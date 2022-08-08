Donald “Scott” Laidlaw (1960 – 2022)

Charles Edward Frazier of Front Royal, VA, passed away on August 3, 2022.

Charlie, or as family and friends fondly knew him; Pops, Pawpaw, Skinner, Bujack, Hawk; was born November 9, 1955, son of the late Carl Frazier, Sr. & Emily Sue Nicholson Frazier.

Charlie will be so deeply missed by his wife and loving companion of 50 years, Barbara Frazier. Together they have proudly raised six children: late Susan Michelle Lockhart, John Taylor, Jr. (Missy), Bonnie Taylor (Byron), Tracy Vina (Manny), Melody Ramey (JR), and Chris Taylor (Julie). Also surviving; are ten grandchildren and 20 great-children. He enjoyed spending time with his ‘Special Little Man,’ Mason. Surviving siblings: Carl Frazier, Jr., Mary Soyars, Lynwood Frazier, Melvin (Caroline), and Brenda Williams. Charlie wanted his two special nephews to know he enjoyed guiding you through your childhood, DJ Snipes of Front Royal and Frankie Bridge of Front Royal.

Charlie retired after 35 years of service from Riverton Corporation as a Repairman Welder. During his tenure with Riverton, Charlie served as the Union President for many years with Local 225.

In his younger years, he enjoyed laying sod. One moment he often would boost about was laying sod for the front of the White House.

Charlie spent countless hours and years at Front Royal Little League, coaching his son, Chris, and grandchildren in the game of baseball. In Softball, he was a pitcher and 1st baseman, played on many teams, and had his team, CNF. Charlie considered his brother, Lynwood, his best friend. Together they would collect local metal, split and sell wood, and ride around ‘Buck Mountain”.

He was an active member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 53, where he enjoyed volunteering, shooting pool, and having a few beers with his buddy, Dan Remillard. He was also a member of the local Moose Chapter 829.

Charlie will always be remembered for his willingness to lend a helping hand. To his children and grandchildren, “He is the strongest man we have ever known.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, sisters Susan Slusher, Shelby Foster, and Paula Frazier, and brothers James and Paul Dixon Frazier.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Sons of The American Legion, Post 53, 22 W 8th Street, Front Royal, VA 22630, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, #405, Winchester, VA 22601.

A celebration of life will be held on August 13 at the American Legion in Front Royal, from 12:00 to 4:oo pm.