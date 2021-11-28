Doris Jane “Janie” McCorkle (1935 -2021)

Doris Jane “Janie” McCorkle, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.

Mrs. McCorkle was born March 31, 1935, in Rockingham County, Virginia, daughter of the late William W. and Sally Catherine Smith Joseph. She retired from Warren Memorial Hospital after 23 years of service as an operating room nurse. Doris began her career there on the very first day of the opening of Lynn Care Center. She was a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church and worked with the nursery there for many years. She was a faithful wife, mother, and grandmother who was loved by so many.

Doris is preceded in death by her son, Jerry W. McCorkle; brothers, Bill Joseph, Roy Lee Joseph, Paul Joseph, and Vernon Joseph and sisters Lillian Woody, Betty Thompson, Maxine Grogg, Nellie Harding, and Norma “Duckie” Joseph.

Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 71 years Raymond Miller McCorkle; son Ken McCorkle, daughters, Karen Sue Cole and Lorie Ann Thurston; sisters Sue Knupp and Ruby Ray, both of Rockingham County, Virginia; grandsons, Aaron McCorkle, Joseph McCorkle, Bradley Marcey, Jerry W. McCorkle II, Jeremy McCorkle, Johnathan Cole, and Joshua Cole; granddaughters, Desiree Marcey, Jenny McCorkle, and Stephanie Lillard; great-grandsons, Elijah McCorkle, Julian Marcey, and Brayden Marcey; great-granddaughters, Emaley McCorkle, Haley McCorkle, Jasmine Schuler, Breanna Marcey, Madelyn Lillard, Makayla Lillard, Cierra Cole, and Lydia Cole; great-great-grandson, Liam Furr and great-great-granddaughter, Azelea James.

In addition, she was survived by those she adopted as her own, Donald Cline of Front Royal, Joy Baker of Bristow, Virginia, Toni Reuter of Senoia, Georgia, and Janell Haley of Stafford Virginia.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Marlow Baptist Church, 517 Braxton Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.