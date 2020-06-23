Opinion
Domestic Military Action
If you read this column, then you know my goal is not to persuade a particular belief but to merely inform with historical knowledge. Such is the case with many online comments I have read over the past few weeks. With protest marches widespread, President Trump has threatened to use military action to stop the violence. I read recently that if the President uses military action against American citizens, then this country as we know it is over. I am not saying that we should use the army, and I am hoping it is not necessary. However, historically speaking, it has been done before, and actually our Constitution was created because of it.
As always first things first, something we don’t always use as much as we should. The Preamble to the Constitution lays out the five main roles of the federal government. The government is to establish justice, provide defense from our enemies, promote the welfare of its people, secure our liberty, and of course ensure domestic tranquility. In other words, one of the principal functions of the government is to protect us from internal threats.
In the first century of our nation, those functions meant very different things. This was the century where the federal government had little role in people’s lives. One area the government took seriously was domestic tranquility, especially when it came to strikes. As labor unions grew and began to strike, the American government always took sides with management. If the companies and their people could not break strikes themselves, then state militias and even the federal government was always willing to step in. Arguably the most famous of these strikes was the Pullman strike.
In 1894 the American Railway Union went on strike. It started at the Pullman company town outside Chicago. Among the many complaints was that the Pullman Company reduced wages but not rent on the home’s employees were forced to live in. When railway workers across the nation struck, President Cleveland called out the Army to put it down.
As I said in the beginning, the idea of using federal forces helped lead to the Constitution. When men like Alexander Hamilton called for a stronger federal government at the Annapolis Convention in 1786, they did not receive much support. However, shortly after they adjourned, Massachusetts experienced Shays’ Rebellion. As always, my space is limited, so suffice to say a group led by Daniel Shays, upset with treatment from the Massachusetts government, marched in Boston. Governor Bowdoin called out the militia, but Shays’ men were veterans and many were part of the militia. Bowdoin was forced to collect private funds to raise a private militia. Under the current government then, there was no federal support. Shays’ Rebellion scared the other states who were having similar incidents and worried about what might happen with rebellions in their own areas. Shays’ Rebellion was one of the incidents that motivated leaders to meet at the Constitutional Convention to secure federal protection against domestic insurrection.
It did not take long for the new government and Washington to use the army. In 1794 when western Pennsylvania farmers protested a new tax on whiskey, Washington sent out the U.S. Army to squash the protesters and show the nation that there was a new sheriff in town or at least a new government. He even led the army part of the way, the only time a president marched at the head of the U.S. Army.
Washington was not alone. In fact, three of the four presidents respected enough to make Mount Rushmore used the army domestically. Most people know Lincoln used the army to maintain martial law in the south, but he also used it to influence domestic affairs in officially union states, like Missouri and Kentucky. The army even arrested the Democratic candidate in the 1863 Kentucky governors’ election. Teddy Roosevelt did not end up using the army, but in 1902 during the Anthracite Coal strike, when management refused to negotiate with the union, he threatened to use the army to take over the mines.
Throughout the rest of the 20th century, presidents continued to use the army in domestic affairs. When WWI vets marched on Washington to collect their promised bonus in 1932, President Hoover called out the army to disperse them. Then of course there are all the events during the Civil Rights Era. In 1957 when Governor Faubus of Arkansas blocked the Little Rock Nine from entering Central High, President Eisenhower called out the 101 Airborne Division. There were several riots in 1967 and 1968, especially after the death of Dr. King, and while National Guard units handled most of the violence, in some episodes the army was called out.
I am hoping the army is not needed in the protests and that the message is given without violence. You can also share your opinions on whether the President should or should not use the army on civilians. Make your arguments for both sides, but make them correctly.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog or Facebook at @jamesWfinck.
Editorial Reply: An American or Christian ‘taking back’ of our nation?
We find ourselves torn by Mr. Accornero’s submission: on the one hand, we do not disagree that the American political system has become extremely dysfunctional on both sides of the aisle, though our editorial board may be divided on which side has gone further off the deep end.
That said, we are collectively confused by Mr. Accornero’s assertion that we pick “the Bible” up in one hand and “the Constitution” in the other to “take back our country” from dysfunctional and self-serving politicians.
Don’t get us wrong, faith is an integral and important part of the lives of many Americans, as well as others around the world. However, our Founding Fathers were clear in outlining a political and cultural nation in which there would be no one, dominating faith telling all how to worship, believe, or whether to believe at all. The then-recent experience of the Puritan abuses in the New England colonies, where those found wanting to the Puritan ideas of faith and worship were publicly humiliated, physically tortured and sometimes murdered as “witches” for a differing, nature-oriented belief system, was fresh on the minds of our early national leaders.
Consequently, while faith was not discouraged, it was made clear that no one religion, not even the dominant Christian theology with its branches, would hand down a prescription for how American lives would be led and prayers said if said at all.
Rather, it would be a system of secular law applied equally to all – well, except for those imported African slaves and Native Americans white Europeans so inconveniently found already settled in the “New World” when they arrived looking for a shortcut to the Far East trading nations, hence the misnomer “Indians” for those natives.
But at least it would be secular laws applying equally to all qualifying citizens, and their guests.
And importantly, our Constitution would be written so it could be amended and improved upon as we and our society grew and improved. It would not be a stagnant society with set-in-stone tablets of “Divine Law” creating an oppressive theocracy such as some colonies had experienced with the Puritans, a particularly offensive branch of Christianity essentially driven from Europe for their fanatical interpretation of faith and “Divine Law”. Nor did our Founding Fathers want a duplication of the Catholic Inquisitions that had plagued portions of Europe as faith collided with scientific discoveries and diverse opinions on the nature and implementation of “God’s Law”.
Yes, God may have become acknowledged on our money and in our Pledge of National Allegiance, but it was no one faith’s GOD. It was whatever one chose to believe of a Creative Force of the universe and our nation.
So, when Mr. Accornero says “pick up a Bible in one hand” is he limiting participation in the take-back of the nation from a failing and corrupt political system to Bible-carrying Christians alone? And if so, would he further limit participation to the Christian brand and Bible version he subscribes to? Were he Catholic, would he fear another Calvinist uprising were Protestants allowed to participate? And if Protestant, would he fear the rule of the “Bishop of Rome” were the Catholics involved?
You see where this leads.
Ultimately it leads to the same kind of division we are currently sliding into as that corrupt and failing American political system Accornero has targeted for change pits us against each other, rather than against a common enemy – corruption.
And we would suggest that Mr. Accornero not simply look overseas for those who would buy and control corrupt politicians. Sure they are there, directly impacting our political system to this day. But beware of threats to the Republic “both foreign and domestic” as we have been warned.
So, let us unite across faiths, and even with those of no set faith, to put our country back on a path of transparency and honesty in the conduct of a government by the people and for the people, rather than for a corrupt financial elite and their bought and paid for political operatives on either side of the political aisle.
Can I hear an “AMEN” brother – Though a strictly non-denominational, non-faith binding one?!!?
Roger Bianchini, Member, Royal Examiner Editorial Board
Time We the People to take back America!
How have we gotten into the mess we are in? We have a do-nothing Congress who does not have the courage to stand up for our Constitution, God, and Country or their oath of office. We have a Court system that has surrendered the United States Constitution to special interest. How did we come this far without a fight?
We have surrendered our rights as American Citizens to the likes of outside interest groups, who buy our candidates and then tell us who we should vote for? They do not care who the President is.
Democrat or Republican makes no difference to them because both are bought and paid for by them. Did we really forget that our President, Government, and Courts work for “We the People”?
Did our Founding Fathers really want a Government who are career politicians who make more than the military who defend our country? Do you remember when we allowed prayer in schools, parents had rights, and we stood up for the pledge of allegiance? When there was respect for parents, the elderly, and one another?
Now it’s time to right our wrongs. When did we take the Bill of Rights and our Constitution for granted? Too many brave young men and women have given their all to defend it. It’s time we take account of ourselves and take the Bible in one hand and our Constitution in the other and remember what we stood for.
It is not too late if we get on our knees and ask God to forgive us for what we allowed to happen to our Country. We can no longer sit on the sidelines and leave it for others to do. We are all in this together. Our two-party system has for many years sold us out. We need to vote for the best man or woman that represents our values regardless of what party they are in.
Let us begin to take back our God, our Constitution, and our Country. Let us thank our military for the job they have done to keep us free from the very people who are trying to take over our country from within. They have taken an oath, as have all elected officials, to defend our Country for all enemies both foreign and domestic. I would humbly suggest, our Judges, and Congress take our Constitution off their shelf, dust it off, and actually read it. Time to get back to the BIBLE AND THE CONSTITUTION!
WAKE UP AMERICA IT’S TIME TO TAKE BACK OUR COUNTRY!!
Harry Accornero
Front Royal
‘Helltown’ and race
I take offense to Warren County and Front Royal being referred to as racist, full of white supremacy, if your born white you were born with a silver spoon in your mouth. There is racism in some people no matter what color or nationality. Maybe one day in the future this will change. One can march, hold festivals, or whatever to stop racism, but it will not change some minds who do not want the change for now.
I saw a post on one of the local Facebook pages stating Front Royal was known in the past as “Helltown” because of the slavery here. Nothing is further from the truth. In the late 1700s, livestock traders and boatmen coming through on the Shenandoah River, stopped here for the local saloons and yes, you guessed it, raise “hell”. It had nothing to do with slavery. Let’s keep non-truths out of this.
The following is what I see in this community. People of a different color, different nationalities letting other people of a different color or nationality go ﬁrst at a four-way stop sign. Not racism.
I see people of different colors or nationalities hold a door open for another of a different color or nationality. Not racism.
I hear the words “excuse me” at a store from one person to another no matter what the color or nationality. Not racism.
I see and hear the word “hello” or the words, “have a good day” from people of different colors or nationalities. Not racism.
I see good conversations taking place, with not caring about color or nationality. Not racism.
As I said, racism may come to an end in the future in all societies, but you can’t force it to end. It lies in whites, blacks, and all nationalities. But what I see here locally is people living, working, shopping, playing, and dining out together no matter the race, color, or nationality. We need to look at how far we have overcome racism from people of all colors and nationalities in this area if we want to continue, not condemn. To blame a certain color of people as the problem for racism only fuels racism. It is not a wise judgment for one to say all people of one race or another are racists because of the actions of a few.
Paul Gabbert
Front Royal, Va.
Chill out to the rumors
The other day I saw a local TV news report describing events leading up to and surrounding a protest march in a small town in Ohio of about 3,000 residents.
The headline was: “Black Lives Matter Counter Protesters Disrupt March with 10 of the Counter Protesters Arrested.” The charges were for a variety of violations ranging from lewd and intimidating harassment to various degrees of assault.
The question was asked: “Why was so much fear generated in this peaceful little community?”
To understand this situation, you must first go back several hours before the event. There was a rumor.
Supposedly, someone from the counter protester side had received a phone call that a bus load of protesters were on their way to join the local protesters, and the caller suggested that the protesters would cause problems, including the burning and looting of the community. The rumor was broadcast throughout the community and resulted in the formation of a counter protest group who set about to protect the town from the outside agitators.
Predictably, some people believed the rumor to be true. Unfounded fear resulted in an emotional response based upon false information. In anticipation of destructive behavior on the part of the protesters, the counter protesters became the catalyst for what ensued. It became a self-fulfilling prophecy as intended. The very thing that people feared as a result of the rumor became a reality, generated by the counter protest. It was scary watching the video as counter protesters abused and berated peaceful protesters – all because of a planted rumor.
The story is not unique. In fact, the very same set of circumstances happened during the protest march in Front Royal last week, but with different results than the small Ohio Town.
A rumor was started that two busloads of Antifa and Black Lives Matter outsiders had stopped in Martins that afternoon, and three more busloads were on their way. Quickly, the militia was armed and mobilized to protect our town from the anticipated violence and looting on the part of the protesters.
Groups were sent and stationed around the Catholic Church to protect the church from looters, along with the removal of equipment from the crisis pregnancy center, fearful that the center would be a target for “left wing agitators”. The remaining militia, with secret service ear-pieces, could be seen patrolling the perimeter of the starting point of the march at Bing Crosby Stadium and these same militia could be seen following the march. Later in the evening, a large group of militia members gathered on Main Street ensuring the “threat” was over. Our local Walmart was closed and boarded.
Overall it was a very peaceful event with about 1500 people from all walks of life and colors gathered to pray together and listen to long-time citizens of our community share their experiences living under sometimes difficult circumstances over the past 40 years. Both black and white clergy delivered inspiring and uplifting messages, stressing that we could bring productive change by working together. Students from nearby universities joined the march, expressing their support. There was a moment during the march that I felt there was hope and we could start to change things. As to the rumors – they were soon dispelled by the reality of the event – 1,500 protesters from diverse and varied backgrounds uniting in a moment of solidarity. No buses with outside agitators ever showed up.
A second rumor also circulated that there were six pick-up trucks displaying the confederate flag, crammed with people who were ready to defend the town against the out of control protesters. This also did not materialize.
Our local police force and Warren County officials are to be commended for the excellent way they handled the entire event.
With that as background, the purpose of this letter is to say that when rumors are started in situations like this, one stupid move by a citizen can create a disaster in a community like ours. We were spared in the first protest march from the fate of other towns and cities because cooler heads prevailed. In the upcoming event this weekend, let us hope we do the same. Already the rumor mill is at work. Fear is being whipped up again by the same groups of individuals seemingly intent on thriving in confrontation.
My message to everyone in our community is simple: Chill out, research the rumors before blindly acting upon information that could spark a dark and dangerous outcome.
I hope that we in our community will continue to grow in wisdom and see that all lives matter regardless of race, creed or religion.
Fern Vazquez
Front Royal, Virginia
Editorial reply to Mr. Kushner: Thorough factual analysis of race relations or NOT?
It is unfortunate today that so many of us can’t get beyond the partisan political divide of liberal versus conservative, Republican versus Democrat, to seek a unifying truth to help us resolve issues, such as racism, that threaten our national unity. Mr. Kushner contends objective analysis, yet quickly falls into “liberal” or “progressive agenda” vilifications, followed by conservative media and political talking points. So, are we to take his observations as a solid, objective foundation upon which to make his primary points that anti-black racism is no longer systemic to American society and that black advocacy is inherently reverse racism?
There is a single and simple point from which to begin contradicting Mr. Kushner’s assertions on race relations, its prevalence, and impact on contemporary American society: NO white ethnic minority was EVER held as slaves in this country based on a stereotyping that they were somehow inherently and collectively inferior to the dominant established white power structure.
If some Caucasian ethnic minorities faced levels of discrimination from established Anglo-European majorities upon their arrival to these shores, none were condemned to the status of a slave class, a sub-human commodity not subject to institutional norms like an expectation of equal treatment under the law. Even the Irish and Italians at the height of ethnic stereotyping against them had an expectation of payment for their labor and legal accountability for the perpetrator of an assault on their person, their rape, or their torture and murder. Not so right into the 1960s for black Americans in much of this country, 100 years after slavery was abolished by the Civil War.
What was George Floyd’s killing other than a modern-day lynching, except knee to throat rather than the neck in a noose hanging from a thick tree branch? (“Strange Fruit” indeed – look up the Billie Holiday song.)
If Mr. Kushner fails to understand that fundamental difference upon which the ongoing racial divide underlying our society generated by several centuries of a national dehumanization of one race is based in, one is left to wonder how solid is the foundation for all his arguments.
Mr. Kushner states that racism exists only “on the fringe of society” and that racist generalization against black Americans are “promptly and universally criticized and condemned” in modern American society. For starters, I would ask Mr. Kushner what percentage of this nation’s private interpersonal conversations on race do you participate in, upon which to base such an assertion?
Hopefully, racism as a belief system is held by a minority of our nation’s population as we approach the end of the second decade of the 21st century. But is it only found on the peripheral edges of society, never to creep into a corporate board room or political backroom discussion?
Major political figures from both parties have been immersed in racial controversies in recent years, including the last two presidents of the United States. You don’t have to have a long memory to know that President Trump has drawn negative attention from the political left for being aggressively resistant to the U.S. military’s stated intention of removing the name of military and political officers of the Confederacy that fought the federal government for the right to maintain slavery as a state right, from the bases that have carried those names, primarily in the south, for years.
And the Obama Justice Department headed by Eric Holder drew negative attention from the conservative side for a suspected attempt to “federalize” local police departments around the country to the advantage of the African-American population. That initiative began around 2014 in the wake of the killing of a young black man by police in Ferguson, Missouri.
Online research and the fact-checking Snopes website indicates that “federalization” of local police departments across the country was based in the Holder-led Justice Department’s use of “consent decrees”, civil actions brought in support of a section of the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act prohibiting police conduct “that deprives persons of rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States.”
Need I remind anyone of the pre-Coronavirus pandemic controversy that raged around our own Democratic Governor Ralph Northam’s younger, black-face costume college party days?
And it also was within the last decade that former Texas Governor and former Trump Administration Secretary of Energy Rick Perry was pressured to remove the posted entrance way name “Ni**erhead” from his family hunting grounds as he emerged onto the national scene.
Periphery of society, Mr. Kushner – Really?
I will not continue a point by point analysis of his letter, and even note that I agree that some overreaction in the rhetoric of protest has occurred on the national stage of late. I also agree that talking to, rather than “at” each other is crucial to resolving our national issues from whichever perspective we view them.
However, I wish Mr. Kushner’s letter didn’t leave me feeling that I had simply been lectured on the current conservative base’s perception of reality as we all struggle to come to terms with primary issues such as race relations, public health, and abuses of institutional authority at a time of increasingly divisive political rhetoric in America. Some historians have called the current level of American political divisiveness the worst since the 1850s run-up to the Civil War.
So Gary, and others with similar or opposing opinions on these topics, let’s talk – TO, rather than AT, each other.
Roger Bianchini, Member, Royal Examiner Editorial Board
Pervasive Discrimination or Not?
On June 5th I learned that a demonstration was planned that evening by a group called Front Royal Unites. A Royal Examiner video shows the group’s communications official stating that their mission was “to eradicate white supremacy” and that “injustices against minorities must stop”. While the tragic murder of George Floyd was the catalyst for protests against police excessive force and racial discrimination throughout the country, and all over the world, I was uncomfortable with their blanket assertion of discrimination, especially here in Front Royal and Warren County. I felt compelled to attend the event and prepared a 2-sided sign. One side said, “End Excessive Force and Discrimination” and the other said, “Racism is Wrong, But Exaggerated”. Some friends I encountered at the event strongly suggested that I not display the ‘Racism …’ side in that it could be upsetting to the vast majority of other demonstrators. Since I firmly believe that America is strongest when different viewpoints are openly addressed, I did not take their advice. While other demonstrators made sure I saw their Black Lives Matter signs, which projected an opinion contrary to mine, I was okay with that and the event remained peaceful.
The country was sickened by the abhorrent behavior seen in the video of Mr. Floyd’s murder and justice demanded the prosecution of those who were responsible. There had also been a number of other killings, in the recent past, of unarmed black citizens by police, and a deafening outcry for police reform was heard. While I am in full agreement with the need for that reform I cannot accept Front Royal Unites allegation that those events represent evidence that there is white supremacy or that wide-spread institutional racism exists to a great extent in our country today. I believe that there are many individuals looking to capitalize on the public unified demand for police reform as a basis for advancing other parts of a liberal agenda that cannot be justified by either facts or logic.
Since significant civil rights laws were passed in the 60s there has been steady progress against discrimination and injustice. Black Americans and other minorities are represented in high roles in government and business more than ever before. A black Governor was elected in Virginia in 1990 when it was still a red state. We even elected a black President over a decade ago! In fact, many believe that the pendulum sometimes swung too far with business set-asides and minority quotas in the country’s efforts to remediate discrimination in our history. Plus, no one has ever been able to convince me that discrimination was acceptable as a solution to the problem of discrimination. Also, it’s been difficult getting my head around groups like the Black Congressional Caucus, the Black College Fund, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the National Black Justice Coalition, Black Lives Matter, etc. that I felt where evidence of racism themselves. If there were similar groups with ‘white’ in their titles wouldn’t they be summarily recognized as racist? If we agree that all races of people are equal how do we accept organizations that have a bias for one race over others? It seems to me such groups foster continued racism rather than advocate against it.
Yes, there still is racism and discrimination in our country, but it’s on the fringe of society rather than commonplace or ingrained. Individuals promoting an idea that one race is superior to another are promptly and universally criticized and condemned. Anyone making blanket judgments simply based on skin color is quickly challenged and labeled as being ignorant.
I’ll gladly join those seeking police reform but I won’t be bullied into accepting a false narrative because it’s a concept in vogue. I won’t be guilted into supporting unwarranted advantage and won’t atone for misdeeds done decades or even centuries ago by others. I won’t accept one level of racism for another. I will oppose those that are either misinformed or have malicious intent in an attempt to use a false premise to gain preferential treatment by claiming that white supremacy is pervasive and that institutional discrimination is a significant problem today. Laws and majority support exist ensuring justice is available for all our citizens. The bright light of reality exposes those who promote the use of victimization as a ploy to solicit sympathy and gain favor for obtaining special advantages. The vast majority of participants in the June 5th demonstration being white exemplifies how far our country has progressed. The expanded participation by minorities in all levels of our society is evidence that equality exists in America today. I challenge anyone to identify another country in the world that has more equality, individual freedom, and less discrimination.
We need police reform for ALL people, not just one race. The statistics for police killings of unarmed citizens as reported by the FBI in 2018 were that 9 were black and 32 were non-black. We need to also acknowledge that 89 law enforcement officers were killed. So, while we clearly need police reform, there needs to be greater cooperation with law enforcement to help root out the criminals in our communities too.
The demand for defunding law enforcement is nothing short of insanity. Policing clearly needs to be substantially improved with; less use of force, prompt prosecution of power abuses, a greater focus on training in de-escalation, and development of increased trust and cooperation with the community. However, the destruction and violence recently witnessed in Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles, and other places cannot be tolerated in a civil society. Such actions cause the legitimate protest message to be overshadowed. Evidence exists that drastically reducing law enforcement resources will impact those that need their services the most. Hopefully, rational voices will be heard, and they won’t be ‘throwing out the baby with the bathwater’. We also can’t be shy about honestly addressing unpleasant facts. Some additional scrutiny that blacks and other minorities receive from the police may not frequently be a reflection of personal bias or racial profiling but a justified, logical response to facts. While black Americans are 13% of the population they account for a much higher percentage of involvement with crime.
I agree with the concept that silence is being complicit, so I felt compelled to address some of these relevant issues. I expect some disagreement with my comments here and possibly even claim they represent racism. That seems to be a consistent tactic in the Progressives’ playbook now. However, I think there are people who know that I am sincere in my support for racial harmony and equal justice and I know who I am.
A failure of others to focus on the message versus the messenger would demonstrate that intimidation is another tactic being used by Democrats to restrict reasonable debate because liberal arguments mostly can’t stand on their own. Some will surely believe that there’s value in criticism because it might discourage others from even challenging liberal ideas. In any case, I plan on giving full consideration to all responses from my fellow Americans because their opinions are equally valuable as mine. Let’s unify on ideas we agree on, such as the need for police reform, and openly debate the areas where we think differently. More conversation WITH each other is needed rather than increased dialogue AT each other.
Gary Kushner
Bentonville, Warren County