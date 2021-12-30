Donnie Milton Smedley (1940 – 2021)

Donnie Milton Smedley, 81, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away Monday, December 27, at Hidden Springs Assisted Living.

A graveside funeral service will be held on January 22 at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Public viewing will be from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm each day from January 2 until January 9 to allow all family and friends time to visit with opportunity for social distancing.

Donnie was born on April 21, 1940, in Browntown, Virginia. He was married for 48 years to his sweet bride Carleen “Carol” Burnett Smedley. He was the son of Charles Lewis “Sheep” Smedley and Myrtle Mae Rudacille Smedley.

He worked for many years for Poe’s Mill and Lumber where he was a carpenter and helped build countless custom homes including his own. He was a member of the Cool Spring Church of God and member an avid supporter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Surviving is his children Danny Smedley and his wife Elizabeth Corr Smedley of Flint Hill, Michael Smedley and his wife Kristi Olson Smedley of Woodbridge and Deborah Dawson and her husband Michael Dawson of Front Royal; two brothers, Winifred “Win” Smedley, and Charles William “Shavey” Smedley; 9 grandchildren, Emily Smedley, Curtis Smedley, Adam Smedley, Kjersti Oliver, Garrett Smedley, Lynnze Bishop, Leslie Sadler, Alexandra Dawson, and Elizabeth Dawson; and 4 great-grandchildren, Brady Oliver, Rhys Oliver, Holden Bishop, and Hoyt Sadler.

Donnie was preceded in death by his wife, his parents; two brothers, John H. Smedley Sr. and Leonard Smedley; and his sister Geneva Mae “Sally” Stogdale and one infant sister, Lois Ann Smedley.

Pallbearers will be Leonard Wayne Smedley, John Smedley, Jr., Brian Smedley, Bradley Smedley, William Smedley, and Lee Vickers.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be considered for Cool Spring Church of God at 3705 Gooney Manor Loop, Browntown, VA 22610 or the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation at 5705 Grant Creek, Missoula, MT 59808 or online at https://www.rmef.org/donate/memorials-honoraria/

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.