their Facebook page @salvationarmyfrontroyal.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” in The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.

About Schewels Home

Founded in 1897, Schewels Home is one of the oldest furniture retailers in the United States. It all started when our ancestor, Elias Schewel, began peddling chairs door to door in Lynchburg, Virginia. Elias expanded his business by allowing his customers to pay back over time, and by serving all members of the community regardless of their race or religion. Currently, Schewels Home is owned and operated by Marc and Jack Schewel, the fourth generation of the family, and Matt Schewel, the fifth generation.