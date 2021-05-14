Dominion Ridge Academy Alumni Excelling

Front Royal, Virginia – Dominion Ridge Academy, formerly Front Royal Christian School, is proud to announce that several of its alumni are graduating college this month. We join in celebrating their accomplishments and wish them well in their future endeavors.

Elizabeth Carroll, Class of 2017 alumnus, graduated this month Summa Cum Laude with a 3.967 GPA from the University of Valley Forge, in Phoenixville, PA. Carroll received her B.A. in Ministry Leadership.

Joe Ciskanik, Class of 2016 alumnus, is graduating from Christendom College, in Front Royal, Virginia. Ciskanik receives his B.A. in Political Science.

Emma Jones, Class of 2017 alumnus, is graduating with honors from Virginia Tech College of Engineering in Blacksburg, Virginia. She receives her B.S. in Materials Science and Engineering.

Mia Coffman, Class of 2017 alumnus, is graduating with honors from the University of Lynchburg, in Lynchburg, Virginia. Coffman receives her B.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies, Teacher Education with a Concentration in Special Education. Coffman is a member of Omicron Delta kappa, Tau Sigma, and Tri Alpha.

