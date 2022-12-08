Donna Emily Clatterbuck (1935 – 2022)

Donna Emily Clatterbuck, 87, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Reverend Dr. Susan Gum Catlett officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour before the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park.

Donna was born on August 3, 1935, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to the late Donald Eaton and Marie Cullers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Max Clatterbuck.

Surviving Donna is her loving children, Raymond Sargent and spouse, Janice Hottle, Richard Sargent and spouse; and Michael Sargent and spouse; her brother, Gary Eaton (Naomi); her nine grandchildren; and her nine great-grandchildren.

Donna was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church and a member of the Winchester Senior Center. She would often go to dinners and play dominos with the ladies’ church group, and of course, she wouldn’t go anywhere without looking her best; she had a great fashion sense. Donna was also a Warren County Graduate with the class of 1955.

Pallbearers will be family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen’s walk for the cure at https://secure.info-komen.org/site/Donation