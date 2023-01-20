Donald R. Sims (1942 – 2023)

Donald R. Sims, 80, of Waterlick, VA, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Donald was born on June 1, 1942, to Delma and Willie Sims in Charlottesville, VA, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patty Sims; daughters, Susie Poe (Donnie) and Julie Reinhardt (Martin); best friend and faithful four-legged companion, Mick. Grandchildren, Mandy Poe Newman, Emily Reinhardt, Deuce Newman, and Hudson Newman; and step-grandchildren, Jason Poe, and Kaitlin Poe. He is also survived by his brothers, Charles Sims (Jennifer), Doug Sims (Beverly), and Michael Sims, all of Waterlick, VA.

Donald and Patty met in 1959 and married three years later. Donald began an accomplished career at a young age and mastered many trades. He retired from the Smithsonian Conservation and Research Center.

After his retirement, being a lifelong “do-er,” Donald continued to work on various projects alongside his wife. In his free time, Donald most enjoyed farming, boating, and meticulously maintaining his homestead on one of his trusty John Deere Tractors. He looked forward to hay season each and every year. He especially enjoyed his time boating on the Shenandoah River and Smith Mountain Lake – both of which he enjoyed for many years.

His family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, January 26 at 10 AM at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Burial will immediately follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, VA. A fellowship meal will be held afterwards at 19820 Fort Valley Road, Strasburg, VA.

Pallbearers will be Donald Poe, Martin Reinhardt, Sean Newman, Arthur Saffelle, Manuel Tederick, and Jimmy North.

Honorary pallbearers will be Gilbert Himes, Billy Biggs, Mark Merchant, J.R. Dove, Greg Johnson, Charlie Johnson, Dave Coffey, Irvin Rudacille, and Fernando Marquez Velazquez.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Blue Ridge Hospice and the Warren County Humane Society.