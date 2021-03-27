Dorothy Marie Middlebrook (1947 – 2021)

Dorothy Marie Middlebrook, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 21. 2021 in the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 27 at 12:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Carl “Billy” Townsend officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Masonic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.

Mrs. Middlebrook was born May 15, 1947, in Fauquier County daughter of the late Eva Mae Fincham Baker Prince. Mrs. Middlebrook was married to the late Henry Franklin Middlebrook.

Surviving are four sons Stewart “Smoky” Prince of Front Royal, James Middlebrook (Luanne) of Maryland, Henry Middlebrook, Jr.; David Middlebrook (Michele) of Culpeper; one daughter Victoria “Vickie” Middlebrook of Maryland; one brother Jimmy Lee Prince of Madison; one sister Ada Mae Hutcherson of Culpeper ;18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Grand, Brian Jenkins, Mike Kenny, Darin Shick, Michael Stringfellow and Rick Curtis. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Jenkins and Jason Weatherholt.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 27 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.