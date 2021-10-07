Obituaries
Dottie Lynn Hamilton (1948 – 2021)
Dottie Lynn Hamilton, 73, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Dottie was born January 27, 1948, in Woodstock, Virginia, daughter of the late Daryle Franklin Minnick, Sr., and Stella Irene Hansberger Minnick Bailey.
She was a member of the Strasburg Women of the Moose Chapter #1319, The American Legion Post 77, and the VFW.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband, Kenny Hamilton; one son, Donald Hamilton and wife Stacy of Winchester; one brother, William Michael Minnick of Virginia Beach; one grandson, Joshua Hamilton; three granddaughters, Noel Hamilton, Faith Hamilton, and Piper Hamilton; sister-in-law, Brenda Goodwin; daughter-in-law, Leslie Hamilton Shaw; and life-long friend, Sharon Ferguson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James David Hamilton; and a brother, Daryle Franklin “Billy” Minnick, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Hoffman, Dennis Palmer, Frank Horan, Tommy Vickers, Roger Van Norton, and Mike Shaw. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Miller and Danny Ferguson.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Austin L. Johnson (1940 – 2021)
Austin L. Johnson, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Mr. Johnson was born on May 26, 1940, in Warren County, Virginia to the late Ervy and Lennis Curry Johnson.
Survivors include his son, Austin Allen Johnson (Tiffany); two sisters, Anna Raether Hill (Aubrey) and Doris Jean Clatterbuck, and two grandchildren, Bailee Grace Johnson and Caiden Allen Johnson.
Regina Irene Ramey (1973 – 2021)
Regina Irene Ramey, 48, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 16 at 3:00 p.m. at Bethel Community Center with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Regina was born April 28, 1973, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of Cody Ramey of Front Royal. She was a Warren County Graduate, Class of 1991.
Surviving with her mother are a sister, Jolissa Ramey of Front Royal; three nephews, Justice Morgan Ramey-Wright and Jacob Dalton Wright, both of West Virginia, and the late Jarred Allen Ramey-Wright; two great-nephews; one great-niece; her fur babies, Pretty Boy and Harry Potter; and several cousins and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her nephew, Jarred; and her grandparents, Wilson “Farmer” Ramey and Irene G. Ramey.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, the American Heart Association, or the American Kidney Foundation.
Rosina Fairfax Jackson (1921 – 2021)
Rosina Fairfax Jackson, 100, originally from Front Royal, VA, passed away September 26, 2021, at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD.
Born March 26, 1921, the first child of Charles Henry and Emma Dodson Smith of Middleburg, VA. She married Eugene Jackson on May 9, 1942, and celebrated 70 years of marriage prior to his death on August 5, 2012.
Surviving Rosina is her son Bernard “Jerome” Jackson and his wife Sharon of Dayton, MD, her grandchildren, and families.
She was preceded in death by her son Eugene Jackson Jr., sister Virginia Gaskins and brothers Charles Smith and Everett Smith.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 1:00 pm in the Good Hope Cemetery, 831 Happy Creek Road, Front Royal, VA, officiated by the Rev. Alfred Woods.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to:
Dell Children’s Hospital Blood and Cancer Center
Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Jackson family through clore-english.com. The family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
Francis Frank Edmund “Sonny” Rohlena (1942 – 2021)
Francis Edmund Frank “Sonny” Rohlena, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on September 25, 2021, at Prince William Medical Center following complications from a heart procedure.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Francis was born September 21, 1942, to Frank A. and Frances Sonka Rohlena, growing up on the family farm with his two sisters near Cedar Rapids, Iowa in a large Czech community. Francis enlisted in the Air Force and served honorably, solidifying his love of the military and gaining aircraft mechanical skills that would serve him for the rest of his life. He worked in California for a time, eventually moving to Washington state where he would begin a 25-year career at Boeing building commercial aircraft. Francis was on one of the first test flights of the Boeing 767.
Ever a man to follow his dreams, Francis retired from his first career in 2000 and moved to Arizona where he would open a coffee shop, Francisco’s Espresso Plus, that provided good coffee, great service, and even better conversation. Francis again followed his dreams and fulfilled a life-long aspiration to move to Colorado, where he lived, worked, and worshiped for over 15 years with the Rocky Mountains in full view. He retired last year to quiet country life in Front Royal, Virginia.
Francis was a man of profound faith and deep love for his family. His Catholicism was a constant aspect of his life, and he was a champion for Eucharistic adoration wherever he went. Always a man with a plan, he never stopped trying to help his family find ways to thrive no matter the difficulties they faced. They never ceased to be in his daily petitions to the Lord even as he suffered near the end of his life.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Maria Cecilia; children by blood: Michael Rohlena (Teresa), Vickay Smith (Paul), Edmund Rohlena (Carola), Lori McConnell (Tim), Mark Rohlena (Danielle), Stephen Rohlena, Christi Kelly (Jack), and Jessica Lowery (Robbie); children by choice: Victor Vaz, David Vaz, Anita Vaz, Cynthia Perry, Rafael Cuenca Arciniega, and Luis Cuenca Arciniega; many grandchildren; sisters Barb Ashbacher, Pat Semelroth, their families, lots of Bohemian cousins and friends throughout the world.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home at 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or Priests for Life.
Margaret Mary Hill (2021 – 2021)
Margaret Mary Hill, of Front Royal, died at home on October 1, 2021—the first Friday of the month, a devotion championed by her namesake, St. Margaret Mary Alacoque.
Margaret was born on July 25, 2021, in Front Royal, to Andrew Paul and Rosemary Megan Hill. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her devoted siblings, John Paul, Cecilia Therese, Elizabeth Anna, Mary Claire, Peter Damian, Edith Veronica, and Lucy Adelaide Hill. Margaret’s brother or sister, Hyacinth Columba Hill, preceded her in death in 2020.
While her family deeply mourns Margaret’s passing, they will forever cherish the short time they had with her on Earth and look forward, God willing, to seeing her again in heaven. Until then, they will take great comfort in the powerful intercession of their very own saint.
Margaret’s funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Thursday, October 7, 2021—the feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary—at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Daniel N. Gee celebrating. Visitation and the Holy Rosary will precede Mass at 9:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with a chanted procession to the church at approximately 9:45 a.m. Following Mass, the interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made in Margaret’s name to one of their favorite religious orders: the Dominican nuns of Linden, Virginia; the Benedictine monks of Clear Creek Abbey, Oklahoma; the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles, Gower, Missouri; or the Benedictine monks of Norcia, Italy.
Margaret’s family is deeply appreciative of the outpouring of support from the community during this difficult time.
Clay Douglas Rosenberry (1980 – 2021)
Clay Douglas Rosenberry, 41, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Diane Whetzel officiating.
Clay was born on April 4, 1980, in Front Royal to Rocky S. Rosenberry Jr. and the late Patience Kelly Rosenberry. Clay was a free spirit who loved Hunting, fishing, traveling, the Grateful Dead, and, above all, his children. He attended the Church of the Brethren in Front Royal.
Surviving along with his father is his stepmother, Debbie Rosenberry; wife, Rachel Vaughan; daughter, Willow Rosenberry; two sons, Damien and Lucius Rosenberry; sister, Susan Chapman; two brothers, Rocky Rosenberry III (Judy) and Dale Sealock (Michelle); two stepsisters, Amanda and Brandi Santmyers and close friends, Bonnie Kerns, Rich Jacobus, and Alicia Dunmyer.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.