Don’t chicken out on this poultry pop quiz
September is National Chicken Month, an annual celebration of America’s favorite low-calorie, high-quality protein. To help you get primed for the occasion, here is a fun and easy quiz about storing, cooking, and eating chicken.
1. Poultry is considered cooked when the leg of a whole bird can be easily removed, the meat is no longer pink and the juices run clear without blood. At what temperature is chicken safe to eat?
a) 145 F
b) 155 F
d) 175 F
2. In 1960, the average American ate 28 pounds of chicken. What’s the approximate per capita amount of chicken consumed annually in the United States today?
a) 40 pounds
b) 60 pounds
c) 80 pounds
d) 100 pounds
3. True or false: you should always rinse raw chicken before cooking it?
4. Raw chicken should be stored in the fridge at 40 F for no more than:
a) One to two days
b) Two to three days
c) Three to four days
d) Four to five days
5. True or false: the average chicken breast has approximately 300 calories, 50 grams of protein and six grams of fat?
6. True or false: no artificial or added hormones are used in the production of poultry in the United States?
—————————
Answers:
1. c
2. d
3. False! Rinsing raw chicken spreads bacteria around and can contaminate kitchen surfaces.
4. d
5. True! Chicken is an excellent source of low-fat protein.
6. True! Food and Drug Administration regulations prohibit the use of hormones.
20 farm-safety tips for 2020
The harvest can be a particularly busy and dangerous time for farmers, which is why National Farm Safety and Health Week is held every fall. This year, the campaign takes place from September 20 to 26 and promotes the theme Every Farmer Counts. To help you assess your habits, here are 20 tips for safer farming.
Personal
1. Learn basic first aid including CPR and emergency response skills.
2. Use personal protective equipment as needed including gloves, boots, hearing protection, face masks, and respirators.
3. Teach everyone who lives and works on your farm, as well as visitors, the appropriate safety procedures.
4. Avoid wearing loose clothing when working in confined spaces such as grain bins, silos, and hoppers.
5. Get plenty of rest, and be sure to stay hydrated and nourished throughout the day.
Tractors
6. Perform safety and maintenance checks on tractors and other machines before every use.
7. Install a rollover protection structure on each tractor.
8. Use a seatbelt when operating farm equipment.
9. Prohibit additional riders on tractors.
10. Drive safely both on and off the farm.
Chemicals
11. Be cautious around dangerous chemicals such as anhydrous ammonia, carbon monoxide, methane gas and hydrogen sulfide.
12. Store farm chemicals away from children and livestock.
13. Make a list of all chemicals on the premises for firefighters to reference in the event of an incident.
Livestock
14. Treat livestock with respect and caution.
15. Understand the flight zones of the animals you handle.
16. In confined spaces, make sure you have an exit strategy.
Grain
17. Keep bins, beds, and wagons of grain safely covered and out of the reach of children and animals.
18. Make sure no grain is flowing before you enter a bin, and always have a rope, safety harness, and two people with you.
19. To prevent fires, make sure areas with grain dust are properly ventilated and limit potential ignition sources.
20. If someone becomes submerged in grain, call 911, and don’t attempt to go in after them.
In addition to these 20 tips, be sure to have an emergency response plan specific to your operation. It should include shutdown procedures, emergency contact information (local fire department, police, etc.), and lockout procedures.
Job hunting: 3 ways to make employers take notice
If you want to land a job in a competitive field, you’ll need to make an effort to stand out from the crowd. Here are three ways to set yourself apart and make employers take notice.
1. Cultivate industry connections
In addition to compiling a list of references from previous employers, you should build relationships with other professionals in your field. Attend networking events and participate in training workshops to gain recognition. This will increase your chances of getting a referral and hearing about new positions. Plus, you’re more likely to be considered for an interview if the recruiter recognizes your name.
2. Create an online portfolio
3. Make the most of interviews
Keep in mind that when you’re up against a strong field of competitors, small details can often make the difference in an interview. While you should be thoroughly prepared to discuss your experience and qualifications, you should also ensure your attire, facial expressions, tone, and posture demonstrate confidence and professionalism.
Finally, rather than submit a generic cover letter and CV, take the time to tailor each application to suit the position. Highlight your most pertinent experience and explain why you would be a good fit for that particular company.
September celebrity birthdays!
Do you share a September birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Zendaya Coleman, 24, actress (Shake It Up!), singer, Oakland, CA, 1996.
2 – Cynthia Watros, 52, actress (Lost, Guiding Light), Lake Orion, MI, 1968.
3 – Paz de la Huerta, 36, actress (Boardwalk Empire), New York, NY, 1984.
4 – Damon Wayans, 60, actor, comedian (In Living Color), New York, NY, 1960.
5 – Bob Newhart, 91, comedian (The Bob Newhart Show), Chicago, IL, 1929.
6 – Rosie Perez, 56, actress, Brooklyn, NY, 1964.
7 – Leslie Jones, 53, comedienne (Saturday Night Live), Memphis, TN, 1967.
8 – David Arquette, 49, actor, Winchester, VA, 1971.
9 – Hugh Grant, 60, actor, London, England, 1960.
10 – Misty Copeland, 38, dancer American Ballet Theatre, Kansas City, MO, 1982.
11 – Lola Falana, 77, singer, dancer, actress, Camden, NJ, 1943.
12 – Louis C.K., 53, comedian, born Louis Szekely at Washington, DC, 1967.
13 – Fred Silverman, 83, television producer, New York, NY, 1937.
14 – Faith Ford, 56, actress (Murphy Brown), Alexandria, LA, 1964.
15 – Tommy Lee Jones, 74, actor, San Saba, TX, 1946.
16 – Amy Poehler, 49, actress, Burlington, MA, 1971.
17 – Scott Hoying, 29, singer (Pentatonix), Arlington, TX, 1991.
18 – Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, actress, Baltimore, MD, 1971.
19 – Columbus Short, 38, actor, Kansas City, MO, 1982.
20 – Dale Chihuly, 79, artist, Tacoma, WA, 1941.
21 – Nicole Richie, 39, television personality, Berkeley, CA, 1981.
22 – Andrea Bocelli, 62, tenor, Lajatico, Italy, 1958.
23 – Anthony Mackie, 41, actor, New Orleans, LA, 1979.
24 – Gordon Clapp, 72, actor (NYPD Blue), North Conway, NH, 1948.
25 – Jordan Gavaris, 31, actor, Caledon, ON, Canada, 1989.
26 – Jim Caviezel, 52, actor, Mount Vernon, WA, 1968.
27 – Carrie Brownstein, 46, comedienne, Seattle, WA, 1974.
28 – Hilary Duff, 33, actress, Houston, TX, 1987.
29 – Chrissy Metz, 40, actress, Homestead, FL, 1980.
30 – Tea Obreht, 35, author, Belgrade, Yugoslavia (now Serbia), 1985.
Strasburg once Central Valley center for pottery
European Settlers began residing in the enchanting Northern Shenandoah Valley during the 1730s. Peter Stover migrated to the Shenandoah Valley in 1739 and eventually purchased 483 acres of land from Jacob Funk. Stover divided the land into smaller plots for sale to other settlers and a village was informally established. Stover then applied for a town charter from Virginia’s Colonial General Assembly in November 1761 giving the fledgling community the official name of Strasburg after Strasbourg, the capital of the German-speaking French province of Alsace. Some settlers originally called the area Staufferstadt, the German name for Stoverstown.
Unlike English society found east of the Blue Ridge, Strasburg was settled with family farms and villages rather than large estates and was greatly influenced by Germanic values, customs and languages. The prosperous agricultural community that developed in the bountiful low lying land along a large bend of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River featured scenic views of the Massanutten Ridge to the east and Allegheny Mountains to the west.
Strasburg would gradually boast a strong mercantile base that supported blacksmiths, doctors, carpenters, potters, coopers, weavers, hatters, shoemakers, tavern keepers, stonemasons, millers, tanners and potters. However it was for the pottery industry that Strasburg would increasingly be recognized. A Sabbatarian commune trekked to Strasburg from the Ephrata Cloister in Pennsylvania with a desire to reproduce rural folk art pottery. This Christian group of celibate men and women migrated to the Valley about 1757 and in 1761 established the first cottage industry pottery production.
In the early nineteenth century potters from other colonial locations were arriving and establishing small shops. Shops accepting apprenticeships were primarily limited to family members. The agrarian society had great needs for pottery products. Potteries were built for making utilitarian devices used in cooking meals and food storage. Rich Valley earthen and stoneware clay deposits were readily accessible and abundant which enticed potters to Strasburg to take advantage of owning a shop with a cheap clay source in close proximity. Earthenware was used for cooking and stoneware was suitable for storing liquids. Salt-glazed stoneware became very available during this time and potters made serviceable household products like cream pitchers, lard crocks, whiskey jugs and chamber pots.
Philip Grim was most likely Strasburg’s first commercial potter. Phillip began producing pottery in 1783 and continued here until 1811. Adam Keister began making pottery in Strasburg in 1805 and produced his first stoneware during the 1820s. His sons Adam Jr. and Henry continued the business from 1847 until after the Civil War. Samuel Bell moved to Strasburg from Winchester to make pottery in 1843 and his brother Solomon Bell joined him in 1845. Pottery continued to be a commercially viable industry prior to the Civil War, with local clay being used to make both utilitarian items and decorative pieces.
The ravages of the Civil War brought lean years to the Shenandoah Valley, thus diminishing the pottery industry. Many potteries severely cut production during the war years and financing to increase production after the war was difficult. Skilled Potters were abundant but salaries were below normal standards for the years 1865-1875. Competition was intense during this period and the phrase “poor as a potter” was widely used.
The most successful period for the Strasburg pottery trade came a decade after the war during what has been called the “Golden Age” of Valley pottery production (1875-1895). This Golden Age was the result of voluminous stoneware production when many partnerships were formed and dissolved. The Potters were able to transport their stoneware throughout the southeast and mid-Atlantic states via the Manassas Gap Railroad which connected Strasburg to Manassas Junction and Alexandria and the new Winchester and Strasburg Railroad which connected Strasburg to Harpers Ferry, enabling a connection to northern destinations.
It was during the Golden Age that a number of small potteries were distinguished here and Strasburg became a potter’s paradise earning its signature nickname of Pot Town. Pot Town became the Central Valley headquarters for the production of both utilitarian and fancy earthenware and stoneware pottery. Commonly produced stoneware forms of the late nineteenth century include jars, crocks, jugs, pitchers, butter and cake crocks, milk pans (shallow, tapering crocks with spouts) and spittoons.
Samuel H. Sonner produced ware from 1870 to 1883. His son John Henry Sonner assumed the business and continued making stoneware and drain tile into the early 1900s. George W. Miller produced pottery from 1880-1901. James M. Hickerson managed his pottery in Strasburg, Virginia from 1884-1898. Jacob J. Eberly & Company opened in 1874. Eberly acquired Keister Pottery in 1880. Eberly’s brother Joseph and son Letcher joined him later, producing stoneware and fancy ware until the early 1900s. Letcher is recognized for creating the poly-chrome glaze used in earthenware products in Strasburg. Samuel and Solomon Bell’s business continued to grow producing various saleable items with Samuel Bell’s potter sons, Richard Franklin “Polk” Bell, Charles Forrest Bell, and Turner Ashby Bell. Ashby became the last surviving potter working, by producing lavishly decorated commercial products in Strasburg as late as 1915.
Around 1890 the two story structure that now houses the Strasburg Museum was built by the Strasburg Stone and Earthenware Manufacturing Company as a factory intended to place the Shenandoah Valley’s long tradition of pottery making on a high-volume industrial basis. The factory idea was conceived by Dr. G. A. Brown and a group of investors from Lynchburg and Strasburg.
The plan was to make Strasburg an important manufacturing center elevating the city’s status to the level of more modern Trenton, New Jersey and Zanesville, Ohio. The company began operating the large steam pottery plant on the site beginning in February 1891. The project coincided with the brief economic boom experienced during the city’s Golden Age.
Many of the Strasburg area independent potters became employees of the company and local laborers sought permanent employment at 50 cents a day. Unfortunately the organization did not have the necessary experience for operating in a large factory environment. There were many delays getting the operations component running smoothly as management had difficulty with the various technological phases and challenges of the new industrial era.
By 1894, large amounts of inventory remained unsold. In 1895 and 1896, the factory mostly produced brick and tile. The company officers recognized glass jars and tin cans were rapidly replacing pottery for food storage. Efforts to diversify the product line with additional items like flower pots and brightly-glazed tableware were not enough to sustain the steam pottery plant. The short-lived venture (1891-1897) into specialized industrial and technological advancement represents an unsuccessful attempt to convert a small production industry into one of innovative mass production. Between 1898 and 1900 the company wholesaled all of their machinery and pottery related equipment.
Strasburg pottery production went into decline because of competition from large, well-managed Ohio-based factories, the transition of food storage from ceramic vessels to the use of lighter-weight glass jars and new canning devices. The gradual mass production of glass jars and tin cans as more efficient types of containers ultimately led to the rapid end of salt-glazed stoneware and the pottery industry. By 1910, virtually all remaining commercially productive potters in the Valley area sought out new means of employment.
Strasburg stoneware is admired today for its folk art charm and Southern legacy. It is believed that no other community of similar size is as well-known as Strasburg among nationwide pottery collectors.
Mark P. Gunderman
Stephens City, Virginia
Do you have what it takes to be an air traffic controller?
Air traffic controllers are typically responsible for monitoring and directing the movement of aircraft on the ground and in the air. This includes establishing flight plans and updating crews on weather conditions. If you’re fascinated by aviation and thrive in a fast-paced work environment, this might be the job for you.
Necessary qualifications
Air traffic controllers have a number of responsibilities that have to be carried out under considerable pressure. You must be able to keep your cool in all circumstances, as people’s lives may depend on your decisions. You also need to be adept at working independently and as part of a team. Self-confidence, good judgment, an analytical mind, and a keen eye are required traits.
As an air traffic controller, you need to remain alert and be able to adapt rapidly to changing circumstances. It’s essential that you possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills as well as good vision and a willingness to work unconventional hours.
Access to the profession
In order to get a job as an air traffic controller, you must have patience and perseverance. The training program, which must be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration, is lengthy and arduous. However, once you have the necessary qualifications, there’s no shortage of positions available. And you’ll actively use the knowledge you acquired during your training for the entirety of your career.
August celebrity birthdays!
Do you share an August birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Demian Bechir, 57, actor, Mexico City, Mexico, 1963.
2 – Mary-Louise Parker, 56, actress (Weeds), Fort Jackson, SC, 1964.
3 – Hannah Simone, 40, model, actress (The New Girl), London, England, 1980.
4 – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 39, former actress, born Meghan Markle, Los Angeles, CA, 1981.
5 – Loni Anderson, 74, actress (WKRP in Cincinnati,) St. Paul, MN, 1946.
6 – Romola Garai, 38, actress (Atonement), Hong Kong, 1982.
7 – Charlize Theron , 45, actress, Benoni, South Africa, 1975.
8 – Drew Lachey, 44, singer (98 Degrees), Cincinnati, OH, 1976.
9 – Anna Kendrick, 35, actress (Into the Woods), Portland, ME, 1985.
10 – Ian Anderson, 73, musician, lead singer (Jethro Tull), Blackpool, England, 1947.
11 – Chris Hemsworth, 37, actor (Thor), Melbourne, Australia, 1983.
12 – Cara Delevingne, 28, model, actress, London, England, 1992.
13 – Kathleen Battle, 72, opera singer, Portsmouth, OH, 1948.
14 – Tim Tebow , 33, sportscaster, football player, 2007 Heisman Trophy, Manila, Philippines, 1987.
15 – Linda Ellerbee, 76, journalist, Bryan, TX, 1944.
16 – Taika Waititi, 45, actor, (Thor: Ragnarok) comedian Wellington, New Zealand, 1975.
17 – Mark Salling, 38, actor (Glee), Dallas, TX, 1982.
18 – Luc Montagnier, 88, virologist, discovered the AIDS virus in 1983, Chabris, France, 1932.
19 – Jim Carter, 72, actor (Downtown Abbey), Harrogate, Yorkshire, England, 1948.
20 – Robert Plant, 72, singer, Bromwich, England, 1948.
21 – Usain Bolt, 34, Olympic track athlete, Trelawny, Jamaica, 1986.
22 – Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, 53, actor (Lost, Oz), London, England, 1967.
23 – Scott Caan, 44, actor (Hawaii Five-0, Entourage), Los Angeles, CA, 1976.
24 – Rupert Grint, 32, actor (Harry Potter films), Hertfordshire, England, 1988.
25 – Bobby Berk, 39, television personality (Queer Eye), interior designer, Houston, TX, 1981.
26 – Chris Pine, 40, actor (Star Trek films), Los Angeles, CA, 1980.
27 – Aaron Paul, 41, actor (Breaking Bad) born Aaron Paul Sturtevant at Emmett, ID, 1979.
28 – Shania Twain, 55, country singer, born Eileen Twain, Windsor, ON, Canada, 1965.
29 – Elliott Gould, 82, actor (The Long Goodbye), born Elliott Goldstein, Brooklyn, NY, 1938.
30 – Timothy Bottoms, 69, actor (The Paper Chase), Santa Barbara, CA, 1951.
31 – Debbie Gibson, 50, singer, Brooklyn, NY, 1970.
