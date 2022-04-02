Doubletree by Hilton now open in Warren County

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members, and Cheryl Cullers, Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, welcomed the Doubletree by Hilton to the Front Royal/Warren County community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, April 1, 2022.

DoubleTree by Hilton has 580+ hotels and resorts across the globe, and now, one right here in Warren County. Formerly branded as a Holiday Inn Express, the newly renovated hotel is now a Doubletree by Hilton.

“DoubleTree by Hilton prides itself on offering guests a double dose of comfort with an uplifting space where guests can unwind, as well as a broad range of amenities and warm, friendly service,” said Hannah MacKinnon, General Manager.

DoubleTree by Hilton Front Royal/Blue Ridge Shadows is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class hotel brands.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of 635 hotels with more than 144,000 rooms across 50 countries and territories. For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie to serving the local community.

DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings, and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits.

DoubleTree Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Until you can enjoy a cookie in one of their hotels, you’re invited to create the warm and comforting treat in your own kitchen with the DoubleTree chocolate chip cookies recipe:

Ingredients (makes 26 cookies)

½ pound butter softened (2 sticks)

¾ cup + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 ¼ cups flour

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

Pinch cinnamon

2 2/3 cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 3/4 cups chopped walnuts

Directions

Cream butter, sugar, and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer on medium speed for about 2 minutes.

Add eggs, vanilla, and lemon juice, blending with mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy, scraping down bowl.

With the mixer on low speed, add flour, oats, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Don’t overmix.

Remove bowl from mixer and stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.

Portion dough with a scoop (about 3 tablespoons) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 2 inches apart.

Preheat the oven to 300°F. Bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and the center is still soft.

Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet for about 1 hour.

Cook’s note: You can freeze the unbaked cookies, and there’s no need to thaw them. Preheat the oven to 300°F and place frozen cookies on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake until edges are golden brown and the center is still soft.