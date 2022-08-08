Obituaries
Donald “Scott” Laidlaw (1960 – 2022)
Donald “Scott” Laidlaw, 61, of Middletown, Virginia passed away Monday, August 1, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Scott was born December 25, 1960, to the late Robert and Joan Kerly Laidlaw. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Laidlaw.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Barbara “Barb” Laidlaw; daughter, Samantha Laidlaw; son, Ian Laidlaw; three sisters, Kim LeBlanc, Dawne Miller, and Valerie Laidlaw. Also, surviving are nine nieces and nephews, Leslie Guthrie, Tyna Renner, Sarah Barb, Justin LeBlanc, Jeremy LeBlanc, Nathan Miller, Taylor Miller, Tanner Dockman, and Emily Dockman.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to PRS, 10455 White Granite Drive, Suite 400, Oakton, VA 22124.
Jack Junior Cook (1961 – 2022)
Jack Junior Cook, 71, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home in Linden.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, August 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell and Dave Senter officiating. Interment will follow in the Atkins Family Cemetery in Linden.
Junior was born June 7, 1951, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Marvin Harley and Sylvia Hawkins Cook.
He worked for H.N. Funkhouser in Front Royal.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Penny E. Cook; one son, Daniel Cook (April) of Chester Gap; one daughter, Tiffany Duckworth (Keith) of Winchester; two granddaughters, Madison Cook (Kacey) of Bentonville and Abby Cook of Boyce; one grandson, Hunter Cook of Linden; and four sisters, Lucy Greenfield of Strasburg, Hilda Shell of Front Royal, Rosie Sherman of Front Royal and Lorretta Purdy of Front Royal.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Abe Cook and Ray Cook; niece, Melissa Cook; and nephew, Chris Senter.
Pallbearers will be Todd Jenkins, Gordon Shell, Travis Cook, Billy Sperry, Jake Perkins, and Amber Christian.
Honorary pallbearers will be Logan DeHaven, Colton Senter, Matthew Clatterbuck, and David Bowley.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Cancer Outreach, 424 A. South Street, #134, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Karen Lynn Starke (1961 – 2022)
Karen Lynn Starke, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on August 20, 2022, at 11 am at Dynamic Life Ministries Church with Carlton and Elvi Rodgers officiating.
Mrs. Starke was born on March 29, 1961, in Washington, DC to the late Donald and Ruth Saylor. She was a member of Dynamic Life Ministries Church.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Miller “Lenny” Starke of Front Royal; son, Wesley Saylor (Melisia) of Front Royal; three brothers, Jeff Saylor of Clear Brook, Virginia, Troy Saylor of Manassas, Virginia, Greg Saylor of Hauge, Virginia; sister, Lorri Saylor of Hartfield, Virginia and two grandsons, Wesley Jr. and William both of Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dynamic Life Ministries, 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Anthony “Tony” Wayne Burton (1980 – 2022)
Anthony “Tony” Wayne Burton, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, son, and friend died Friday, August 5, 2022, at his family’s home in Front Royal, Virginia. He was 41 years old.
Tony was born Anthony Wayne Burton (1980) in Hamilton, Ohio, to parents Paul and Wilma Burton. He is one of five children, having two brothers, Mike and Thomas; and two sisters, Paula (Reggie) and Christina (David).
In his earlier years, he loved watching wrestling, drawing, playing with dogs, and spending time with his siblings and cousins. He attended Hamilton High School and went on to study at Lord Fairfax Community College. Later, he resided in Russell Springs, Kentucky.
His earliest goals in life were him having his own animals and having his own family. Tony accomplished both of those goals, caring for and raising many dogs over the years, and marrying the love of his life, Cynthia Burton. Together they have three beautiful children, Miley, Bella, and Landon. As a family, they lived in Virginia and attended Rivermont Baptist Church. Tony was so proud of the gift of family that God gave him. He beamed with joy and happiness while participating in his favorite hobby, spending time with his kids. Tony, Cynthia, Miley, Bella, and Landon will forever be connected as a family. Tony loves his family very much, both in life and even now in death.
More recently, Tony also enjoyed working with his hands and watching the Packers play. His skill of trade always wrapped around his love of working on cars and industrial work. He aspired to open his own detailing business one day. He was currently employed at DB Schenkers International.
Tony is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Grace Burton; his maternal grandfather, Richard Bowling; his father, Paul Burton; and his brother, Thomas Burton.
He leaves behind his aforementioned wife; three kids; a mother; siblings; and a host of other family members and friends who all love him very much.
He is described by his loved ones as “loving”, “humble” and “a family man!” His friends remember him as “a good man,” a “pretty cool dude,” and someone with “such a huge heart!” His infectious smile & laughter will remain a precious memory for us all.
A graveside service for Tony will be hosted on August 11 at 11:00 a.m. in the Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Front Royal, VA. 22630.
He will be dearly missed by all, but especially by his family who loved him so. The world is emptier without you, Tony. We pray you are finally at peace.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, P.O. Box 442, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Vicky Francine Barton (1948 – 2022)
Vicky Francine Barton, 74, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her home.
Ms. Barton was born on January 11, 1948, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to the late Elwood and Frances Worrells Turlington. She was also preceded in death by her two sons, Richard Allen and Michael Allen, and her sister, Peggy Morris.
Survivors include her son, Thomas Allen (Kathleen Lawson) of Front Royal, Virginia; two brothers, Jerry Turlington of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Gene Turlington of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; sister, Kay Cameron of Fayetteville, North Carolina; two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Barbara J. “Bobbi” Woodward (1951 – 2022)
Bobbi passed away on August 4, 2022, while in the Hospice Care Unit in Winchester, Virginia.
Bobbi was born September 28, 1951, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Robert and Betty Nicholson. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Patty; and her brothers, Michael, and Dan Nicholson.
Bobbi is survived by her husband, Mike, whom she married on October 22, 1994; daughter, Liz Woodward; and son, Wade Nairn III. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Smith of Arizona, Diane Byrnes of Winchester, Virginia, Susan (Tony) Henry of Florida, and Mary (Ron) Kincer of Georgia; brother, John (Kate) Nicholson of North Carolina; mother-in-law, Pat Woodward of Vienna, Virginia; and brother-in-law, Richard Woodward of Front Royal.
Bobbi was employed by the Warren County Department of Social Services for 22 years, where she always put the needs of her clients above all else.
Bobbi was also very strong in her faith but also had a fun side in Bingo nights with her sisters, trips to Charles Town, and Christmas Eve parties that everyone enjoyed. It could be said that Bobbi lived her life to the fullest to the very end.
To honor Bobbi’s request, she will be cremated with no celebration or funeral service.
Due to the wonderful care she received from Blue Ridge Hospice, she wished that all donations to honor her life be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Charles Edward Frazier (1955 – 2022)
Charles Edward Frazier of Front Royal, VA, passed away on August 3, 2022.
Charlie, or as family and friends fondly knew him; Pops, Pawpaw, Skinner, Bujack, Hawk; was born November 9, 1955, son of the late Carl Frazier, Sr. & Emily Sue Nicholson Frazier.
Charlie will be so deeply missed by his wife and loving companion of 50 years, Barbara Frazier. Together they have proudly raised six children: late Susan Michelle Lockhart, John Taylor, Jr. (Missy), Bonnie Taylor (Byron), Tracy Vina (Manny), Melody Ramey (JR), and Chris Taylor (Julie). Also surviving; are ten grandchildren and 20 great-children. He enjoyed spending time with his ‘Special Little Man,’ Mason. Surviving siblings: Carl Frazier, Jr., Mary Soyars, Lynwood Frazier, Melvin (Caroline), and Brenda Williams. Charlie wanted his two special nephews to know he enjoyed guiding you through your childhood, DJ Snipes of Front Royal and Frankie Bridge of Front Royal.
Charlie retired after 35 years of service from Riverton Corporation as a Repairman Welder. During his tenure with Riverton, Charlie served as the Union President for many years with Local 225.
In his younger years, he enjoyed laying sod. One moment he often would boost about was laying sod for the front of the White House.
Charlie spent countless hours and years at Front Royal Little League, coaching his son, Chris, and grandchildren in the game of baseball. In Softball, he was a pitcher and 1st baseman, played on many teams, and had his team, CNF. Charlie considered his brother, Lynwood, his best friend. Together they would collect local metal, split and sell wood, and ride around ‘Buck Mountain”.
He was an active member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 53, where he enjoyed volunteering, shooting pool, and having a few beers with his buddy, Dan Remillard. He was also a member of the local Moose Chapter 829.
Charlie will always be remembered for his willingness to lend a helping hand. To his children and grandchildren, “He is the strongest man we have ever known.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, sisters Susan Slusher, Shelby Foster, and Paula Frazier, and brothers James and Paul Dixon Frazier.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Sons of The American Legion, Post 53, 22 W 8th Street, Front Royal, VA 22630, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
A celebration of life will be held on August 13 at the American Legion in Front Royal, from 12:00 to 4:oo pm.