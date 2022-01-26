Obituaries
Dorothy Ann Williams Glascock (1943 – 2022)
Dorothy Ann Williams Glascock, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Bunce officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Mrs. Glascock was born March 12, 1943 in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of the late Garnett and Katherine Grim Williams.
She was a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her beloved and devoted husband of 49 years, Leroy K. Glascock.
Surviving are a daughter, Michelle D. Wilkins of Winchester; one son, Kevin Lee Glascock and wife Lori of Front Royal; two brothers, Richard Williams and wife Shirley and Ronnie Williams and wife Susan, all of Front Royal; one sister, Barbara Dolly and husband Dave of Front Royal; two grandsons, Bradley D. Wilkins, Jr. and Derek T. Wilkins and wife Dorie; two granddaughters, Katherine R. Glascock and Lacie A. Glascock; brother-in-law, Mickel Massey of Front Royal; and many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Katherine Merchant; two brothers, Russell Wayne Williams and James “Big Daddy” Williams; and one sister, Patty Williams Massey.
Pallbearers will be Armando Stinson, Brady Williams, Eric Williams, Mike Sims, Steve Mauck and Todd Tobin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Williams, Michael Sealock and Mickel Massey.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 1 from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
There will be a time of food and fellowship following the graveside service at Marlow Heights Baptist Church. Anyone wishing to bring food, please have it at the church the day of the service.
Rev. Frederick R. “Fritz” Trumbore (1935 – 2022)
The Rev. Frederick R. “Fritz” Trumbore, 87, of Winchester, Virginia died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Westminster-Canterbury in Winchester.
Services will be Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Winchester.
Survivors include his wife Jean K. Trumbore.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal.
Shirley Mae Perry Funk (1950 – 2022)
Shirley Mae Perry Funk, 72, of Edinburg and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the home of her daughter.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 30 at 3:00 p.m. at Saint Stephens Cemetery in Strasburg, Virginia with Pastor Doug Frazier officiating.
Shirley was born January 14, 1950 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late William A. and Mary Frances Seekford Perry.
She was a 1969 graduate of Warren County High School, and a member of First Baptist Church in Woodstock.
Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Clarence W. Funk; one daughter, Michelle Heier and husband Todd; two grandsons, Travis Heier and Christopher T. Heier and wife Chasity; great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Mae Heier; two brothers, William A. Perry, III and Robert L. “Bobby” Perry; and one sister, Linda Perry Andrews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bonnie Perry Shifflett; and a nephew, Rex Allen Andrews, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Todd Heier, Travis Heier, Christopher Heier, Wesley Shifflett, Chris Seitz and James Fadely.
Honorary pallbearers will be Benny Shifflett, Matt Pirtle, Josh Cook, Colton Bulatko, Derek Hawkins, Josh Wilberger and Wade Barb.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, New York 10598.
Bruce T. Clark (1935 – 2022)
Bruce T. Clark, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral Mass will be held for Bruce at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic church with Father Gee officiating. There will be a wake for Bruce the night prior to the service from 7-9 P.M. also at St. John’s. The burial will be private with just the family.
Bruce was born on December 7, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Thomas and Jean Strachan Clark. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Clark.
Surviving Bruce is his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Kay Clark; his sons, Kenneth Clark (Nina), Kevin Clark (Laura), Daniel Clark (Laura), Paul Clark (Monika), John Clark (Lisa), James Clark (Valerie), Timothy Clark (Yvonne); his sister-in-law, Jean Clark; his 39 grandchildren; his 14 great- grandchildren; his nephews, Brad Clark and Rob Clark and their families; and the entire Lynch family.
Bruce served his country in the United States Army and was a Special Forces Green Beret. He was a part of the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles. He wrote four published novels, was an avid historian and enjoyed playing the piano and trombone.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org).
Beverly K. Whorton Figgins (1964 – 2022)
Beverly K. Whorton Figgins, of Front Royal, VA passed on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, after contracting Covid while recuperating from surgery. She was 57.
Beverly was born on Sept. 13, 1964, in Front Royal, VA, to Thurman and Sandra Whorton, of Rappahannock County.
She grew up working in the family’s restaurant, The Midway, alongside her mother and sisters, and eventually took over the business when her mother retired. Beverly was a fun and funny person who will be remembered for her kind heart and her ability to tell a great joke. She enjoyed camping with her friends and family, singing karaoke, and playing bingo.
In addition to her husband, Russell L. Figgins, of Front Royal, Beverly is survived by her mother, Sandra L. Whorton, her sisters Jo Ann Henderson (Eddie), Norma Shaw (Matthew) and Donna Grimsley (Samuel), a stepdaughter Jessica Figgins, and a grandson Dillon Figgins. She was predeceased by her son, Russell L.W. Figgins, who died in 2021 of Covid, and her father, Thurman F. Whorton.
There will be no funeral due to the high rate of Covid in the Front Royal/Warren County community. Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home. Messages to the family can be left at https://maddoxfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), P.O. Box 396, Amissville, VA 20106
V. Carol Barr (1940 – 2022)
Rockland resident V. Carol Barr, a federal government retiree with 37 years of service behind her, died quietly in her sleep on January 18 following a 12-year battle with lung cancer. She was 81.
Carol, the wife of retired journalist and U.S. government public affairs official Malcolm Barr Sr., was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in March 2010 and to a great extent chose her own long-term treatment to augment several radiation and chemo sessions, living a more-or-less healthful and active lifestyle throughout the decade-plus after her initial diagnosis. For several years she volunteered at the Blue Ridge Hospice which accepted her case just four days before she passed.
Born in Coeburn, VA, Carol moved to Washington DC straight out of high school accepting employment at the U.S. Department of Labor as a shorthand/typist. Shortly thereafter, she married and bore two sons, Stephen Brickey of Tennessee and Danny Brickey who lives in Florida. She later met and married Malcolm Barr in 1984 and the couple produced a “late-life” child, Malcolm Barr Jr., an Iraq war USAF veteran now working in Newport News, Virginia.
Carol also leaves a sister, Barbara DiFilipo (husband Richard), of Seffner, FL; grandchildren Ashley Hoilman (husband Mikey), and Stephen Jr., all of whom reside in Tennessee. Also, several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Rockland Community Church followed by a private burial ceremony at nearby Rockland Cemetery. A reception is planned in the old church building directly opposite the community church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 357 Cloud St, Front Royal, VA 22630; Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Hazel Corine Williams (1935 – 2022)
Hazel Corine Williams, 87, of Chester Gap, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Culpeper Medical Center in Culpeper, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Jim Williams and Pastor Jack Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap.
Mrs. Williams was born on January 1, 1935, in Chester Gap to the late Elias “Lars” and Mamie Henry Wines. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Williams; son, Roy Cleveland Williams; four brothers, Ford Lee Haun, Guy Robinson, Truin Wines, and Roger Haun and three sisters, Daisy Jones, Marlen Wines and Mazie Williams. She was a member of Chester Gap Baptist Church and Women of the Moose.
Survivors include her son, Steven Wayne Williams of Chester Gap; five grandchildren, Bray Williams of Bealeton, Virginia, Melissa Williams of Columbus, Ohio, Blair Williams of Winchester, Virginia, Andy Williams of Moorefield, West Virginia and Chad Williams of Colorado; seven great-grandchildren, Austin Williams (Anna) of Bealeton, Trey High (Amanda) of Midland, Virginia, Matthew Williams of Leroy, New York, Brandon Williams of Winchester, Alexis Williams of Leroy, New York, Steven Andrew Jr. of Moorefield, West Virginia and Nathan Williams of Front Royal; three great-great-grandchildren, Zayden, Ryleigh, and Trenton; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Williams of Front Royal; four sisters, Helen Foster of Chester Gap, Virgie Ubben of Chester Gap, Lou Williams of Chester Gap and Mae Oliver (Sam) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; two brothers, Wally Wines (Jean) of Chester Gap and Ray Wines (Nancy) of Locust Grove, Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Austin Williams, Trey High, Matthew Williams, Brandon Williams, Clint Wines, and Kevin Wines.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bonnie Williams, Molly Landram, Debbie Brogan, Ronie Lee Wines, Bruce Robinson, and Montacello Engles.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.