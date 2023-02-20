Obituaries
Donald Houston Bowman (1936 – 2023)
Donald Houston Bowman (“Don” “Donnie”), 86, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with our Lord on February 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born on August 24, 1936, in Waynesboro, Virginia, and moved to Front Royal as a child. He was greeted in Heaven by his parents, David and Vivian Bowman, and sisters, Henrietta Baldwin and Betty Massey. Don’s spirit lives on through his wife of 67 years, Jacque R. Bowman, children Greg Bowman (Susan) and Allyson B. Higgs (Jeff, dec’d), as well as seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Don is also survived by his brothers, Bill (Kathy) and Jim (Cindy), and numerous other family members.
Don’s most proud accomplishment in life was being a husband, father, and grandfather (Grampy), and he spent all his life in service to his family, helping to raise every generation. Don was loved by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Don was a 1955 Warren County High School graduate, where he and Jacque began dating. He later went on to obtain his Associate of Business degree from Lord Fairfax Community College. Don and Jacque were married in 1956. The love they shared led them to build a beautiful life and family together.
Don was a lifelong Front Royal United Methodist Church member who joyously served the Lord and his church family. His many church contributions included singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, being a lifelong active member of the United Methodist Men, and serving in many other capacities. In addition, Don was influential in the development of Heart Havens. The church recognized Don as a servant of God with the Service Candle in 1977 and again in 2019 as King of the Shrove Tuesday celebration. Don showed his love for the community in many ways, including serving on the school board, Salvation Army, 4-H center, and Warren Heritage Society, to name a few.
A visitation will be held at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, on Wednesday, February 22, from 6-8 pm. A celebration of life will be held at the Front Royal United Methodist Church on Thursday, February 23, at 12 pm with a reception to follow.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s memory to Front Royal UMC, memo (United Methodist Men) 1 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Madison “Madi Poo” “Boogie” Danielle Schmitz (2002 – 2023)
Madison “Madi Poo” “Boogie” Danielle Schmitz, 20, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at her home.
Services will be private.
Madison was born on October 5, 2002, in Raleigh, North Carolina, to Earl King and Casiah Schmitz King. She formerly worked in the Kitchen at the 4-H Center in Front Royal. She also assisted in administrative work for her aunt.
Surviving along with her parents are her maternal grandmother, Anita Tate; maternal grandfather, Keith Schmitz; paternal grandfather, Tracy Diamond; paternal grandmother, Brendora King; three brothers, her twin, Mason Schmitz, Eric King, and Andrew Schmitz; two sisters, Sade Schmitz, and Shyla Schmitz; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and her very special aunt who was like a second mother, Chenoa Schmitz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Ste 550, Chicago, Illinois 60631 or online at give.abta.org.
Obituaries
Steven D. Dawson (1950 – 2023)
Steven Douglas Dawson of New Castle, Virginia, formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2023, at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 20, at 11:00 a.m. at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal, with Pastor Tim Dyke officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery in Warren County.
Mr. Dawson was born March 4, 1950, in Warrenton, Virginia, the son of the late Joseph G. and Mildred Lee Morris Dawson. Mr. Dawson was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Theda Lee Nelson Dawson.
He retired as a missionary and worked for Country Treasures as a furniture maker.
Surviving is four daughters, Tami Williams, Lisa Acosta (Jickson), Erin Acosta (Ramon), and Dottie Kendall (Mike); four brothers, Gary Dawson, Mike Dawson, Joey Dawson, and Jerald Dawson; five sisters, Faith Dawson, Velma Griffis, Susan Lee, Sandy Jank, and Sharon Dawson; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 20, one hour before the church service.
Obituaries
Timothy “Buck” Rae Settle (1962 – 2023)
Timothy “Buck” Rae Settle, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 12pm at Elks Lodge #2382 Front Royal.
Mr. Settle was born on October 27, 1962, in Front Royal. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jenkins Settle. He was a member of Front Royal Elks Lodge #2382 and Front Royal Moose Lodge #829 and was formerly a Sons of the American Legion member.
Survivors include his companion, Jacqueline DeCristofaro of Front Royal; son, Jason R. Settle (Lindsay Thompson) of Front Royal; daughter, BreAnn Cockrell-Settle (MacKenzie) of Front Royal; stepson, Brian Sibert of Oklahoma; four brothers, Dale Settle (Donna), Robbie Miller (Kelly), Stacey “Boogie” Settle (Diana) and Jeff Settle (Jenn) all of Front Royal; two granddaughters, Savannah Lee Settle of Front Royal and Peyton Sibert of Oklahoma; three nephews, Alex Settle, Ryan Settle, and Tyler Settle; three nieces, Taylor Settle, Charlie Delancey-Burke and Lexi Settle and two dogs, Stella and Marley.
Obituaries
Franz Gruber (1934 – 2023)
Franz Gruber, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Mr. Gruber was born in Germany on October 6, 1934, to the late Josef and Theresa Gruber. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Louise Gruber, and his siblings. He was a very happy bus driver for over 30 years at Dulles Airport for the German Military.
Survivors include his close friends, Olga Green and Samantha Baker.
Obituaries
Maynard Bayliss Lupton (1928 – 2023)
Maynard Bayliss Lupton, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his sons while under the care of Blue Ridge Hospice.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 11:00 am at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, with Pastor Tim Kirchoff officiating.
Mr. Lupton was born to the late Clarence and Isadora Rudy Lupton on November 17, 1928, in Opequon, Virginia. His wife, Hazel Andrews Lupton, and seven siblings preceded him in death. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Air Force from June 1949 until December 1952 with the Fifth Tactical Air Squadron “The Mosquitos.” Following his service, he married Hazel on April 27, 1953. Mr. Lupton retired from Avtex Fibers at the close of the business. He was previously active with the Warren County Senior Center and was the Vice President of the Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery Association. He regularly attended Green Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include his two sons, Arthur Ray Lupton of Front Royal and David Lynn Lupton of Front Royal; sister, Betty Settle of Front Royal; grand dog, Scooter Ray and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be members of Green Valley Baptist Church.
All are welcome to pay respects to Mr. Lupton from 1:00 to 5:00 pm on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Terry Lee Darr (1951 – 2023)
Terry Lee Darr, 71, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Consulate Health and Rehabilitation in Woodstock, VA.
Terry was born December 26, 1951, to the late Marvin Edward and Gertrude (Cook) Darr in Front Royal, VA. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his daughter, Erica Kay Darr; brother, James Alan Darr Sr.; and nephew, Michael Darr.
Terry was employed for over 30 years in the family business of Darr’s Drywall.
Terry is survived by his son, Brandon “Heath” Darr, and wife, Heather of Delaplane, VA; a brother, Larry Edward Darr of Front Royal, VA; sister, Donna Riley Clipper and husband Jack of Strasburg, VA; granddaughter, Emma Diane Darr of Winchester, VA; and grandson, Brandon Lee Darr of Front Royal, VA. Terry is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins he loved dearly.
Terry kept a wonderful relationship with his former wife, Sandra Kay Renner, until his passing.
Terry was blessed with many talents, but his unconditional love for his family and friends was the best. Terry also enjoyed spending time with his pet Dachshund “Theodore.”
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nursing and care staff of Consulate Health and Rehabilitation as well as the staff of Blue Ridge Hospice.
Per Terry’s request, there will not be a service. A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at a later date.