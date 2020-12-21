Local News
Don’t race through the Holiday Season – and prepare to put your cell phone down in 2021 or face legal consequences
Everyone wants to say goodbye to 2020 – but racing to get there may increase your chances of not reaching the finish line. Throughout 2020, Virginia has seen a spike in fatal speed-related crashes according to data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office. Year-to-date there have been more speed-related traffic deaths than in all of 2019. This year has been one of the challenges and this holiday season will be like none in recent memory, but speeding, driving under the influence, and not buckling up is no way to finish out 2020.
“Not only have speed-related traffic deaths increased this year, so have alcohol-related traffic deaths. Virginia is on pace to have more total fatal traffic crashes in 2020 than in 2019,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “And all of this while overall traffic crashes in Virginia this year are down significantly. This means each crash has been deadlier – deadlier because of speed, alcohol, distractions, and individuals not wearing seatbelts.”
Virginia State Police is urging every motorist on the road this holiday season to be responsible, obey the traffic laws, ditch distractions and wear a seatbelt. Whether heading to the grocery store, the post office or delivering gifts to family and friends, choose to do it safely and do it responsibly.
Every year during the holidays, there is an increase in drunk-driving related fatalities and crashes across the nation. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in December 2018, there were 839 lives lost in drunk-driving crashes nationwide. Of the 839 deaths, 285 occurred during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period.
“Remember, drinking and driving is never an option,” says Settle.
Drivers and passengers have many alternatives to arrive home safely. If you plan to attend a party or celebrate with a small group of friends during the holidays, please remember:
• Plan ahead. Designate a sober driver or call a friend, call family, call a cab, or use public transportation.
• If you know someone has been drinking. Do not let them drive. Arrange another safe way home.
• If you believe you see an impaired driver on the road, call the police. Remain alert and don’t hesitate to dial #77 to notify your nearest Virginia State Police Emergency Communications Center. Your actions could save someone’s life.
In addition to complying with traffic laws, drivers are reminded that effective January 1, 2021, it will be illegal to hold a handheld personal communications device while driving a moving motor vehicle on Virginia highways.
Get into the habit of putting down your cell phone now, before the state-wide law goes into effect. For more information on the new law, visit phonedown.org.
Building video games and learning? Code Ninjas debuts in Front Royal to teach kids coding in a cool way
Say the words “video game” and your kids are bound to stop and listen. The local owners of a new Code Ninjas, a learning center that recently debuted in Front Royal at 217 E Main Street, know that video games aren’t only fun, but educational. Code Ninjas serves the local area by teaching children computer coding and problem-solving skills while having fun building video games.
To ensure the safety of all Ninjas, parents, and Senseis, Code Ninjas is taking extra precautions. The center will be thoroughly cleaned routinely, on a daily basis by employees. Devices, tables, door handles, bathrooms, and other frequently-used surfaces will be sanitized throughout the day. In addition, student workspaces and equipment, including computers, monitors, and mice will be cleaned between every student session. There will be an increased distance between individual student workstations in the dojo, as well as careful monitoring and enforcement of no-contact interactions.
The Front Royal Code Ninjas is owned and operated by Kimberly Hancock and Christopher LaCross. Hancock has an extensive background in the technology industry. After running a sole proprietorship in web and graphic design, Hancock served as a project manager in web development for several well-known International technology brands. The Front Royal resident was looking to pivot her career path and discovered Code Ninjas to be the perfect fit for her and the community.
“Since first being introduced to Code Ninjas, I loved the concept,” said Hancock. “It is very humbling to have the opportunity to provide my local community with such a unique and fun educational outlet.”
Front Royal children ages 7-14 can look forward to visiting the new Code Ninjas center to learn how to code in a fun, safe, and social learning environment where gaming is celebrated, and STEM is cool. Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. But the center also provides the results that parents are looking for, as their children gain coding and problem-solving skills they’ll need for the jobs of the future.
Code Ninjas accomplishes this with a robust, game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, just like martial arts. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt. The program keeps kids motivated with little wins along the way, and “Belt-Up” celebrations where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their graduation to the next level. By the time a child finishes the program, they will publish an app in an app store.
Code Ninjas offers a variety of opportunities for children to get involved, including a flexible drop-in program, camps and Parents Night Out events on weekends.
For more information about the Front Royal Code Ninjas location, please visit https://www.codeninjas.com/va-front-royal.
Smoke from Town Hall roof leads to Sunday evening fire call
A fire call Sunday evening, December 20, at Front Royal’s Town Hall was the result of a malfunctioning boiler in an auxiliary room according to Warren County Emergency Services Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico.
Contacted Monday, Maiatico said a call about smoke coming from a portion of the Town Hall roof was received at 7:53 p.m. Sunday. Units responded to discover the boiler room filled with smoke, which first responders helped Town crews clear from the building.
“Historically we see an increase in calls related to malfunctioning boilers this time of year,” Maiatico observed of the seasonal weather that leads to boilers being cranked back into action.
The County Fire Marshal said it was the second call related to the Town Hall boiler in 2020, adding, “We determined there was no further threat and turned the situation over to Town maintenance.”
We inquired on the boiler’s status with the Town Administrative Department and were connected to the Public Works Department where a phone message was left at an administrative assistant’s number early Monday afternoon. A short time later Town Director of Information Technology and Public Information Officer Todd Jones responded. He said that Town Public Works Maintenance staffer Glenn Williams had ordered a part for the boiler that was delivered Friday.
After the problem arose Sunday and the smoke was cleared from the basement auxiliary room, Williams installed the part in the wake of the Emergency Services response.
“It’s in good shape and working well right now,” Jones told Royal Examiner mid-afternoon Monday.
Virginia revs up statewide Checkpoint Strikeforce Campaign to bring impaired driving to a standstill this holiday season
Governor Ralph Northam today announced that the Commonwealth’s 19th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign and enforcement effort is ramping up on Virginia’s roads this holiday travel season to help curb alcohol-related traffic fatalities.
According to figures from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), 253 individuals died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes on Virginia’s roadways through December 8, 2020, compared to 249 alcohol-related traffic fatalities recorded during the same period in 2019. During last year’s Thanksgiving to New Year’s holiday period, nearly one-third, or 32 percent, of all traffic deaths in Virginia involved drunk drivers.
“At every stage of this pandemic, Virginians have worked together to keep each other safe, and this holiday season is no different,” said Governor Northam. “While your travel plans may look different this year it is important to keep your guard up, even if you are just making short trips near home. If you plan to drink, make sure you have a sober ride—Virginia has zero-tolerance for impaired driving.”
In partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national enforcement mobilization period from December 18, 2020 to January 1, 2021, state and local law enforcement agencies will be conducting more than 700 saturation patrols and nearly 100 sobriety checkpoints throughout Virginia.
“We all have a shared responsibility to prevent alcohol-related fatalities on our roads,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “As we celebrate this holiday season, I urge Virginians to take care of each other by designating sober drivers and never allowing friends or family to drive after drinking.”
“Although fewer vehicles have been on the road during the pandemic, our data shows no decrease in the devastation caused by selfish drivers who choose to get behind the wheel when impaired,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Many of us will be spending the holidays at home this year, but if you are going out and your celebration involves alcohol, please make a plan for a safe ride home before you start drinking.”
Complementing the high-visibility enforcement efforts, Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign will be running a surround-sound ad campaign called “Act Like It.” The advertising campaign is geared toward Virginia males ages 21–35, the demographic that, according to research, is most likely to drive after drinking. Ads will reach them where they spend their time—on social media platforms, gaming sites, streaming music and TV, and more—to remind viewers that drinking and driving are irresponsible. If you are old enough to drink, act like it. Get a safe ride home.
The 30-second spot is updated from the original version developed in 2018 to address the current COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s campaign also includes Spanish-language ads online and on streaming radio. To review alternative transportation options during the holidays and to see the latest ad, visit ActLikeIt.org.
Checkpoint Strikeforce is part of a research-based multi-state, zero-tolerance initiative designed to get impaired drivers off the roads using checkpoints and patrols along with education about the dangers and consequences of driving while intoxicated. Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign is supported by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to the nonprofit and Falls Church-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP).
Elks end year of donating with a splurge, feeding more families and playing Santa to 60 children
Over the year, the Front Royal Elks Club 2382 have stretched their limits, providing families in need due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, helping children toward enjoying Christmas, and continuing their work toward a better life for local veterans.
Despite their good deeds, Jim Sheppard, Elks exalted ruler, found it necessary in an end-of-year newsletter to express disappointment for “what has been an unusual year” because “many of our events have had to be canceled (and) having to cancel any event whether it be for our members or our veterans is disappointing.”
Nevertheless, Sheppard was able to list the distribution of more than $15,000 in cash to 17 organizations in 2020, from scholarships to clinics, to veterans and first responders, with a nod to the 46 lodge members who volunteered 1,390 hours to support these programs. They helped considerably with, among other things, a domestic violence program, the training of a police dog and handler, animal welfare, and the Warren County backpack program.
Then, on December 12, the local Elks Lodge, according to Secretary Jane Wine, donated another $3,500 to the local “Reaching Out Now” national program and on that date began preparing and delivering hot meals twice a week to scores of needy Warren County families. The meals are prepared at the direction of Chef Devin Smith, a culinary arts teacher at the Blue Ridge Technical Center.
Wines said Smith’s students help prepare and deliver the meals, some 300 a week, that hopefully will continue from now and into the spring. Elks members are active in the deliveries. Sheppard thanked Big Lots and Walmart for helping supply gifts for some 60 kids, and the Front Royal Police Department for identifying needy families and helping deliver toys and food during the holiday period.
Sadly, one of the Elks Lodge proponents of the program, Linda Kroll, a 16-year member, died in October of the COVID-19 Coronavirus. The Lodge named the “Linda Kroll Family Meal Program” in her honor.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for December 21 – January 1, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday (except holidays) during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Community Foundation elects 2021 Officers
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) recently elected officers for one year terms beginning January 1, 2021.
Cary M Craig, Jr. will serve as President; Kathy Kanter will be serve as Vice President; Peter Heerwagen will serve as Secretary, and Darcus Breneman will assume the role of Treasurer. In addition to the Officers, three persons were selected for new terms on the Foundation’s Board of Directors. Julia Connell, Bret Hrbek, James Imoh and Joyce Ray will begin terms as Directors on January 1.
Established in 2001, the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) is a tax-exempt public charity that strengthens the local community, including the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick and Warren, by enabling donors to create charitable funds that address a wide range of interests. Today, the CFNSV is comprised of 134 diverse funds with investments now exceeding $9.1 million. The CFNSV has returned more than $1.87 million to the community in grants, scholarships, and pass-through funds.
