Donald (Don) Hay McInnis (1950 – 2021)

Donald (Don) Hay McInnis, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia died on Monday, April 5, 2021. Don was the first of six children born to John Bernard McInnis and Marian Claire Hay McInnis of San Mateo, California. His parents introduced and nurtured his Catholic education. Don’s faith guided him through all aspects of life and comforted him as he reached life’s end. Don was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where he served as president of the Legion of Mary, usher, Eucharistic Minister, and substitute for Eucharistic Adoration.

Don cherished family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Pamela Martin McInnis, and four siblings, Mary Claire Miller (Marvin), Ian McInnis (Mary), Katherine McCoy (Craig), and Colin McInnis (Mary). His brother Norman McInnis preceded him in death. Also surviving are nieces and nephews Veronica, Michael, John Donald, Colin, Owen, Aiden, and Rosalie. Special friends were important to Don. He respected and treasured each of you. Thank you, Kris and Donna Gustafson, Charlie Scott, Dave Mendez, Jimmy Morton, Ed Ruths, and Kay Reilly.

Don was a Class of 1969 graduate of Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, and attended Mt. Angel College before beginning work with E. I. DuPont in South San Francisco in 1977. In 1982 he transferred to the Front Royal, Virginia DuPont Plant and remained there until his retirement in 2011 with 34 years of service. While at DuPont, he served on the Emergency Action Team, was a first responder, and was an integral part of the hiring task force.

One of Don’s favorite places to visit was the Warren County Dog Park and walking trail. He and Gracie spent many days there where he made friends, both human and canine, during his walks. The squirrels and birds became his friends, too.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at St. John’s. The Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. The funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Father Jerome Fasano. Interment will be at Panorama Memorial Gardens immediately following the funeral mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Junipero Serra High School, Christendom College, or the charity of your choice.