Doris Jean Gordon Anholt (1940 – 2021)

Doris Jean Gordon Anholt, loving mother, granny, sister, and dear friend, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 p.m.at Maddox Funeral Home conducted by the Rev. Jeff Fletcher. Inurnment will be private.

Doris was born January 1, 1940, in Manassas, Virginia, the daughter of the late Vernon Roscoe Gordon, Sr., and Margaret May Kincheloe Gordon. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Doris was a gifted crafter who loved Christmas. She enjoyed shopping with Sweetie and her trips to Rehoboth Beach. Doris especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Theresa Johnston and husband Darrell of Front Royal, and Robin Hawkins and husband Shawn of Stafford; one brother, Vernon R. Gordon, Jr. and wife Lorey of Fairfax; four grandchildren, Blair Smith and husband Peter, Jenna Johnston and boyfriend John, Sadie Hawkins, and Ryan Hawkins; three great-grandchildren, Abigail, Dane, and Dylan; nieces and nephews, Vicki Jarma, Lori Duron, Zachary Gordon, Brandon Gordon, and Cammie Gordon Ryder; several great-nieces and nephews; and last but certainly not least, her faithful and loving four-legged daughter “Sweetie”.

She was married to the late Robert William Anholt, Jr. for 52 years.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 23 from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the Lynn Care Center and all of the staff of Shenandoah Gardens for all of their loving care over the past two years.

In her love for animals, the family request that donations be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.