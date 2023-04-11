Don’t miss the Spring Fling with the Silver Tones Swing Band! Enjoy a night of classic swing tunes and dancing while supporting a worthy cause

Get ready to swing into spring with the Silver Tones Swing Band! The Front Royal Pregnancy Center is proud to present the Spring Fling with the Silver Tones Swing Band on Saturday, April 15th, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm at the New Hope Bible Church, 80 N Lake Ave. This event promises to be a night of nostalgia and fun with live music and dancing for all ages.

The Silver Tones Swing Band is known for its fabulous live performances, playing classic swing tunes that will have you dancing all

night long. The dance floor is huge, and there are plenty of seats for non-dancers who just want to enjoy the music. Admission is by donation (cash or check only), with all profits going towards supporting the Front Royal Pregnancy Center.

“We are thrilled to host the Spring Fling with the Silver Tones Swing Band,” said John Smith, Director of the Front Royal Pregnancy Center. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and enjoy some great music and dancing while supporting a worthy cause.”

All ages are welcome to attend, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your friends, family, and neighbors for an evening of fun and nostalgia. You won’t want to miss this exciting event!

To learn more about the Front Royal Pregnancy Center and our mission to support women and families in need, please visit our website.