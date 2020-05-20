Local News
Don’t Fry Day (Friday before Memorial Day): May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Rates for melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer, are rapidly rising. Melanoma can be cured if caught early but very difficult to treat at later stages when it has spread. In 2020:
- About 100,350 new melanomas will be diagnosed (60,190 in men and 40,160 in women).
- About 6,850 people are expected to die of melanoma (4,610 men and 2,240 women).
In general, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. and is caused by excess exposure to UV rays from the sun or other sources, such as indoor tanning devices.
Melanoma incidence rates are higher in women than in men before age 50, but by age 65, rates for men double those for women, and by age 80, they triple. This may reflect differences in men’s and women’s occupational and recreational exposure to UV radiation (golf, tennis, swimming, outdoor jobs, indoor tanning, etc.) and early detection practices and health care use that differs between men and women, according to the American Cancer Society.
Don’t Fry Day is the Friday before Memorial Day – May 22, 2020. Ways to protect your skin from harmful UV radiation, including seeking shade when possible, wearing protective clothing, generously applying sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher with broad spectrum protection), and not letting your skin tan or burn. Avoid the sun when UV rays are strongest, from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. And practice:
SLIP! SLOP! SLAP!® & WRAP! the American Cancer Society’s Prevention Campaign:
* Slip on a shirt: wear clothing to protect as much skin as possible. Ideal fabrics are lightweight and protect against exposure even when wet.
* Slop on sunscreen with an SPF of 30+: look for sunscreen with broad spectrum protection to guard against UVA and UVB rays.
* Slap on a hat: wide-brimmed to protect neck, ears, eyes, forehead, nose and scalp.
* Wrap on sunglasses with at least 99% UV protection to block UVA and UVB rays.
Risk factors for skin cancer include:
- Excess exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation (from sunlight or indoor tanning devices)
- Pale skin (easily sunburned, doesn’t tan much or at all, natural red or blond hair)
- Exposure to large amounts of coal tar, paraffin, arsenic compounds, or certain types of oil
- You or members of your family have had skin cancers
- Multiple or unusual moles
- Severe sunburns in the past
- Weakened immune system
- Older age (although melanomas can also occur in younger people)
Signs and symptoms of skin cancer:
- Any change on your skin, especially in the size or color of a mole, growth, or spot, or a new growth (even if it has no color)
- Scaliness, roughness, oozing, bleeding, or a change in the way an area of skin looks
- A sore that doesn’t heal
- Spread of pigmentation (color) beyond its border, such as dark coloring that spreads past the edge of a mole or mark
- Change in sensation, such as itchiness, tenderness, or pain
What are basal and squamous cell skin cancers?
They start in the outer layer of the skin in the basal cells or squamous cells, developing on sun-exposed areas of the skin, like the face, ears, neck, lips, and the backs of the hands. Basal cell cancers tend to grow slowly and rarely spread to other parts of the body. Squamous cell cancers are more likely to grow into deeper layers of skin and spread, although this is still not common.
Both basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers can be cured if found and treated early – when they are small and have not spread.
What is melanoma skin cancer?
Melanoma is a cancer that begins in the melanocytes – the cells that make the brown skin pigment known as melanin, which gives the skin its color and helps protect the skin from sun. Melanoma can start on nearly any part of the skin, even in places not normally exposed to the sun, such as the genital or anal areas. It can also start under the nails or in the eyes or mouth.
Although it is almost always curable when it’s found in its very early stages, melanoma is much more likely to grow and spread to other parts of the body, where it can be hard to treat.
Fauquier Health resuming elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures
Fauquier Health is taking the appropriate steps to safely resume some elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures that were previously rescheduled out of an abundance of caution amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The decision to reschedule procedures when clinically appropriate was made in accordance with federal and state guidance, and aimed to help preserve critical resources in the event of a surge of COVID-19 patients in the community.
“Resuming these important services is an essential component of meeting our community’s health needs and advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier,” said Chad Melton, Chief Executive Officer of Fauquier Health. “As this work gradually gets underway in our hospital again, we remain committed to conserving critical supplies, being vigilant in our fight against COVID-19, and ensuring that our facility is a safe place for all patients, providers and employees.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauquier Health has continued to carefully follow guidance from federal, state and local officials, monitor the prevalence of the virus in the community, and evaluate supplies and resources – including personal protective equipment like masks, gowns, gloves and goggles.
The decisions about which procedures can safely move forward will be made only after assessing a comprehensive pre-operative checklist and evaluating potential risks. The hospital will initially focus on scheduling patients with more time-sensitive health needs, and those decisions will be made in partnership with the attending physician/surgeon/proceduralist. Patients who are scheduled and approved for procedures must meet specific requirements, including passing standard COVID-19 screenings. Surgical patients also will be asked to practice “safer at home” behaviors for seven days prior to their procedure to minimize potential exposure; check their temperature twice a day during this seven day period and report temperatures over 100°F to their provider; and undergo testing for COVID-19.
Fauquier Health will continue to screen and mask everyone who enters the facility and maintain a zero-visitor protocol for the foreseeable future. These important measures have had a positive impact on ensuring a safe environment, and they also are aligned with the federal government’s guidelines. Additionally, the facility has implemented new processes and procedures to further protect the health of patients, providers and employees. Visit FaquierHealth.org to learn more.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FaquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
The EDA Board of Directors announce helpful webinars hosted by the US Small Business Administration
SBA economic resources for COVID-19 webinars this week:
- Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
Thursday, May 21, 2020 – 9:00am EDT
SBA Participating
Registration Required
- Webinar: SBA Economic Resources for COVID-19 (EIDL)
Thursday, May 21, 2020 – 11:00am EDT
SBA Sponsored
Registration Required
- Webinar: SBA Economic Resources for COVID-19 (EIDL)
Friday, May 22, 2020 – 11:00am EDT
SBA Sponsored
Registration Required
Front Royal Rotarian honored by Rotary District
Rotary Club of Front Royal Club member Douglas Stanley has been honored by Rotary District 7570 with the Douglas A. Newton Excellence in Communications Award. This award was created by the Rotary Club of Downtown Kingsport in honor of former member and radio and TV personality Past District Governor Doug Newton. This award is presented to the person or group that has exhibited excellence in communications.
According to a press release by District 7570, “The 2020 Excellence in Communications recipient is Douglas Stanley from the Rotary Club of Front Royal. He supports the ideals of this award in his personal and professional life by creating press releases, maintaining relationships with local media, and coordinating press and photo opportunities with club members, partner projects, and/or awardees. Douglas manages the Club’s New Member Breakfast Information Session and coordinates and presents the Fireside Chat for members prior to their induction, communicating the value of Rotary to all participants. He serves as club historian and assists in maintaining the Club Roles and Responsibilities Manual. Douglas has served Rotary in many capacities both at the club level and district level. As a past president, he has been involved in every element of the club. He has served as a Senior Director and currently chairs the Public Image Committee, New Member Information Committee, and Social Outing Committee. He participates in all the club’s projects and has also served on several District Planning Committee in a variety of capacities.”
The Rotary Club of Front Royal is one of 82 clubs in District 7570 that stretches from Winchester in the north to northeastern Tennessee in the south. According to District Governor and Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter, “Doug has served Rotary International, and particularly the Rotary Club of Front Royal and District 7570, with distinction. In addition to leading his club as Club President, Doug has taken a leadership role in mentoring young Rotarians and served as a host family for our foreign student exchange program. I appreciate the time and help that he has given me. I know the membership of the Rotary Club of Front Royal also recognize his service to the club and to their community. We are all especially proud of his achievement in being named the Rotary District 7570 2019/2020 Douglas A. Newton Excellence in Communications Award.”
Club President Bret Hrbek, “It is a great honor for our club to have one of our own members receive this recognition from the district. Doug has made a tremendous impact on our club and our community. He is very deserving of this award. I look forward to many more years of service to our club by Doug. He is a living example of Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self.”
The Club would like to take the opportunity to thank its FY 2019-2020 Club sponsors. With the sponsors’ support, the Club is able to better serve the Front Royal-Warren County community.
PLATINUM SPONSORS
The Apple House, Axalta, First Bank, George Karnes, Joseph F. Silek, Jr., PC, Valley Health/Warren Memorial Hospital, Wells Fargo
GOLD SPONSORS
CBM Mortgage, Charles and Margaret Huber, Kym and David Crump, Edward Jones, LCW, No Doubt Accounting, Pennoni, Sodexho America, Inc., Union Bank and Trust, United Bank
SILVER SPONSORS
Aire Serv, Frederick Andreae – Architect, Main Street Travel
BRONZE SPONSORS
Ellen Aders – State Farm Insurance, Family Pharmacy, L’Dees Restaurant, Marlow Motors, Ron and Kathy Napier, Royal Oak Animal Clinic, Inc., Via Satellite
INDIVIDUAL SPONSORS
First Citizens Bank, FitAdTV, Mariner Financial
Warren County community COVID pivoting response highlights
WHAT MATTERS Warren — Though world is filled with controversy and new realities in the face of COVID-19, many small businesses, citizens and community leaders are choosing to look for new ways to serve others and brighten days. Enjoy this three minute video highlight featuring three such endeavors. George McIntyre and Katie Tewell discuss their newly expanded Apple House donut outreach which has prompted shipments of nearly 17,000 donuts since early April (and approximately 1,500 donated). The Warren County Parks and Recreation department has pivoted and is now providing complimentary activity-filled “Stay Home and Stay Active” boxes every week for local children. Also, as a way to keep her team employed and our community safe, “Alterations by Millie” has filled the void of the canceled prom and wedding season by transitioning to creating colorful custom face masks for the community.
These are no doubt uncertain times, but one thing is again certain: The people of Front Royal/Warren County, as always, are proving that we can find ways to overcome challenges, embrace the silver linings in challenging situations and touch the lives of others in large and small ways. If you know of an endeavor that should be highlighted, please share with others or contact us for a video to showcase the many ways that our community will not just survive but will find new ways to thrive throughout this global transition.
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Virtual commemoration ceremony for World War II veterans at Hidden Springs Senior Living
On May 14, 2020, The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility combined for a virtual commemoration ceremony for World War II veterans living at the facility. This event was coinciding with the Victory in Europe in May 1945. The State of Virginia has minted coins to honor the 75th Anniversary of Victory in World War II and the 100th Anniversary of World War I.
Due to restrictions caused by the pandemic, a virtual ceremony was developed by the Veterans Affairs Committee of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter and Hidden Springs. The SAR portion was made via zoom with physical presentation made by facility staff members complying with designated safety guidelines.
There are nine WWII veterans living at the facility: Dick Bentley, Frank Brandon, Sydney Garner, Bill Griffith, Ben Lacy, Don LaFever, Al Lawrence, Jeanne Montgomery and Ross Montgomery. To facilitate the needs of these individuals, the ceremony was conducted in three locations within the facility. The event was led by a short welcome from Dale Corey, Veterans Affairs; an invocation by Reverend Jim Simmons and the Pledge of Allegiance by Paul Christensen. This was followed by a welcome and greetings from Bill Schwetke, President, Virgina Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) and Marc Robinson, President, Colonel James Wood II Chapter. This was followed by a presentation by Brett Osborn, National Society Sons of the American Revolution, Veterans Affairs Committee.
Compatriot Osborn briefly described events surrounding the surrender of the Axis powers. The instrument was signed May 7, 1945, with all hostilities ceasing on May 8, an hour before midnight. The event coincided with President Harry Truman’s 61st birthday, who dedicated the victory to the memory of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who had died April 12, 1945, after leading the country through the majority of the war.
It was noted that 70 million people fought in WWII. Major players in the Allied powers saw massive casualties. The Soviet Union lost 7.5 million soldiers, China 2.2 million, the United States 400,000 and Great Britain 330,000. For the Axis, Germany had 3.5 million and Italy 77,000 casualties.
After the presentation, Daryl Davison, owner of Hidden Springs, presented Certificates of Appreciation and the Virginia Coins to the veterans. The event was attended via zoom by Jeff Thomas, 1st VP, VASSAR; Ken Bonner, Color Guard Commander, VASSAR; Mike Weyler, President Colonel William Grayson Chapter SAR; Charles James, President Culpeper Minute Men Chapter; and CJWII members Chip Daniel, Lew Ewing, Don Dusenbury, Rob Fagan and Ralph Pierce.
James Wood High School virtual graduation ceremony
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated with the James Wood High School in a virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020. Due to current restrictions, a virtual ceremony was held on the football field, and with the exception of having an audience, they ran the event as close as possible to the traditional ceremony.
The colors were presented by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter by a limited Color Guard and with social distancing in affect. The ceremony was closed out, as has been traditional at this school, with cannon fire.
