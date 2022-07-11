Opinion
Don’t Feed Power Addicts
Right and left. Please, don’t let your good sense get eaten up by power addicts. Their hunger is insatiable and each of us is little more than a snack.
Power addicts are those politicians with a compulsion to manipulate others into voting for what he or she wants, just because. Could be good, could be bad. Doesn’t matter. Controlling you and me is the issue. We are the meal. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Vote them out in November.
In our hearts we know power addicts when we see them. They breathe ambition and can be found in all levels of local and federal governments. The larger the electorate, the greater the concentration of power addicts competing for an office. Power addiction and unbridled political ambition are identical twins. So, let’s vote them out in November.
They have charisma; we like them. But don’t. Addicted politicians are not the same as you or me. For one, they wear patriotism like an ill-fitting tuxedo for the wrong occasion. They are attired in whatever has an effect. Flags are very popular regardless of the season. (It seems to work on some of us.) And they wear masks. We have no idea who is really behind the curtain. Fortunately, we can vote them out in November.
Every rehearsed word and each deliberate action will spontaneously appear, seemingly for the benefit of all. It’s an illusion. Addicts only believe what they’re saying until they trade their minds for something else that gives them more power. They’re chronic liars. They’ll even swear by their lies in the light of contradictory evidence, then double down to try and outlast the truth.
Power addiction is contagious and amoral; whatever works. If we get too close to the disease, we can catch the affliction. Once symptoms appear it may be too late. There is no vaccine. Pretty soon we’re campaigning and defending issues we know are false. We’ve been dogma poisoned.
And power addiction has gravity. The closer to the center the stronger the pull, like Mordor. The greater the concentration in the environment the less likely we will be able to escape the lure of power; the ‘mob effect.’ For some of us, we’re at that point now. We’re caught up in the frenzy. But we can free ourselves by voting them out in November, putting an end to it.
They will promise us whatever it is we want most to hear, but they are loyal to only one person, themselves. If you get taken in by a power addict it can be an embarrassing mistake, but no big deal.
Just tell your friends and family you didn’t know, or you changed your mind. It’s not too late.
Don’t feed power addicts. The damage they do may be irreversible.
Starve them out in November.
Jay Buckner
Opinion
Achieve More in Your Life
We all have dreams and goals. Some people dream of a better life and others of making more money. Whether you want to be a millionaire by age 30 or retire by age 50, there are things you can do to achieve more in your life and business.
Intention is the fuel that drives our lives. It is the key to unlocking all the abundance and good things in our life.
But it is the hardest part of achieving anything worthwhile.
Your intention sets the direction of your life and the direction of your life determines the results you experience.
Most of us know what it feels like to have too much to do in our lives. We’re constantly juggling work, family, friends, and everything else in between.
When you’re trying to accomplish more in your life, you may feel overwhelmed.
This can lead to stress, burnout, and even feeling stuck.
You can only accomplish so much when you’re overloaded with too much to do. If you want to achieve more in your life, you need to focus on prioritizing your tasks and getting rid of the things that aren’t adding value to your life.
The world we live in today is one that’s pretty chaotic. From the way that the media portrays it to the way that our parents used to raise us, it seems like our culture is all about instant gratification.
We’re told to live in the moment, and we’re supposed to be more concerned about what we have right now than thinking about what we’re going to have tomorrow. However, this isn’t the case with most people, and it’s not always how life actually is.
If you’re really thinking about where you want to go in your life, then it’s unlikely that you’re going to just go out there and make something happen. You have to think about what’s important in life, and you have to work towards it.
When you’re thinking about where you want to be in life, you’re able to get a clearer picture of how you need to live your life and what you need to do in order to make that happen.
It’s not always going to be easy, but you’ll realize that you need to keep moving forward in order to get there. When you’re trying to achieve something, there are going to be a lot of obstacles in the way that you have to overcome.
Even if you have the resources you need, it’s not going to be easy. That’s why it’s important to think about how you’re going to get through those obstacles, and that’s where milestones come into play.
Milestones can help you to know that you’re on the right track and that you’re moving in the right direction. Even if it takes you a while to get to your destination, that’s not a problem, because you can just keep working towards your milestones.
If you’re able to use milestones in your life, you’re able to keep yourself motivated and on track. This is something that most people don’t realize until it’s too late, and they find themselves overwhelmed with the tasks they have to complete, and they’re not even sure where to begin.
You’re probably aware of the importance of prioritizing tasks and goals in your life. You might know that it’s important to make sure that you’re focusing on the most important things first, but you might not be entirely sure of how to do that.
In fact, you might have a hard time prioritizing things for the simple reason that you might not know which things are truly the most important. So, how do you prioritize your tasks and goals?
The first step is to identify what you want to accomplish. You need to be clear on what it is that you want to achieve. That means that you should have a clear picture of exactly what you’re trying to achieve. You should have an idea of what the end result is that you’re looking to achieve.
When you have a goal, you have to decide what it is you’re going to do. For example, if you wanted to lose weight, you’d need to come up with a plan as to how you’re going to achieve that.
That means you should have a plan that includes what you need to eat, how many calories you need to consume daily, what exercise you need to do, and so on.
Once you’ve come up with a plan and have determined what you need to do to get to your goal, you can begin to prioritize your tasks. The first thing that you should do is break your goal down into small tasks that you need to do.
For example, if you wanted to lose 20 pounds, you’d need to come up with tasks that you need to complete daily in order to reach that goal. You might have to take a walk for 30 minutes a day, you might have to eat fewer calories daily, you might have to stop eating snacks, and so on.
These are all tasks that you’re going to need to complete in order to meet your goal, so you need to prioritize these tasks. You can do this by determining how long each task will take you to complete.
Once you’ve completed that, you can start doing the next task that you need to complete in order to meet your goal. It’s really a matter of working backwards from what needs to be done to reach that goal.
This is the process that successful people go through every single day. They spend hours on end thinking about exactly what they’re going to do in order to accomplish their goals, and then they break it down into smaller tasks that they need to do.
When you break goals down into smaller tasks, you can see just how much progress you’ve made towards your goals. Now, when you see that you’ve made an hour’s worth of progress on a goal, it’s easy to keep going, because you know that you’ll be able to reach the goal by that time.
The real trick to this is to break down the goals into smaller, more manageable tasks so that you’re more likely to actually complete them. You don’t want to get stuck on one goal for hours on end, so you need to know that you can get it done in a reasonable amount of time.
We all have dreams and goals we want to achieve in our lives. These are things we want to make happen, but they can often become vague and clouded by all the other thoughts in our minds.
Your dreams and goals will be much more powerful if you make them specific. You don’t want to be focused on everything you can’t do, but rather on what you can achieve, and that’s a much better way to achieve your goals.
If you want to achieve more in your life, then you need to focus on your goals, and that’s something you should never forget.
Opinion
Lessons from France
As I am sitting on my balcony of a boat traveling down the Mosel River in Germany, passing picturesque villages founded before Christopher Columbus was even born, I am in awe of this place with its castles and massive churches. While I am having a dream vacation, I am also thinking upon what the history of this region can teach. As you know, I believe history is here for us to learn from, and while I was spending a few days in Paris, eating some amazing food, I realized how part of France’s history may be mirroring our own right now.
When we were making plans for Paris, I was excited to spend some time looking around the city and visiting the historic sites. As I made a list of the things I wanted to see, there were the normal attractions, the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and the Grand Entrance. As an American historian, I was interested in the history of the two World Wars, but I am also interested in the French Revolution. When you teach early American history, you end up teaching a great deal of European history, and the French Revolution played a part in shaping that history. Knowing this, there were a few sites I wanted to see like the Palace at Versailles and the Bastille. Yet to my surprise, the Bastille no longer stands. It turns out it was destroyed by the new revolutionary government because of what it stood for, and it was not the only structure to suffer damage from a new regime.
If I ranked world revolutions in terms of radicalness, the French Revolution makes the top of the list. The American Revolution, which is on the other end of the spectrum, was a top-down revolution that replaced British nobility with an elected American nobility. The French Revolution was a bottom-up revolution that turned every aspect of French society, culture, and politics on its ear. The revolution began from an economic downturn after financing the American Revolution. In 1789 the people, who were struggling to feed their families as well as lacking basic human rights, rose in protest as the Estes General became the National Assembly and the people stormed the Bastille, releasing the political prisoners within. Later the King and Queen were put on trial and their heads were removed from their bodies as were the vast majority of the noble class of France. Eventually, the Bastille suffered the same fate as the noble class as it was destroyed because of its symbolism of the monarchy.
Unfortunately, the Bastille was not the end of the destruction. In 1793, the same year Queen Maria Antoinette lost her head, the people got caught up in a frenzy and moved on the most sacred site in Paris, the Cathedral of Notre Dame. On the front of the Cathedral were 28 statues of Jewish kings from the Bible and beyond. Yet the masses in their righteous indignation and ignorance assumed the Kings were French kings and tore them down and cut off their heads as they had done with the real royalty. I am not arguing that the people did not have the right to be upset. The French people had been under absolute control for too long and had the right to hate everything associated with the monarchy, yet what did this act accomplish? The monarchy was just as dead with or without the destruction. Even though the monuments were gone, it did not stop the French people from falling into chaos with the “Reign of Terror.” What happened instead was the destruction of a sacred structure and the elimination of an important piece of history which is celebrated today in France with Bastille Day. The actual object is not around to experience and learn from.
Now consider the experience at the next stop on my trip. When we left Paris and boarded ships, the first town we visited was Trier, an ancient Roman city and the oldest city in what is today Germany. In 1818 Karl Marx was born in Trier. With his publication of the Communists Manifesto, he changed economic and political theory forever, especially after the Russian Communists Revolution. Understand that Germany has no love lost for communism. The German Fascists and the Communist Russians killed each other by the hundreds of thousands in WWII. After the War, the Communists kept East Germany under their authoritarian control for decades. Yet it is impossible to deny Marx’s importance to history, for good or bad. On the 200th anniversary of his birth, Trier decided to hold a celebration. When the Chinese government heard about the celebration, they wanted to present the town with a giant statue of Marx. Accepting the statue became quite controversial, especially one so large. Yet Trier recognized that history was important. They did make the Chinese scale back the monument and did not place it where the Chinese wanted, but they still put it up.
America is going through its own crisis of history. We may not have stormed the Bastille, but we are going through a revolutionary attitude just the same. In our anger about our past, are we going to continue to act in haste and tear down statues? Is removing the statue of Andrew Jackson from Jackson Square in New Orleans going to change the historical fact that Jackson, a slaveholder, won a battle against the British and saved the city from capture? Is our world better by removing President Wilson’s name from Princeton, a school where he was president because he was racist in a time when racism was unfortunately acceptable?
We have a choice to make in our country. Do we remove names and statues of our past that some have found offensive, or do we accept our history, warts and all, embrace it as historical truth, and learn from it? After all, only fifteen years after the French stormed the Bastille, Napoleon crowned himself emperor and authoritarianism was the law once again. Historically speaking, maybe instead of destroying the Bastille, they should have learned from it.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium.
Opinion
Keeping our American Republic
A journey was begun on July 4, 1776, that resulted in the world’s greatest gift …Liberty!
To preserve it for our children, we must teach Liberty’s Freedom from our pulpits, in our homes, schools, the public square, government buildings, factories, our farms, saloons, military, city halls, in the mountains, valleys, plains, and on the seas.
Our mission must be with passion knowing our adversaries are determined to destroy our Republic. The starting place is teaching our citizens the history of our American Revolution. The cornerstones for this are The Holy Bible, Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution, and Bill of Rights.
We must start with our family and community…it will spread!! Now is the time for all men and women to come to the aid of our country. Remember our Nation’s motto: IN GOD WE TRUST, and rest in the knowledge God fights for US!
Larry Johnson
Opinion
The Good Idea of America
In July of 1776, the American Congress approved the Declaration of the Independence of the 13 United States of America. One of the key figures behind the Declaration was Thomas Jefferson, whose writing in “Defense of Liberty and Rights of Man” was the intellectual force behind the Revolution. Jefferson distilled many of his ideas in the Declaration itself when he wrote the following familiar lines:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness…”
Of course, these are the more famous words of the Declaration but there is another part that is equally important but less well knows. Jefferson goes on to say:
“…that whenever any form of government becomes destructive to these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to affect their safety and happiness.”
On this July 4th celebration, as a Christian and an American, I would like to make a few comments about Jefferson’s ideas that echo as true today as they did over 200 years ago when he penned them.
1. Good ideas are powerful
Jefferson played a key role in the American Revolution because he was able to crystallize and express an idea that burned in the hearts of the people who had built this young nation. At the time, America was outgunned and outnumbered by the British, but it had a better idea for social progress than its old-world cousins, and that is what made the difference in the end.
The “idea” of America, where every person could pursue individual happiness in freedom with the actual support of its government was so superior to the stifling grip of feudal Europe that when the spirit of the Declaration was set loose, no political or social or military force could stop it.
The old maxim is true, “There is nothing more powerful than an idea whose time has come.” In 1776 the idea of “freedom” and safety from one’s enemies and one’s own government permitting the pursuit of individual happiness, all enshrined in law, was an idea whose moment had come and over 200 years later we are still celebrating its arrival.
2. Good ideas produce good results
There have been a lot of powerful ideas that have affected the world in the last 200 years, but not all of them have had good results:
- Friedrich Nietzsche produced the powerful idea that man should control his own destiny and the more powerful the man, the better the destiny. This idea was hijacked by the Nazis in Germany as they tried to build a super race and create a better destiny; WWII was the result.
- Karl Marx had the great idea of a social utopia where there would be no rich or poor, where all could be equally shared and managed by a central government. This led to 75 years of Communist aggression and misery for untold millions.
So as you can see, not all-powerful ideas produce a good result. But the idea of a government elected by the people, and charged with protecting the safety and freedom of the people; the idea that individual life is sacred; the idea to develop laws to maintain and promote the social and moral fabric of a nation; the idea that the people have a legal right and duty to change a government so that it will preserve these basic freedoms and rights; these were good ideas and the proof is that despite the imperfect ways these ideas have been carried out, this nation still has the greatest wealth potential; has made the greatest progress; is the most desired location for immigration from other nations.
That America is the nation most envied for its wealth and success is due to the fact that it is based on a powerful and good idea.
3. Good ideas have a good source
Jefferson as well as most of the founding fathers of this nation were men who believed in God and knew their Bibles. Most of the key ideas in the Constitution that deal with the way man treats other men are based on Biblical concepts.
Recently the Human Genome Project that mapped out the 3.1 billion chemical letters that makeup human DNA discovered that the entire human race of 6 Billion people can be traced back to a founding population of some 60,000 people. In other words, there is very little genetic variation in the entire history of man. In still other words, this means that genetically speaking, all human beings throughout history have been and are pretty much the same.
How wonderful that 200 years later science has proven Jefferson’s words to be true: that all men are created equal. Not just theoretically but now scientifically so.
But what is truly wonderful is that Jefferson and the others had the wisdom to base their good ideas on God’s perfect ideas contained in the Bible.
In II Timothy 3:16, Paul the Apostle says:
Every Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, for training in righteousness.
On this glorious day as we celebrate the ideological foundations of this country, we can also say that “Every Scripture is inspired by God and also profitable for building a great nation.”
I hope and I pray that as we go forward we will remember the good ideas that made the USA the country that it has become. I also hope and pray that in charting our future we will go to the source for great ideas, God’s Word, whenever we want to inspire us as a people; build us up as a country; protect our borders; renew us as a nation; point us in the direction that we need to go.
We love to say, “God bless America” but let us always remember that the Bible says
How blessed are the people whose God is the Lord. (Psalms 144:15)
America began with the great source idea that God was her Lord and she seeded her laws with His Word; America will remain great if she maintains those great ideas and renews her efforts to be the nation whose God is the Lord.
Opinion
Commentary: Lipstick on a Pig
Before I begin my commentary, I have to clear up some confusion. I say, in my commentary that no one famous has stayed in the Afton Inn – now called “The Afton”. I was challenged by a critic who said, “King Edward VIII and his jaded American wife Mrs. Simpson stayed there to get away from Washington publicity following his abdication from the British throne.” Well, that should have made some records someplace, so I called the British Embassy. After explaining what a Front Royal is, I was eventually connected to one of their historians. Nope, no records of a romantic tryst on the banks of the Shenandoah.
Off to the Heritage Society. Great place! Incredibly nice, informed ladies (and Tony Carter) were very helpful. Here’s what we found: The nearby Weaver House – 35 North Royal was built by State Senator Aubrey Weaver, who used money from fees for securing Mrs. Simpson’s divorce in Baltimore. With family in the area, Shirley McClain and Warren Beatty played there during a visit at what was later the law offices of Pond, Pond, Athey & Athey, Napier, et al.
The Afton Inn, built circa 1866 (at least the brick part), was once named the Monte View Hotel, circa 1876. But by any name, due to a lack of supporting evidence my statement that nobody famous stayed at the Afton/Monte View holds. If you have proof otherwise, let me know, it would be a great addition to the Heritage Society.
Now, back to Commentary business.
On a recent jaunt down Main Street of our “beautiful town” (from the toxic waste site bordered by Stokes on one end and the famed “Historic Afton Inn” on the other) revealed beautiful indigenous flowers, painted by a local artist, covering the oh-so-familiar vacant windows of the Afton Inn. The developer, creeping along with little bitty steps of random construction (consisting mostly of moving one pile of debris to another), hired this artist to “beautify” a potential “Walking Dead” movie set.
One could write a book about the machinations of this historic rubble pile (deemed historic by decree, no one famous ever slept, died, or ate there; no Civil War entities, no space Aliens; as a matter of fact, the only famous person who has been in there was the famed The Tederick. The history of the place includes time as a “bawdy house,” a homeless shelter, and allegedly a crack joint. Mostly inhabited by rats, it has posed a threat to the Town Hall by collapsing in a shower of bricks.
The “who’s who” of who owned this mess ranges from the EDA, to the Town, to a Northern Virginia-based developer named Barros who became so enamored of our community he eventually threatened legal action against any Town or EDA official who attempted to contact him after the Town sued itself to derail his rather elaborate redevelopment plan, circa 2007-08, that would have left the restored Afton structure slightly taller than the courthouse across the street, apparently a local zoning no-no. I don’t know who really owned it before but let’s just say Jennifer McDonald’s magic EDA touch really started the ball rolling.
True, I have always recommended turning it into a tourist haunted house ride or bulldozing it and selling the bricks. We could advertise them as “historic magic bricks” and sell them at the Wine and Crafts Festival.
But kudos to the new owners for at least attempting to spruce the place up, and I wish them luck in their plans. Still, it’s akin to putting lipstick on a pig. All you get is a very weird-looking pig.
(Editor’s Note: Apologies to Mr. Schwartz, our resident staff satirist, for the delay in getting this commentary published in a timely manner, as it was temporarily lost between the lines of a crashed computer and distracted editorial staff. Oh, and informed of Mr. Schwartz’s research the “critic” claiming the Edward VIII and Ms. Simpson stay at the Afton, contacted us to point out the couple likely checked in under false names without alerting the British embassy of their “Helltown” hideout plan – a plan he assured us he had verified via Quija Board.)
Opinion
‘Right to Life’ – or Condemned to Death?
You have no idea of the detrimental results of the recent overturn of Roe vs Wade. There will be plenty of reports for you to read in medical journals, newspapers etc. such as:
The increase of infant mortality (already high compared with other industrialized countries).
The increase of women’s deaths due to complications because of a lack of adequate prenatal and post-delivery care of mothers and newborns.
The increase of deaths because of laws being passed where certain medical procedures are denied because of a lack of understanding of complications of pregnancies.
The decline of OB-GYN specialists will continue as laws prevent them from properly treating their patients, and malpractice insurance costs soar.
Women, once again, will be put in desperate situations that give them no choice but to take matters into their own hands. Some will survive but others will die of excessive bleeding or infection.
The majority of people today support birth control and women’s rights to choose. If you don’t, follow your religious beliefs, but do not force your beliefs on me or the majority of people of this nation.
If you want to protect the living, add mental health care with health insurance, increase psychiatric units for longer stays and incentives for people to enter this needed field – and pass real gun safety laws.
After these things are done, maybe you will have earned the right to say “I AM A RIGHT TO LIFE PERSON”.
Carol Poulson
Staunton, VA
(Editor’s note: Mrs. Poulson is a retired nurse, former Front Royal resident, and WCHS graduate.)