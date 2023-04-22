Community Events
Dominion Ridge Academy Drama proudly presents ‘Into The Woods, Jr’: A unique spin on classic fairy tales
Front Royal residents, mark your calendars for an exciting and enchanting theatrical event brought to you by Dominion Ridge Academy Drama. The talented students of DRA will be performing their interpretation of classic fairy tales in the captivating production of Into the Woods Jr.
This exceptional group of students has worked tirelessly to bring new perspectives to classic fairy tales and the ethical dilemmas they present. From the first rehearsal, the students have shown dedication and collaboration, which shine through in this delightful retelling. According to Freddie Gershon, CEO of Music Theatre International, “MTI and the creators of Into the Woods applaud the unique contributions of each student, from performing on stage to designing props, lights, and scenery, as well as assistant directing and working backstage.”
Don’t miss this opportunity to see the creativity and talent of DRA students on display. The show will run for three performances, with showtimes on Friday, April 28th, at 7 pm and Saturday, April 29th, at 1 pm & 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door. For more information about the show, please call (540) 635-6799. The show will be performed at Dominion Ridge Academy, 80 N Lake Ave, Front Royal, VA.
Into the Woods, Jr promises to be a unique spin on classic fairy tales, and the DRA students are excited to bring their interpretation to Front Royal audiences. This production is an excellent example of the school’s commitment to the education of the whole child and its focus on fostering creativity and collaboration.
Make sure to grab your tickets and be part of the excitement of DRA’s production of Into the Woods Jr.
Town Talk: A Conversation with William Huck – C&C Family Fun Day is Saturday May 13th, Parade starts at 10 am
The 8th annual C&C Family Fun Day is set to take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Front Royal, Virginia. Hosted by C & C Frozen Treats, the FREE, family-friendly, alcohol-free event is an official 501c3 nonprofit, and tax-deductible donations are welcome to help fund this year’s event.
The highlight of the day will be the parade that kicks off the event at 10:00 am. The parade will be followed by a variety of family-friendly activities, including an antique car show, kid’s events, and food stands. The Valley Health parking lot will host the annual array of classic cars, while the Gazebo area will be filled with specialty stands, games, and food vendors.
C&C Family Fun Day has become a community-building event that promotes a sense of togetherness among residents of Front Royal and the surrounding areas. If you love and support the community, we encourage you to bring your family and friends to enjoy this fun-filled day. And, of course, ICE CREAM will be available for everyone to enjoy! Additionally, Nina will be boiling crawfish, so don’t miss out on the fun!
According to event organizers, C&C Family Fun Day is a celebration of family, friends, and community and the perfect opportunity to get out, have some fun, and meet new people. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with more activities, more food, and more fun.
For more information about the 8th annual C&C Family Fun Day, visit the event’s Facebook page. Join us on May 13 for a day of fun, community-building, and celebration!
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.
Kate Flannery, actor, singer and writer named the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Grand Marshal
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival ® president, Sharen Gromling, is pleased to announce another hometown connection to the exciting lineup of the festival’s guest celebrities. Kate Flannery, multi-talented entertainer and former Shenandoah University student, will be serving as the Co-Grand Marshal alongside Brian Sullivan for the 2023 Live, Love, Bloom springtime extravaganza.
Kate Flannery is an actor, singer, and writer best known for her nine seasons as Meredith, the drunk, on NBC’s The Office. Kate was a fan favorite on Season 28 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. She has guest starred on many TV shows like CBS’s Young Sheldon, FOX’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine and New Girl, ABC’s American Housewife and has recurred on shows like Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe & Comedy Central’s, Another Period. Kate has been seen in many Indie films including the soon-to-be released HBO film, Golden Arm.
Kate toured with the Dancing with the Stars Live Tour at Radio City and 40 cities before the COVID-19 shut down.
Kate sings with Jane Lynch in their anti-cabaret act, Two Lost Souls, seen in performing arts centers and theaters across the country and at the Cafe Carlyle in NYC. Kate is also featured on Jane’s hit album, A Swingin’ Little Christmas, which was in the Billboard top 10 for several weeks.
Audiences have also seen Kate in her cult comedy lounge act, The Lampshades, and during her time in Chicago’s Second City national touring company.
Kate will appear in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade on Saturday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m.
The appearance of the parade grand marshals is sponsored by P&G.
Tickets to Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
SAR honors Patriots Day
On April 16, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Patriots Day event at the Muster Grounds, Abingdon, Virginia. The event was conducted by the General William Campbell Chapter of the Virginia Society to commemorate the patriots who were in Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts the day that began the Revolutionary War.
In March 1775 at the 2nd Virginia Convention held at St. John’s Church in Richmond, Patrick Henry warned that “The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms!” Less than a month later, the clash of arms occurred on 19 April at the Lexington green and then the North Bridge in Concord. British General Gage, had orders to disarm the rebels and capture their leaders. They had learned that weapons and powder were stored and colonial leaders, John Adams and John Hancock were in Concord. General Gage sent Lt. Col. Francis Smith with 700 regulars to capture and destroy military stores hidden by the Massachusetts militia at Concord and capture Adams and Hancock. This led to the battle at the North Bridge in Concord where a shot was fired to start the struggle for independence.
The response of the minutemen forced the British to retreat to Boston. There was a continuous battle along the 12 mile route which culminated in the bloodiest half-mile of the retreat at Menotomy, Massachusetts. This gale would take 15 days to bring the clash of resounding arms to Virginia. What followed was an eight year war, resulting in the formation of the United States of America. Virginia patriots answered the call and played a pivotal role throughout the war. 15 Virginia Regiments in the Continental Army, two State Regiments and numerous militia and independent units fought for independence, along with many who provided public service.
The beginning of the end of the war occurred in October 1780 at Kings Mountain, when patriots and loyalists clashed in a decisive colonial victory. This included a Virginia militia led by Colonel William Campbell, who was elected to lead the combined colonial militia in this resounding defeat of the British. This was as Thomas Jefferson said “was the turning point of the war”. It began in Lexington/Concord on that day when “The Shot Heard Around the World” was fired to begin the birth of a nation.
The ceremony was emcee’d by GWC Chapter President John Gullion supported by a color guard led by Mac Johnson, General William Campbell Chapter consisting of Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Kevin Combs (CWC), Dale Corey (CJWII), Mike Weyler (Col William Grayson), John Britton (GWC), Mike Shaver (CWC) and Rob Richmond (Kings Mountain, Tennessee). Greetings were presented by Ernie Coggins, President, Virginia Society; Mike Weyler, 2nd Vice President Virginia Society and Lyla Thurmon, Past Regent of Black’s Fort DAR Chapter. Wreaths were presented by Coggins, Thurmon, John Gullion, Sean Carrigan and Rob Richmond. A musket squad led by Mac Johnson fired a salute Sean Carrigan, Kevin Combs and Rob Richmond. The Black’s Fort DAR was represented by ladies in colonial attire, Lyla Thurmon, Joella Barbour and Carole Mask.
Join the Fun at Izaak Walton Community Day on April 29, 2023, in Browntown, VA
The Warren County Chapter Izaak Walton League invites everyone to their annual Izaak Walton Community Day on April 29, 2023, from 10 am to 5 pm. The event will be held at 3364 Gooney Manor Loop, Browntown, VA, and is open to the public, free for everyone, and will take place rain or shine.
Izaak Walton Community Day is a day full of fun and exciting activities for people of all ages. Here’s a rundown of what you can expect:
- Kids projects
- Fly tying
- Forestry
- Small yard sale
- Guided hikes
- Face painting
- Wood turning
- Birding
- Fishing-catch & release all-day
- Silent auction from 10 am to 3 pm
Also, there will be live music by Passage Creek Rising Band from 1 to 3 pm and the Dan James Band from 3 to 5 pm.
Food will be available for purchase from Big Dog BBQ
“We’re excited to offer a day filled with outdoor activities, music, food, and fun for the whole family,” said Sharon Longmire of the Warren County Chapter Izaak Walton League. “We’re hoping to bring our community together and celebrate our commitment to promoting conservation, outdoor recreation, and the protection of natural resources.”
The Warren County Chapter Izaak Walton League is a nonprofit organization that aims to preserve and protect the country’s natural resources and wildlife habitats through a variety of programs, including conservation education, habitat restoration, and advocacy.
Don’t miss out on the fun! For more information, visit the league’s website at (540) 636-3666 or via email at info.iwlawacova@gmail.com.
SAR conducts Color Guard Muster
On April 15-16, 2023, compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a color guard workshop and Virginia Frontier Region Meeting conducted by the General William Campbell Chapter in Abingdon, Virginia. Over the two days, guardsmen were given presentations on all aspects of the SAR color guard, had presentations on patriots and SAR programs.
On day one, Michael Weyler, Virginia Society 2nd Vice President provided information on Colonel William Grayson, namesake of Grayson County and his contributions to the colonial effort during the Revolutionary War and the early years of the newly born United States of America. Rob Richmond, compatriot from Tennessee presented the sermon given by Reverend Samuel Doaks at Sycamore Shoals in September 1780 to rally the mountain men as they prepared for the Battle of Kings Mountain. He then addressed pensions of the Revolutionary War and there historical and genealogical value. Frontier Region Color Guard Commander John Gullion gave a classroom presentation on musketry to include the safety check procedures, proper techniques in handling colonial muskets/rifles and the process of loading and firing the weapon. Virginia State Color Guard Adjutant Dale Corey presented the proper care of bladed weapons. Gullion and Corey then combined to drill the musket men in the firing of muskets during a formal SAR ceremony. Ladies from the Black’s Fort Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter who were attired in colonial dress, participated with demonstrations and presentations.
On day two, guardsmen were instructed on the proper conduct and commands for flag ceremonies. They were further provided guidance on the appropriate respect given to the U. S. Flag, procedures and techniques for presenting and posting the colors, precedence of flags and the use of escorts in ceremonies. Further instruction was provided on the appropriate behavior at events.
Participating from the SAR were Sean Carrigan and Dale Corey (Col James Wood II Chapter), Michael Weyler (Virginia 2nd VP, Col William Grayson Chapter and dual member of CJWII), John Britton, Kevin Combs, John Gullion, Mac Johnson, Michael Shaver (General William Campbell Chapter), Bruce Meyer (Thomas Nelson, Jr Chapter) and Rob Richmond (Tennessee Society and dual member of Gen Wm Campbell). Attending from Black’s Fort Chapter of the DAR were Joella Barbour, Susah Humphreys and Carole Mask.
SAR commemorates Thomas Jefferson
On April 13, 2023, compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution were asked to participate in a Virginia State wreath presentation to honor Thomas Jefferson. The event was conducted on the 240th Anniversary of Jefferson’s birth and held at the Jefferson Memorial, Washington, D. C. The ceremony was conducted by the Washington, D.C. Society of the SAR along with the National Park Service. As is well known, Jefferson was the primary author of the Declaration of Independence. He was a statesman, diplomat, lawyer, architect, philosopher, Founding Father and third President of the United States.
Thomas Jefferson was born April 13, 1743, to Peter Jefferson and Jane Randolph at the Shadwell Plantation. His father died when he was 14, and he inherited approximately 5,000 acres which would be in trust until he turned 21. He entered the College of William and Mary in 1761 at age 16 to study Mathematics, metaphysics and philosophy. He also studied Latin and Greek and played the violin. He graduated after two years and obtained a law license. During the Revolutionary War, he served in the Virginia House of Delegates and the Continental Congress. In 1779, he was elected as the second Governor of Virginia. After the war, he was selected as the Minister to France, became the first Secretary of State under George Washington and then Vice President under John Adams. He served as President from 1801 – 1809 and was a leading proponent of democracy and individual rights. During his tenure, he slashed Army and Navy expenditures, cut the budget, eliminated the tax on whiskey, sent a naval squadron to fight the Barbary pirates, acquired the Louisiana Purchase and sent Lewis and Clark on the expedition across the continent. After leaving the presidency, he continued his pursuit of educational interests and corresponded with the country’s leaders. In 1814, he sold his collection of 6,500 books to help reestablish the Library of Congress which had been burned by the British during the War of 1812. In 1819, he founded the University of Virginia as “the last act of usefulness I can render” and became its first rector. He designed a public university to advance knowledge, educate leaders and develop an informed citizenry.
Jefferson died on July 4th, at 12:50 p.m., at age 83, the same day as the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the same day as his friend and contemporary, John Adams. His last recorded words were “No, doctor, nothing more.” He is buried at Monticello under an epitaph he wrote: “Here was buried Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of American Independence, of the Statute of Virginia for Religious Freedom, and Father of the University of Virginia. He was a patriot and Founding Father.
The ceremony was emcee’d by Richard Patten, Past President of the Washington D. C. Society with a presentation of the colors by the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard. Wreaths to honor Jefferson were presented by the country, various historic organizations and heritage societies. This included a Virginia delegation represented by Virginia SAR President Ernie Coggins with color guard sentries Dale Corey (Colonel James Wood II Chapter) and Bill Schwetke (Culpeper Minutemen) escorting the Virginia President. With Corey, Coggins and Schwetke (dual members of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter) were Peter Davenport, Vice President General of the Mid-Atlantic Region representing the President General of the National Society, Colonel William Grayson Chapter President Michael Wilson, Tom Roth of George Washington Chapter and Jocelyn Wilson representing the Providence Society, Virginia Children of the American Revolution in honoring the third President of the United States.
