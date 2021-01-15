Community Events
‘Dolly & Me’ Tea Party hosted by the Front Royal Church of Christ
On January 9th, the Front Royal Church of Christ held a tea party for six little girls. Jane McCool and Tenia Smith hosted the event, and the girls shared it with their doll babies and special stuffed animals.
The menu included finger sandwiches of ham and cheese with baby spinach leaves, fruit trays, cheese and tomatoes, scones, and mini cupcakes.
The girls made their own Facilitators (Hats) for the tea party. A game was also led by Tenia, called “Freeze”, which included their baby dolls and stuffed animals. Songs were sung with merry hearts from little girls’ voices. And lastly, tea party favors of white gloves and jewelry were given as keepsakes to remember their ‘Dolly & Me’ Tea Party.
Please enjoy some photographs from the special event:
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 15th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, January 15:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Cinderella”
- “Tom and Jerry”
- “What About Love”
- “Nobody”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Winchester SPCA invites you to purchase a light in support of the Pets for Life program
The Pets for Life program at the Winchester SPCA invites you to purchase a light on behalf of your pet and help us Light a Path to end pet homelessness. Your donation will help us keep loved pets with their families and out of the overcrowded shelter system.
- $10 donation for one light
- $50 donation for 10 lights
- $100 donation for 20 lights
The lights will be illuminated February 1st in a virtual lighting ceremony.
MEW Year adoption special by Winchester SPCA, January 12-14
The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties is hosting a MEW Year adoption special. Mask up and stop by the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane and adopt a kitty for just $21!
Special available to approved adopters. 3 days only, January 12-14, from 10am to 5pm.
Winchester SPCA offering cat treats to local cat owners
Thanks to a generous donation, the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties is offering a free box of cat treats to all cat owners! Mask up and stop by 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester from 10AM – 5PM, Tuesday – Friday, to get your kitty a box of treats.
One box per kitty. While supplies last.
