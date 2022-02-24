Obituaries
Donetta Grabb Heishman (1943 – 2022)
Donetta Grabb Heishman passed away February 22, 2022, at 12:06 p.m. with her daughter and a hospice chaplain at her side after listening to her favorite hymn, How Great Thou Art.
Born in 1943 to Donald and Georgetta Grabb, Donetta had a successful career in banking, was a proud military wife, and a lover of all things beautiful. She traveled the world and served the communities in which she lived.
Donetta held lifetime memberships with the women’s auxiliaries of the VFW and American Legion and was honored as a Kentucky Colonel. She belonged to the United Methodist Church. She loved animals. She devoured books and soda pop. She enjoyed baking, crocheting, hosting parties, and twirling a fire baton. Donetta rode motorcycles with Rolling Thunder and chauffeured celebrities in the Apple Blossom parades. She admired Dolly Parton, Erik Estrada, and Donald Trump, and lived a life completely on her own terms.
Donetta is survived by her dog, Schatzi; her daughter, Lavenda (Thomas) Denney; her granddaughter, Victoria Denney; a nephew that she considered a son, Kyle Rhodes; three siblings, Terry (Sue) Grabb, Lynette (Chris) Flannigan, and Debra (Kevin) Burke; and a host of extended family and friends.
Donetta will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, William H. Heishman, in a private ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Virginia.
Contributions in honor of Donetta may be made to the Commonwealth Senior Living Employee Holiday Fund, 600 Mount View Street, Front Royal, VA 22630. They protected her, pampered her, loved her, and had a genuine appreciation for her tenacity and ornery spirit, which dementia could not steal.
Obituaries
Earnest “Earnie” Junior Bennett (1959 – 2022)
Earnest “Earnie” Junior Bennett, 62, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on February 22, 2022, at his home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Bennett was born on December 7, 1959, in Monroe, Michigan to the late Phillip Bennett and Betty Clayton Guich.
Surviving along with his mother is his wife and partner of the last 33 years, Donna George Bennett of Front Royal; son, Elijah Bennett-George of Front Royal; brother, Robert “Bob” Bennett (Rhoda) of Strasburg, Virginia, and his sister, Virginia Lent (Bob) of Macomb, Michigan.
Obituaries
Lorraine Pearl Turner (1928 – 2022)
Lorraine Pearl Turner, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 2:30 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Artelia Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.
Mrs. Turner was born to the late Harrison and Daisy Myers on March 23, 1928. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Turner Sr.; daughter, Mildred Lorraine Davis; five brothers and five sisters.
Lorraine enjoyed her life to the fullest. Growing up on a farm, she was no stranger to hard work. The family was important to her. She made sure her children were taken care of even until her death. Lorraine always shared her contagious laugh with everyone she came in contact with. She was fun-loving, big-hearted, and the matriarch of the family. She loved her family, but, most importantly, she loved the Lord. During her last days, she could be heard praising the Lord on her bed.
Lorraine leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Daisy Carter and Martha Turner; two sons, Willie Reynolds and William Turner Jr.; three sisters, Rebecca Shelton, Antonia Shelton, and Nettie Shelton; three granddaughters; four grandsons and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Margaret Geraldine Dickenson Delph (1933 – 2022)
Margaret Geraldine Dickenson Delph of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 19, 2022, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Margaret was born in Cracker’s Neck, Virginia, on October 21, 1933, to the late Dave and Bessie Dickenson.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Hall Delph, twelve siblings, and an infant grandson.
Margaret’s lifelong testimony of living a Christ-focused life impacted many, including her four beloved children and their spouses: Jeanie Mullins (Ron); Gerald Delph (Janelle); Connie Harrington (Rick); and Roy Delph (Pamela). Margaret also testified of our Lord and Savior to her surviving seventeen beloved grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, two great, great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Viewing and visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, located at 105 West Main Street, in Front Royal, Virginia, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, followed by the funeral service at the same location at 11:45 a.m.
Obituaries
Ernest Edward “Butch” Wertz (1942 – 2022)
Ernest Edward “Butch” “Papaw” “Sarge” Wertz, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Ernest was born on November 29, 1942, in Front Royal to the late Ernest Guy and Mary Estelle Wertz. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Curtis Wertz, Mary Bosserman, John Wertz, and Jean Stoddard.
Surviving Ernest is his loving wife of 31 years, Nancy Wertz; his son, David E. Wertz; his siblings, Harold Wertz (Karen), Bobby Wertz (Susan), Shirley Miller Wertz (Harold), and Cherry Wertz Grimsley; his grandchildren, Cody Bolyard and Brittany Wertz; his step-grandchild, Michael Heflin, who was raised by Nancy and Ernest; his great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Lalley, Ella Bolyard, and Landon Lalley.
Ernest graduated from John S. Mosby Academy in 1960. He worked at Newport News Shipbuilders from 1961-to 1963 as an engraver. He was drafted and served in the United States Army from 1963-1965 in artillery in Germany and rose to the rank of sergeant. Ernest was a master electrician with the electrical union from 1966 until he retired. Local 26 out of D.C. Brotherhood of electrical workers. He was a member of the American Legion Giles B. Cook post 53 for almost 50 years. He enjoyed going there to socialize and play cards with his friends.
Pallbearers will be Rick Kinsey, John Coffman, Larry Comstock; and his nephews, Rodney Grimsley, Jason Grimsley, and Randy Wertz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Obituaries
Dianna J. Storey (1946 – 2022)
Dianna Jeanne Storey, 76, of Front Royal, VA, after being surrounded by her loving family, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Dianna was born on February 7, 1946, in Ellensburg, WA to the late Don and Jeanne (Thomas) Sanders. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Daunt Brunell Sanders, her niece, Christina (Sanders) Brickner, her father and mother-in-law, Wesley and Audrey (Weeks) Storey, her sister-in-law, Judy (Storey) Nelson, and her nephew, David Nelson.
Surviving Dianna is her loving husband of 52 years, Mark Storey; her children, Rick Storey (Amy), Ellen Kelly (James), Kevin Storey (Mary), Steven Storey (Sharon), Patrick Storey (Jill), and Timothy Storey (Nicole); her 30 grandchildren and her siblings Leon Sanders, Daphne Sanders, and Steven Sanders; and her many relatives of the Storey and Sanders families.
While in grade school, Dianna moved with her family from Ellensburg to Renton, WA. There, she met the love of her life, Mark, graduated together from Renton High School in 1964 and eventually married in 1969. She and Mark moved to Kirkland, WA, where she spent 35 years raising her family, volunteering for pro-life causes, and staying active in politics. She and Mark moved to Front Royal, VA, in their retirement to be near her six children and an ever-growing number of grandchildren. She loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother, and she lived that life with dedication and devotion. She loved her Catholic Faith, and her greatest hope was to raise her children to know and love their faith, to live it, and to pass it on to their children. She has received that gift! Dianna was blessed by family and beautiful friendships throughout her life. She enjoyed endless sporting events, family vacations, the Bridge Club, and celebrating holidays and milestones with her many relatives.
In her last years, she was full of gratitude for all the joy and support she received from her children, their spouses, and her grandchildren.
A wake and funeral Mass will be held for Dianna on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The wake and rosary will be at 1 pm, followed by a Traditional Requiem Mass at 2 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Good Hope Cemetery in Front Royal. A reception for family and friends will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fr. Ruehl Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Christendom College, 134 Christendom Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
To send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
Obituaries
Robert L. “Bobby” Sealock (1941 – 2022)
Robert L. “Bobby” Sealock, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 21 at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Bobby was born January 30, 1941, in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late James Golden and Thelma F. Wines Sealock. He was a brick mason for many years. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving is a daughter, Karen Sealock of Nags Head, North Carolina; two brothers, Mike Sealock and wife Bonnie of Front Royal and Steve Sealock and wife Dasha of Front Royal; niece, Diane Sealock; nephew, Chris Sealock; and Charlie and Janet Harrison, who were like family.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 37 years, Charlotte Lee Sealock, the love of his life; and a brother, James Wines.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 21 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.