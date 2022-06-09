Doors and windows: choosing the right installer

Whether you’re renovating your home or building a new one, choosing the right doors and windows matters. However, it’s just as important to hire a competent and trustworthy contractor to install them. Here are a few tips to help you determine which company to hire.

Collect as many reviews as possible

Read online reviews and ask your friends and family for recommendations. Make a list of several companies and inquire about their reputation, efficiency, and cleanliness. Don’t forget to ask about after-sales service.

Verify the contractor’s skills

Doors and windows must be installed by an expert. Before hiring a professional, make sure they’re certified and have the appropriate licensing. This way, you can be sure their work is protected by a guarantee or insurance.

Ask for quotes

Compare several quotes to help you make your choice. Make sure details like the window type and materials are the same from one quote to another. If necessary, ask the contractor to walk you through the estimate.

Lastly, when choosing a quote for your renovation project, don’t forget to factor in the value of a good customer experience.