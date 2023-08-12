Downtown Blends: A Refreshing Addition to Front Royal’s Main Street

Addressing the Opioid Crisis with Personalized, Outpatient Care

The Front Royal Treatment Center held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 27, 2023. The Front Royal community welcomed a beacon of hope for countless individuals grappling with opioid addiction. Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Chamber Board President Byron Biggs, welcomed Steven Quackenbush and staff to the Front Royal business community. Situated at 10269 Winchester Road, the Front Royal Treatment Center celebrated its inauguration amidst enthusiastic supporters from the community.

In the thick of the opioid crisis, centers like the Front Royal Treatment Center are more vital than ever. Aimed at mitigating the devastating effects of substances such as opioids, heroin, synthetics like fentanyl, and prescription painkillers like OxyContin and Vicodin, the center has embarked on a mission that transcends mere treatment – it promises a path to sustainable recovery.

Functioning as an outpatient opioid treatment program, the center’s unique approach lies in its application of medication-assisted treatment, utilizing methadone and buprenorphine. But beyond this, the center’s dedication to personalized, comprehensive care sets it apart. Through exhaustive clinical evaluations, patients receive individualized treatment plans covering medical, educational, and psychoeducational dimensions of addiction. Moreover, the center’s emphasis on trauma-informed care recognizes the deeply intertwined relationship between unresolved trauma and addiction. This, coupled with robust relapse prevention support, arms patients with the tools they need to rebuild their lives.

Understanding that recovery isn’t an isolated journey, the Front Royal Treatment Center stresses the importance of family. Through family counseling and treatment focusing on family dynamics, the center endeavors to heal the familial rifts addiction often causes, nurturing an environment conducive to long-term recovery.

For those seeking more information or help, the Front Royal Treatment Center awaits, a testament to the community’s commitment to fighting the opioid epidemic and offering hope to those in its clutches.