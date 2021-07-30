Don’t kiss chickens

We’re a nation of animal lovers – according to Spots, about 67 percent of American households own at least one kind of pet.

Not only do we love animals, but we also love them more than we used to: In a 2016 survey, researchers found that Americans feel significantly more positive about all kinds of animals than they used to – even the less cuddly ones like bats and sharks.

It’s no surprise that we love our chickens, too – so much that federal health officials have issued a stern warning: Stop hugging and kissing ducks and chickens, or risk illness.

According to the New York Times, the warning is due to a salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry, with 163 illnesses and 34 hospitalizations in 43 states.

Keeping poultry at home in a backyard coop is fine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but owners should wash hands for 20 seconds after contact with birds and related supplies and not allow small children to touch them.

While stories abound about people who have a chicken as a pet, those who have owned chickens as a hobby may not be inclined to kiss them anyway. “They can be jerks,” said one coop owner.