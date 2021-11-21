Obituaries
Donald “Brian” Dolly (1978 – 2021)
Donald “Brian” Dolly, 43, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in the comfort of his own home with his wife by his side.
A memorial service will be held for Brian at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia. Guests are welcome to visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Brian was born on April 30, 1978, in Front Royal, Virginia. He is preceded by his son, Gage Dolly; his paternal grandparents, Donald Dolly Sr. and Pearl Dolly; his maternal grandfather, Hugh Fincham; and his uncle, Hugh Roy Fincham.
Surviving Brian is his loving wife of 13 years, Samantha Dolly; his parents, Donald Dolly Jr. and Dana Dolly; his sons, Donald “Blake” Dolly and Griffin Bryar Dolly; his sister, Tammy K. Romer; his brother-in-law, Tyson Romer; his nieces and nephews, Justin Darr, Kayla Darr, Georgia Romer, and Nathaniel Kane Romer; and numerous extended family members.
Brian was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and his father shared their love for the outdoors with his boys and they’ll continue the tradition of hunting and fishing throughout their lives. Brian was a very devoted and loving husband, father, son and was a hard worker. He treasured his family. Brian loved to spoil his wife. His boys were his world and they had him wrapped around their fingers.
Obituaries
William R. Light, Jr. (1938 – 2021)
William Richard Light, Jr. (Bill), 83, of Southern Pines, NC, and Castine, ME (formerly Little Silver, NJ, and McLean, VA), died October 28, 2021, at his home in Southern Pines.
Bill is survived by his wife, Shannon Rives Light; son and daughter-in-law William R. Light, III and Maureen Light (Natick, MA); son and daughter-in-law Robert M. Light and Eleanor Light (Bath, NC); daughter-in-law Anne S. Light (Durham, NC); and grandchildren Cullen, William IV, Alexander (Kellie), Elizabeth (Andrew), and Erin. He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law Henry and Angelica Light, sister and brother-in-law Caroline and Bill Triplett, brother and sister-in-law Elliott and Sonya Light, and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William R. and Evelyn M. Light; brother James Markham Marshall Light; sister Evelyn Light Pruitt; late wife Sally Anne Rives Light; and son Edward D. Light.
Bill graduated from Randolph Macon Academy, Front Royal, VA, where he met and married the then-commandant’s (Col. Robert C. Rives, Professor of Military Tactics) daughter. He completed his higher education in engineering at the University of Virginia (BEE, MEE, and ScD) where he also started a life-long love of fly fishing in the mountain streams of Virginia. Following UVA, Bill was stationed at Fort Monmouth, NJ, as an officer in the Army Signal Corps, Electronics Command. He continued his career in private industry at Bell Labs in NJ and DEC (Digital Equipment Co.) in MA where his work included the development and design of digital control and processing systems.
Bill’s life was distinguished by his devotion to his family, a far-ranging curiosity, a friendly nature, a ready smile, and an engaging personality. A true Virginia gentleman, he actively pursued fly tying and fishing; woodworking involving building a strip-built kayak and decoy carving; boating of all sorts including sailboat racing, canoeing, and a trip from Maine to the Florida Keys in his powerboat Kismet; and enthusiastic gardening. Even with all those interests, he found time to be a scoutmaster, build radio control airplanes, and play bridge. He relished traveling to new places with family and friends as well as trying new cuisines and libations, but he was just as happy sitting on his cabin deck at High Hope in Maine with a whisky in hand enjoying sunsets. Not least, Bill was happiest solving puzzles of all kinds, entertaining, and telling a good story with a twinkle in his eyes. And in case you didn’t know, it’s reported that he never met a stranger and could talk to anyone about anything.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal, VA, on December 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Witherle Memorial Library, P.O. Box 202, Castine, ME 04421.
Obituaries
David “Super Dave” Taylor (1972 – 2021)
David “Super Dave” Taylor, 49, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and formerly of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 22 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Dave was born March 10, 1972, in Winchester, Virginia, son of Hilda J. Taylor of Bentonville. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his paw-paw, Ward Taylor.
Surviving along with his mother, is his devoted wife of 19 years, Theresa Taylor; three sons, Dustin Knupp, Brendon Taylor, and Jonathon Taylor, all of Martinsburg; one daughter, Alyssa Taylor of Martinsburg; and two brothers, Stephen Taylor and Christopher Taylor, both of Bentonville.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Taylor, Christopher Taylor, Thomas Fincham, Thomas Walter, Greg Church, and Homer Pullen.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 22 from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be may to the American Heart Association, National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Obituaries
E. Arlene Chappell (1929 – 2021)
E. Arlene Chappell, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
Her burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery will be private.
Arlene was born on August 31, 1929, in Browntown to the late Frank and Sadie Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Chappell, her daughter, Carolyn Dorsey; her brothers, Frank Jones Jr. and Andrew Jones; and her son-in-law, Roy Boyles.
Surviving Arlene is her daughters, Bonnie Almony (Lin) and Sharon Boyles; her brother, Wilbert Jones (Beverly); her grandchildren, Bryan Dorsey, Brittany Sager, and Brandi Schindler (Kristopher); her great-grandchildren, Grayson Sager and Jackson Schindler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arlene was a dedicated volunteer for many years at the Front Royal-Warren County C-CAP. She loved spending time with family and always enjoyed planting flowers and working in her yard. She was blessed to have lived independently up until the time of her death. All of her friends and relatives were amazed at her interest in social media well into her 90’s.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal-Warren County C-CAP, 316 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
James Edward Burke, Sr. (1944 – 2021)
James Edward Burke, Sr., 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 20 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Miller officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Mr. Burke was born April 17, 1944, in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late Eppie Burke and Virginia Jenkins Tobin.
He and his wife owned and operated F T Valley Grocery in Sperryville, Virginia for many years and he retired from SW Rogers. He was married to the late Wilma France Hensley Burke.
Surviving is a son, James Edward “Eddie” Burke, Jr., and wife Cindy of Front Royal; one daughter, Juanita Grace Burke of Front Royal; one brother, Charles Burke of Maryland; one sister, Dorothy Martin of Berryville; five step-children, Debra Hodge, Beverly Samuels, Shelby Eppard, Leon “Johnny” Eppard, and Teresa Eppard- Dikin; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Burke was preceded in death by his parents; wife; infant daughter, Melissa Jean Burke; and step-son, Leonard “Dino” Eppard Jr.
Obituaries
Lee North (1958 – 2021)
Lee North, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 21 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Willis Chapel Cemetery in Huntly.
Lee was born September 17, 1958, in Winchester, Virginia, son of Florline Marie Williams North of Front Royal and the late Bedford Lee North, Sr.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #829 and the Eagles Club.
Surviving with his mother, are his companion, Joyce Jenkins; son, Ryan North; two sisters, Dana Jones and Donna Hill (Bill); one brother, John Leroy North (Holly); five grandsons, Peyton, William, Dakota, Hunter, and Ryan, Jr.; two nephews, Anthony Kestner and Jonathan North; one niece, Stephanie Flinchum (Nathan); and two great-nieces JoAnna Kestner and Amelia Flinchum.
Pallbearers will be Joe Ruffo, Robbie Sealock, Chris North, Austin Davis, Ricky Smoot, Jr., and Keith Frazier.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 20 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Kenneth M. “Kenny” Ganoe (1938 – 2021)
Kenneth M. “Kenny” Ganoe, 83, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park in Stafford, Virginia.
Kenny was born January 3, 1938, in Washington D.C., son of the late John Elwood and Dorothy Smith Ganoe.
Surviving are his devoted wife, of 65 years Colleen Ganoe; sister and brother-in-law, Anna Posey and Tib Posey of Arlington; daughters and sons-in-law, Dorothy and Troy Wadel of Midland, Corinne “Rinne” and Dennis “Denny” Via of Strasburg, and Eileen and Kenny Corbin of Front Royal; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Terry “T.J.” and Sarah Kessler; granddaughters and grandsons-in-law, Dawn and Kevin Catlett, Amanda and Miquel Paz-Vergara, Kasey and Joe Nicholson, Jessica Wadel, and Kendra and Brad Atkins; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Braeden, and Joshua Kessler, Allie and Adam Nicholson, and Paislee and Gracelynn Catlett; one step-great-granddaughter, Brooke Tomlin; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Troy Wadel, Kenny Corbin, Denny Via, Kevin Catlett, Joe Nicholson, and T.J. Kessler.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be to the American Cancer Society or to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.