Donald Ray “Donny” Speakman (1966 – 2022)

Donald Ray “Donny” Speakman, 55, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 18 at 12:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.

Donny was born June 9, 1966, in Prince William County, Virginia, son of the late James Dean Speakman and Teresa Ann Barr Speakman Street. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during Desert Storm. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 28 years, Karen Speakman; three sons, Chad Anthony Speakman and wife Ashley of Winchester, Michael Dahne Speakman of Winchester and Shane Michael Streets and wife Jamie of Front Royal; one daughter, Alicia Nicole Vincent, and husband Chuck of Winchester; one brother, William Speakman and wife Mary of Winchester; one sister, Serrena Blaize, and husband Monty Ware of Fredericksburg; five grandchildren, Brendan, Emma, Mireya, Solomon, and Jaxon; sister-in-law Pamela Williams; brother-in-law Bobby Williams, whom he thought of as a brother.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 17 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department, 809 Greenwood Rd, Winchester, Virginia 22602.