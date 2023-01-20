Obituaries
Donald R. Sims (1942 – 2023)
Donald R. Sims, 80, of Waterlick, VA, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Donald was born on June 1, 1942, to Delma and Willie Sims in Charlottesville, VA, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patty Sims; daughters, Susie Poe (Donnie) and Julie Reinhardt (Martin); best friend and faithful four-legged companion, Mick. Grandchildren, Mandy Poe Newman, Emily Reinhardt, Deuce Newman, and Hudson Newman; and step-grandchildren, Jason Poe, and Kaitlin Poe. He is also survived by his brothers, Charles Sims (Jennifer), Doug Sims (Beverly), and Michael Sims, all of Waterlick, VA.
Donald and Patty met in 1959 and married three years later. Donald began an accomplished career at a young age and mastered many trades. He retired from the Smithsonian Conservation and Research Center.
After his retirement, being a lifelong “do-er,” Donald continued to work on various projects alongside his wife. In his free time, Donald most enjoyed farming, boating, and meticulously maintaining his homestead on one of his trusty John Deere Tractors. He looked forward to hay season each and every year. He especially enjoyed his time boating on the Shenandoah River and Smith Mountain Lake – both of which he enjoyed for many years.
His family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, January 26 at 10 AM at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Burial will immediately follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, VA. A fellowship meal will be held afterwards at 19820 Fort Valley Road, Strasburg, VA.
Pallbearers will be Donald Poe, Martin Reinhardt, Sean Newman, Arthur Saffelle, Manuel Tederick, and Jimmy North.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gilbert Himes, Billy Biggs, Mark Merchant, J.R. Dove, Greg Johnson, Charlie Johnson, Dave Coffey, Irvin Rudacille, and Fernando Marquez Velazquez.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Blue Ridge Hospice and the Warren County Humane Society.
Obituaries
Jeanette M. Smoot (1943 – 2023)
Jeanette M. Smoot, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Monday, January 16, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 24, at 1:00 pm. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastors Bobby and Diann Whetzel and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Jeanette was born March 18, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late Clarke Casper and Margaret Marie Jenkins Taylor.
She retired after many dedicated years from Walmart in Front Royal and was a loyal and faithful member of the Front Royal Church of the Brethren.
She was married to the late Walter Ashby Smoot, who preceded her in death in 2011.
Surviving is a son, Mark T. Smoot, and wife, Shana of Front Royal; one daughter, Tina M. Richard of Timberville; four grandchildren, Shannon Johnson, Daniel Richard, Mackenzie Jankauskas, and Allison Smoot; and six great-grandchildren, Ashby Richard, Anton Johnson, Amar’e Johnson, Aryanna Johnson, Aspen Johnson, and Nora Jankauskas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Ronald Taylor.
Marcus Johnson, Ray Carter, Carroll Hawes, Donald Grandstaff, Tommy Dawson, and Wyatt Jankauskas will be pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 24th, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm.
Obituaries
Belinda Sue Estes-Showers (1966 – 2023)
Belinda Sue Estes-Showers, age 56, of Front Royal, Virginia, went to be with the Lord and her husband at Socorro General Hospital in Socorro, New Mexico, on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
Belinda was born in Virginia on February 2, 1966, to Barbara Cooper and Giles Estes Sr.
Surviving Belinda is her mother, Barbara Cooper; sons Robert Estes (wife Amanda) and Robert Starcher Jr. (wife Michele); daughter Ashley Conner; brothers Jeremy McDonald, Chazz Estes, and Giles Estes Jr.; sister Karen Loya; grandchildren Brennan, Mariah, Tryston, Maddox, Rhylan, Cody and Jaxson.
Belinda is predeceased by her husband, Dennis A. Showers Sr.; father, Giles Estes Sr.; and stepfather Gary Cooper.
Celebration of Life will be announced later in the Summer of 2023.
Donations to help cover cremation may be made to Daniels Family Funeral Home at 309 Garfield St. Socorro, NM 87801, or call (575)835-1530.
Obituaries
Mary Louise Henry (1955 – 2023)
Mary Louise Henry, 67, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on January 14, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was an irreplaceable wife, mother, Grammy, generous friend, and bonded sister of the ‘six.’
She was born February 10, 1955, in Harrisonburg, VA, to the late Edna Sonifrank Runion. She was preceded in death by her son, Travis Henry.
Surviving Mary is her husband, Mickey Henry; her daughter Tanya Stephens and her husband, Jeff Stephens; and her grandsons, Brody Stephens, and Barrett Stephens; her sisters, Ada Sherman (Gerald), Janice Andrews (Gary), Doris Mitchell (Billy), Joyce Putman (Roger) and Wilma Runion along with many nieces and nephews.
At Mary’s request, through her last selfless act, she donated her body to science in hopes of saving lives through research and education. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you feel moved to make a donation, please do so in her honor to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W Cork St. Unit 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Obituaries
Priscilla “Prissy” Jane Landers (1950 – 2023)
Priscilla “Prissy” Jane Landers, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at Bennett’s Chapel at a later date due to a COVID outbreak. The family apologizes for any inconvenience.
Priscilla was born in New York City, New York, on March 12, 1950, the daughter of the late Arie Jacob Docter & Adela Sabina Perez Docter.
She was an avid quilter and a member of the Top Of Virginia Quilt Guild (TOVA), where she spent time with her local church, helping the community as often as possible. She believed in giving back and would make quilts to be auctioned off to raise money to help others in the community. She was also a member of the Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Priscilla is survived by her loving husband, Gerhard F. Landers, one son, Pieter F. Landers, one daughter, Genevieve K. Landers, and her brother Arie Docter (Astrid) of Purmerend, Netherlands.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org or P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Obituaries
Myrtle Frances Corbin (1929 – 2023)
Myrtle Frances Corbin, 93, of Huntly, Virginia, was taken home by the Lord’s Angels on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor Lee Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Corbin Family Cemetery, Huntly.
Mrs. Corbin was born to the late Dennis and Monie Nicholson Corbin on July 30, 1929, in Madison, Virginia. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Corbin; son, Bobby Lee Corbin; daughter, Nancy I. Foster; brother, Levi Corbin and sister, Virgie Wince. She was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church.
Survivors include her five children, Darlene M. Dehncke of Culpeper, Roy Corbin of Rixeyville, Virginia, Della Mae Bailey of Wasilla, Alaska, John Wayne Corbin of Reva, Virginia and Raymond Corbin and his wife Malinda of Amissville, Virginia and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Joey Nicholson, Mike Fewel, Mike Fewel Jr., Tommy Frazier, Tommy Frazier Jr., and Gary Jenkins will be Pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 6 to 8 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Obituaries
Joan Boyd Griffith (1937 – 2023)
Joan Boyd Griffith, 85, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Lynn care Center in Front Royal, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, with Pastor Howard Caldwell officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. The burial will follow all services at Midland Cemetery.
Joan was born on March 29, 1937, in Arlington, Virginia, to the late Paul and Phernetta Boyd. Joan was also preceded in death by her sister, Jean Fling, and her daughter-in-laws, Karen Griffith and Deborah Griffith.
Surviving Joan is her loving children, Edwin A. Griffith Jr., Genevieve Susan White (Harry White Sr.), and Mark Griffith; her grandchildren, Edwin A. Griffith III, Harry Oscar White II, and Michael Stamey Griffith; her great-grandchildren, Austyn White, Colt White, and Bristol White; and numerous extended family members.
Joan was a proud past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star, an avid reader, and loved her family dearly.
An alternative to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County at 1245 Progress Dr. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.