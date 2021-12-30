Douglas Wayne Allison (1946 – 2021)

Douglas Wayne “Chief” Allison, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Masks will be available to those who would like to wear one but are not required. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Doug was born June 21, 1946, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Lewis Henry and Virginia Mae Pearson Allison.

He retired as a Foreman from the Union after many dedicated years. He was a member of the Laborers Union #691. He played Little League and Babe Ruth baseball, as well as Valley League baseball, American Legion Post 53 baseball, and softball with the Front Royal Chiefs. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.

Doug was married to the late JoAnn Ruth Corbin Allison.

Surviving is two daughters, Suzanne Allison Neeb and husband William A. Neeb, Jr., and Joyce Allison-Weiler and husband Mark A. Weiler, all of Front Royal; two sisters, Joyce Marlow and Lula Mae Marlow, both of Front Royal; one brother, Bill Pearson of Burke; four grandchildren, Keaton Neeb, Sabrie Loudan and husband Taylor, Alex Settle and wife Kendyl, and Ryan Settle and wife Amanda; three great-grandchildren, Everleigh Loudan, Colby Settle and Gunner Settle; many nieces he loved dearly; and his loving and devoted companion, Barbara Reynolds of Front Royal.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; wife; four brothers, Kenny Allison, Calvin Allison, Edward Allison, and Roger Allen “Papoose” Allison; and one sister, June Burke.

Pallbearers will be Alex Settle, Keaton Neeb, Ryan Settle, Taylor Loudan, Billy Neeb, and Matt Atkins.

Honorary pallbearers will be Sonny Allison, Bud Smoot, George Cline, Stevie Foster, Douglas Sims, Irvin Rudacille, Charlie Sims, Junior Allison, Steve Lockhart, Donald “Hopper” Steele, Garnett “Skillet” Henry, Randy Ramey, Larry Darr, Sr., Alan “Snake” Wimer, Calvin “Junior” Allison, and Donald Sims.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.