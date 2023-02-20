Donald Houston Bowman (1936 – 2023)

Donald Houston Bowman (“Don” “Donnie”), 86, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with our Lord on February 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born on August 24, 1936, in Waynesboro, Virginia, and moved to Front Royal as a child. He was greeted in Heaven by his parents, David and Vivian Bowman, and sisters, Henrietta Baldwin and Betty Massey. Don’s spirit lives on through his wife of 67 years, Jacque R. Bowman, children Greg Bowman (Susan) and Allyson B. Higgs (Jeff, dec’d), as well as seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Don is also survived by his brothers, Bill (Kathy) and Jim (Cindy), and numerous other family members.

Don’s most proud accomplishment in life was being a husband, father, and grandfather (Grampy), and he spent all his life in service to his family, helping to raise every generation. Don was loved by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.

Don was a 1955 Warren County High School graduate, where he and Jacque began dating. He later went on to obtain his Associate of Business degree from Lord Fairfax Community College. Don and Jacque were married in 1956. The love they shared led them to build a beautiful life and family together.

Don was a lifelong Front Royal United Methodist Church member who joyously served the Lord and his church family. His many church contributions included singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, being a lifelong active member of the United Methodist Men, and serving in many other capacities. In addition, Don was influential in the development of Heart Havens. The church recognized Don as a servant of God with the Service Candle in 1977 and again in 2019 as King of the Shrove Tuesday celebration. Don showed his love for the community in many ways, including serving on the school board, Salvation Army, 4-H center, and Warren Heritage Society, to name a few.

A visitation will be held at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, on Wednesday, February 22, from 6-8 pm. A celebration of life will be held at the Front Royal United Methodist Church on Thursday, February 23, at 12 pm with a reception to follow.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s memory to Front Royal UMC, memo (United Methodist Men) 1 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.