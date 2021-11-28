Obituaries
Doris Jane “Janie” McCorkle (1935 -2021)
Doris Jane “Janie” McCorkle, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.
Mrs. McCorkle was born March 31, 1935, in Rockingham County, Virginia, daughter of the late William W. and Sally Catherine Smith Joseph. She retired from Warren Memorial Hospital after 23 years of service as an operating room nurse. Doris began her career there on the very first day of the opening of Lynn Care Center. She was a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church and worked with the nursery there for many years. She was a faithful wife, mother, and grandmother who was loved by so many.
Doris is preceded in death by her son, Jerry W. McCorkle; brothers, Bill Joseph, Roy Lee Joseph, Paul Joseph, and Vernon Joseph and sisters Lillian Woody, Betty Thompson, Maxine Grogg, Nellie Harding, and Norma “Duckie” Joseph.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 71 years Raymond Miller McCorkle; son Ken McCorkle, daughters, Karen Sue Cole and Lorie Ann Thurston; sisters Sue Knupp and Ruby Ray, both of Rockingham County, Virginia; grandsons, Aaron McCorkle, Joseph McCorkle, Bradley Marcey, Jerry W. McCorkle II, Jeremy McCorkle, Johnathan Cole, and Joshua Cole; granddaughters, Desiree Marcey, Jenny McCorkle, and Stephanie Lillard; great-grandsons, Elijah McCorkle, Julian Marcey, and Brayden Marcey; great-granddaughters, Emaley McCorkle, Haley McCorkle, Jasmine Schuler, Breanna Marcey, Madelyn Lillard, Makayla Lillard, Cierra Cole, and Lydia Cole; great-great-grandson, Liam Furr and great-great-granddaughter, Azelea James.
In addition, she was survived by those she adopted as her own, Donald Cline of Front Royal, Joy Baker of Bristow, Virginia, Toni Reuter of Senoia, Georgia, and Janell Haley of Stafford Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marlow Baptist Church, 517 Braxton Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Louemma M. Settle(1933 – 2021)
Louemma M. Settle, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 1 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Settle was born on July 31, 1933, in Page County, Virginia to the late Samuel and Renzola Lam Breeden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilton Settle; son, Greg Settle; six brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include her two sons, Rick Settle (Elaine) and Jeff Settle (Paige); daughter, Connie Wayland (Gary); sister, Shirley Sealock; six grandchildren, Adam Settle, Jill Gum, Bo Wayland, Matthew Wayland, Justin Settle, and Taylor Settle; numerous great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and step grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Daniel Deal Dodson (1928 – 2021)
Daniel Deal Dodson, 93 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away quietly at the VA Hospital on November 20, 2021.
Dan was born on February 26, 1928, in Rappahannock County to the late William A Dodson and Lizzie Newcomer.
Dan entered the Army in 1946. He married Mary E Whorton on April 7, 1950, and was preceded in death by her on December 13, 2008.
Surviving Dan is his loving children, Dannie Dodson(Anita) of Front Royal, Patti Dodson of Elizabeth City, NC, Wilma Lucas (Troy) of Missoula, MT, Wanda Miller (Alan) of Bloomery, WV, Clay Dodson (Judy) of Strasburg, VA, and Teresa McBride (Barry) of Mt. Gilead, NC; his seven grandchildren, Cassie Whittington of Front Royal, Katie Wilson of Winchester, VA, Chance Whittington of Front Royal, Anthony McBride Jr. of MT Gilead, NC, Shane Dodson of Front Royal, Elliy Lucas of New York, and Hanah Burk of Missoula, MT; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Obituaries
Montella L. Herndon (1924 – 2021)
Montella L. Herndon (97) passed away on November 25, 2021. Montella was born on January 16, 1924, in Fletcher, VA in the Blue Ridge Mountains. She was the beloved oldest daughter of the late Jesse Lam, Sr and Leona Lam; the loving wife of the late Mason E. Herndon; loving mother to her three daughters, LaVaun (Jack), Lynette (Joe), and Letitia; four grandchildren, Jocelyn (David), Tara, Lindsey, Jenna, and three great-grandchildren, David, Ethan, and Selena.
Montella (Monti) not only was devoted to her family (helping to raise her younger brother and sisters), she had a successful career as an engineer being promoted to management at the C&P Telephone Company in Northern VA, retiring in 1984.
The family would like to thank Hidden Springs Senior Living staff and Blue Ridge Hospice for the love and care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions in memory of Montella Herndon, be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at stjude.org/donate.
Obituaries
Joseph “Joe” Daniel Clegg (1985 – 2021)
Joseph “Joe” Daniel Clegg, 36, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at his home.
Joe was born on November 1, 1985, in Winchester to the late Daniel Jackson Clegg and surviving Hope Ridgeway Clegg.
He is survived by his wife of ten years, Tara Lynn Clegg; three daughters, Jessie, Emma, and Caroline Clegg; paternal grandparents, Danny and Betty Clegg and two sisters, Summer Wilmer and April Gray, and several nieces and nephews.
Joe graduated from Shenandoah Valley Christian Academy in 2003 and completed his bachelor’s degree in 2020. The job he loved most was working with his father at a chemical plant. Following his father’s footsteps, he was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed playing golf with his buddies.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 11 AM at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester, Virginia with the Rev. Mark Carey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Family Life Ministry, 100 Lake Hart Dr., Orlando, FL 32832.
Obituaries
Wanda Dell Sears (1938 – 2021)
Wanda Dell Sears, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 11 AM at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Rd, Front Royal with the Rev. Tim Dyke and the Rev. Joshua Moran officiating. Burial will be private.
Mrs. Sears was born on October 19, 1938, in Petersburg, West Virginia to the late Jesse and Ruth Shook Crites. She was also preceded in death by her son, Bruce Sears, and ten siblings. She was a member of Rivermont Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, John E. Sears; son, William D. Sears (Sherrie); two daughters, Tammy Moran (Mike) and Kim Linaweaver (Bill); sister, Mary Lou Hardy; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathan Moran, Corey Moran, Justin Linaweaver, Nathan Linaweaver, Chad Sears, and Kevin Lahn.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Obituaries
Lori Floy Fontenot (1958 – 2021)
Lori Floy Fontenot, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
All services will be private.
Lori was born April 29, 1958, in Virginia, daughter of the late John Wellington and Genevieve Robertson Barclay. She was an in-home health care nurse for many years.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband Darrel Fontenot; one son, Michael James Fontenot and wife Heather of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; and two grandchildren, Antie Fontenot and Caleb Fontenot both of Pittsburg.