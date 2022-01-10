Donna Jean “Grandma” Sanders (1938 – 2022)

Donna Jean “Grandma” Sanders, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Sanders was born on September 8, 1938, in Arlington, Virginia to the late Thomas and Sarah Barnhouse Herndon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Sanders, and her sister, Nancy Reedy.

She worked at Andricks for over 15 years and was a grandmother to everyone there more than an employee. During the ‘60’s she worked as a model for “high-end” department stores in the DC area. She loved animals, Melting Pot Pizza, watching the wildlife from her front porch, Audrey Hepburn and old black and white movies, and, most of all, loved the Lord. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and quiet times on the porch. She lived in the moment and carried no regrets. She was grateful for her friends and wasn’t afraid to say “I love you”.

Survivors include her friend, Gary Bolyard; her family at Andricks, and the many friends in the community.