Dorothy M. Ziemer (1930 – 2023)

Dorothy M. Ziemer, born May 20, 1930, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the age of 92. She lived a full life, filled with joy, spreading joy to many. She lived life to the fullest and created so much happiness and wonderful memories with her beloved husband, Jim, family, and friends.

As she was known, Dottie was beautiful inside and out, brought sunshine by her presence, and loved by all who knew her.

Dottie is survived by her husband, Jim Ziemer. She raised two wonderful children Mark Rodman (Geri) and Judy (Rodman) McFarland (Neil). She was blessed to be stepmother to Tammy Ziemer Cochran and Jeff Ziemer (Leslie), Bubby/grandma to eight grandchildren (Shawn Daniels, Megan, and Laurie Rodman, Bryan, Danny, and Taylor Ziemer, Mary Jo Loos Sampson and Katie Loos Moen) and eight great-grandchildren, and Aunt Dottie to Michael, Jan, David and Robin Paper.

Starting at an early age, her journey was filled with ups and downs, but she always persevered. She was a smart, talented, amazing woman, a role model for hard work, drive, dedication, and persistence. She was the best at everything she ventured into, whether selling Avon and Tupperware or homes at Nothern Counties in Upperville, VA, or running her own business, BYOB (Be Your Own Builder), with her cherished and amazing husband Jim. In her early 70s, she helped Jim physically build one of their many homes, and in her early 80s was still going to Curves gym three times a week. She was a wonderful gardener, cook, fisherwoman, party hostess extraordinaire, animal lover, piano player, and choir director at her Temple in her earlier years. Two of her greatest joys were being Jim’s beloved wife and mother to all of her children.

Sadly, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 75 and, like always, persevered through this horrible disease until age 92. She was predeceased by her mother, Dorothy Crawford, stepfather Edgar Crawford and father, Raymond Tolson.

A celebration of her life is planned for Sunday, January 29, at 4:00 at Heritage Oaks Golf Club on Oak Grove Island in Brunswick, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.