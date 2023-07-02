Double Header Showdown Monday July 3rd: Game, fireworks and free admission courtesy of the Rotary Club of Front Royal

This Sunday, Valley League baseball fans are in for a treat as the annual Home Run Derby takes place at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal. The derby, which precedes the All-Star game, promises to be a thrilling event with a new format and an impressive lineup of sluggers ready to showcase their power-hitting abilities. Let’s dive into the details of the new guidelines and take a closer look at the players who will be participating.

This year, the Home Run Derby will feature three rounds of intense competition. In Round 1, each team will nominate one player, resulting in a total of eleven participants. Each batter will have 2 minutes to hit as many home runs as possible. They will also be allowed one 20-second timeout during the round.

Round 2 will see the top four performers from Round 1 competing against each other. Again, they will have 2 minutes to swing for the fences and accumulate as many home runs as they can. The rules regarding timeouts remain the same.

The final round, Round 3, will feature the top two performers from Rounds 1 and 2. These power hitters will have another 2 minutes to unleash their home run prowess. In this round, the total number of home runs hit will determine the Champion. In the event of a tie, a 60-second swing-off will take place until the tie is broken.

Impressive List of Sluggers: The Valley League has assembled an impressive lineup of sluggers for this year’s Home Run Derby. These power hitters have been nominated by their respective teams and are ready to put on a show for the fans. Let’s take a look at the players who will be stepping up to the plate:

Bear Horowicz (Purcellville Cannons)

Jo Eichelberger (Purcellville Cannons)

Jaden Anderson (Front Royal Cardinals)

Tomas Sanchez (Woodstock River Bandits)

Joe Delossantos (Strasburg Express)

Jacob Friend (Strasburg Express)

Reese Beheler (Culpeper Cavaliers)

Joshua Hogue (Winchester Royals)

David Coppedge (Culpeper Cavaliers)

Derek Williams (Charlottesville Tom Sox)

Kainen Jorge (Purcellville Cannons – Alternate)

Nate Early (Staunton Braves – Alternate)

These players represent some of the league’s most formidable hitters and are sure to provide an exciting display of power and skill.

Batting Leaders: While the Home Run Derby showcases the league’s power hitters, it’s worth noting the impressive performances of several players throughout the season. Let’s take a quick look at the current batting leaders:

Gregory Melo (Covington Lumberjacks) leads the league with a remarkable average of .442.

Ryne Guida (Purcellville Cannons) and Micah Morgan (Harrisonburg Turks) follow closely with averages of .408 and .407, respectively.

Home Run Leaders: Among the participants in the Home Run Derby, Jaden Anderson (Front Royal Cardinals), Bear Horowicz (Purcellville Cannons), and Jo Eichelberger (Purcellville Cannons) stand out as the players with the most home runs, each having hit 4 long balls so far this season.

Runs Batted In Leaders: When it comes to driving in runs, Joseph Eichelberger (Purcellville Cannons) leads the league with 24 RBIs. He is followed closely by Cullen Horowicz (Purcellville Cannons) and Joshua Hogue (Winchester Royals), who have 15 and 14 RBIs, respectively.

The Valley League’s Home Run Derby promises to be an exciting spectacle for baseball enthusiasts. With a revamped format and a lineup of impressive sluggers, fans can expect intense competition as these power hitters aim to showcase their abilities. Whether you’re a fan of towering home runs or clutch RBIs, this event will surely provide entertainment for all. Make sure to mark your calendars for this Sunday at 5:00 pm and head to Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal for a night of power-packed baseball action or watch on the Royal Examiner.