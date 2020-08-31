Local News
Downtown Front Royal Artisan Walk – Sunday, August 30th
Join our publisher Mike McCool as he takes a walk down Main Street in Front Royal, talking to people as they enjoy the Main Street experience. On Sunday, August 30th, artisans from around the area provided live demonstrations of their talents. Next Saturday, September 5th they will be back on Main Street. More activities are planned, maybe a kids parade, a chain saw artist and more. Details soon.
Town Hall flunks its own sewer backflow testing – leads to fire call
The Front Royal Town Government got a taste of its own smoke Friday morning, August 28, when the Town’s sewer system testing backed smoke up out of Town Hall bathrooms leading to a call to County Fire & Rescue and response by Company 1 to a possible fire at the seat of the Town’s municipal government.
Warren County Emergency Services Chief Richard Mabie confirmed the call reported to Royal Examiner by a staffer on the way to work between 6 and 6:30 a.m. (nice early-bird work, Mark).
“You are right, they responded to Town Hall this morning for smoke in the building. Investigation revealed that the Sewer Department was smoke testing the sewers. Units ventilated the building,” Chief Mabie told Royal Examiner.
The chief said such smoke “alarm” incidents have been on the rise as the Town proceeds with its sewer intake and outflow testing.
“Overall, in the past several weeks we have responded to a dozen calls for this issue, including three today,” Chief Mabie said on Friday afternoon, observing, “The smoke is entering buildings and houses through storm drains in basements, etc. These drains are made to have water in them to keep this smoke and other sewer odors out of the structures. Over time, the drain’s water dries up, opening the drain to this smoke as well as sewer odors. I’m certainly not saying don’t call if you have smoke. If you aren’t sure, please call.”
As the ever-wise “they” say – “Better safe than sorry.”
Guess Town Hall’s early-morning staff didn’t get the Town heads up on the downtown area sewer testing slated for Friday.
Local man arrested for felony fleeing after reported housefire
On Friday, August 28, 2020, at approximately 1:38 pm, the Warren County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a reported structure fire at a single-family home on Little Sorrel Road in Warren County.
Firefighters and Warren County Deputies arrived on the scene to an active fire contained to the lower level of the house, which was quickly extinguished. Firefighters determined that the home was not occupied at the time of the fire and WCSO Deputies assisted Fire Marshal, Gerry R. Maiatico in securing the scene.
The cause of the fire was investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office. The initial investigation suggested the fire was suspicious, and Fire Investigators were joined by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in a joint investigation.
The investigation revealed that an 18-year-old resident of the home, Jordan Dean Price was unaccounted for and posed a risk to himself. It was determined that a Ruger .22 handgun belonging to another family member was missing from the home, and Price may be armed. A local broadcast was issued by the WCSO for residents in the Freezeland Road area after Price was observed by WCSO Deputies at 3:18 pm driving a silver Saturn sedan with Virginia registration.
Jordan Dean Price refused to stop and pull over and took evasive actions to elude WCSO Deputies in pursuit throughout the area of Freezeland and Blue Mountain Roads. Price’s vehicle was found discarded in the heavily wooded area of Trillium Trail at 3:59 pm, with scattered ammunition observed in plain view upon the passenger seat, reinforcing the belief Price might be armed.
The WCSO established incident command on Freezeland Road and were joined by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police in the search
for Jordan Price. All three counties coordinated a focused RAVE messaging campaign through their respective 911 Communications Centers to notify residents to stay away from the area and
to remain inside their homes.
Canine (K-9) and search teams from the responding agencies tracked Price for several hours and many miles on foot, eventually located him in the area of Sky Meadows State Park off Routes 17
and 50 in Fauquier County. Jordan Dean Price was taken into custody at 07:12 PM without incident and a loaded firearm was recovered from his person. Price was initially charged with a single count of felony eluding, § 46.2-817, and taken to the RSW Jail to appear before the magistrate for a bond hearing. Price is currently held without bond.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and anyone having additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico at 540-636-3830 or WCSO Investigator Jeremy Seabright at 540-635-4128.
Rotary Club of Front Royal presents 12th Annual Community Service Award
At last Friday’s meeting, the Front Royal Rotary Club announced the creation of the Club the “Douglas P. Stanley Service Above Self Community Service Award” to honor Doug’s commitment to leadership and public service in Front Royal-Warren County. The Club presented Doug with a plaque honoring his service to the Club and community, and Doug presented former Warren County Supervisor John Vance with the 2020 award. John has distinguished himself through three decades of involvement in community, civic, and charitable organizations.
It is the objective of the Rotary Club of Front Royal to recognize individuals within the Front Royal-Warren County community for contributions that improve the quality of life of its citizens. The award is named after Douglas P. “Doug” Stanley in recognition of his 25 years of service to Rotary Club of Front Royal and Front Royal-Warren County community.
Recipients shall have demonstrated a commitment of service and dedication to the community through their vocation, public service, philanthropy or civic service to make a lasting impression on the community. Past recipients of the club’s community service award include: Jim Williams (2009), Mary Anne Biggs (2010), John Marlow (2011), Alan Wimer (2012), George McIntyre (2013), John LaBarca (2014), Roy Boyles (2015), Patricia Wines (2016), Jim Eastham (2017), Pam McInnis (2018), and Fred Andreae (2019).
John distinguished himself through a lifetime of involvement in government, civic, and charitable organizations. His community service includes serving as a member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors 2000 – 2005, as well as a member of the Warren County Board of Zoning Appeals 1993 – 1997. In his tenure with the Board of Supervisors, he also served as a Member of the Community Policy and Management Team (CPMT) and Building Committee. During John’s tenure, the Board made significant strides in addressing infrastructure needs of the county including:
- Completion of Warren County Government Center including relocation of School Board offices into the facility
- Renovation and addition to the Warren County Courthouse
- Implementation of Phase I of the School Capital Improvement Plan
- Acquisition of property for future public use – Eastham/Fishnet
In addition to his term on the Board of Supervisors, John has continued to serve this community:
- Warren Memorial Hospital Board – 1996 to 2010
- Warren Memorial Hospital Building Committee Chairman – 2001 to 2010
- Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission – 2004 to Present
- Community Management Policy Team (CPMT) – 2000 to 2005
- Warren County Board of Assessors – 2010 to 2015
- Lord Fairfax Community College Board – December 2006 to Present
- Warren County Board of Equalization – 2018
When he wasn’t volunteering in local government, John operated Vance Nurseries and participated in the American Legion Community Band.
Club Past Immediate President Bret Hrbek said, “I am very proud that our club has recognized Doug Stanley for his two plus decades of service to our community. Doug’s work as county administrator, through our club, the Community Foundation, the Educational Endowment and many other organizations has made our county a better place. He lives the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self”. And this is why we created the Douglas P. Stanley Service Above Self Community Service Award.”
Bret added, “I was proud to nominate and see John Vance selected as our 2020 Douglas P. Stanley Service Above Self Community Service Award. I have known and worked with John since he moved here in 1985 through the United Methodist Church. He is the model of a good citizen—working hard to improve our community while running his business and raising a family. Warren County is a better place because if John. I can only imagine how much better our world would be if we could all live the example John has set for us.”
Club President Derrick Leasure, “Congratulations to Doug and John Vance on their recognition. Our community is a much better place thanks to their efforts, hard work, and dedication.”
According to past Club President Doug Stanley, “I am so humbled by the Club’s decision to name the award in my honor. The fact that John Vance was named as the first recipient is an honor to me having worked with John for so many years. He truly cares about our community and this great of the Club to honor John’s decades of service.”
Jenspiration
FRWRC Center Stage: New Warren County resources app
FRWRC CENTER STAGE featuring Warren County Community Liaison, Michelle Smeltzer.
Watch this video to learn all about who, what, why, and where behind this amazing app that Michelle has created. The app will help our entire community locate valuable resources about our public schools, fire stations, location of Blessing Boxes, St. Luke, CCAP, where to find a donated meal for dinner, and so much more! Michelle will take us on a tour:
Get the app by going to your app store on your device and typing in: WARREN COUNTY VA RESOURCES
Special thanks to the Rotary Club of Warren County and to our local Social Services Department for helping fund this useful tool.
Michelle Smeltzer
Warren County Community Liaison
FRWRC-Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
#CenterStage #WomenEmpoweringWomen #FRWRC
Bill to establish mental health alert system reports out of House committee
A bill that could reshape how law enforcement responds when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis reported out of the House Public Safety Committee on Tuesday by a vote of 13-9.
House Bill 5043, introduced by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, would create teams of mental health service providers, peer recovery specialists, and law enforcement to help individuals in a crisis situation. Formally dubbed the mental health awareness response and community understanding services, or MARCUS, alert system, the proposal is in response to the ongoing demands of protesters in Richmond.
“Out of that, his family, a wealth and host of community advocates and stakeholders came together and really started developing what’s known as the MARCUS alert system, which this bill hopefully will create,” Bourne said during the virtual committee meeting.
The bill would require the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and the Department of Criminal Justice Services to work together to create evidence-based training programs for the care teams so that they know how, Bourne said, “to effectively address, mitigate and de-escalate these situations.”
Bourne hopes the law will ensure that people who are experiencing mental health crises are met with the appropriate resources “and not just being locked up.”
“A mental health professional is going to absolutely take the lead in these situations,” Bourne said. “In lots of cases, the mere presence or sight of a uniform or police vehicle can further exacerbate or further amplify the mental health crisis.”
Princess Blanding, sister of Peters, commended Bourne and his team for spearheading the bill’s progress in the House. She called today’s committee meeting a partial victory, adding “it’s not done yet.”
“We’re very thankful for the work that Del. Jeff Bourne has been doing, and it’s not over,” Blanding said. “He knows he still has a lot of work ahead of him, and he’s up for it. He’s up for that fight.”
During the meeting, Blanding urged the delegates to support the bill and said her brother “absolutely deserved help, not death” on the day of his fatal shooting.
“When a person’s kidneys stop functioning properly, they receive dialysis if needed,” Blanding said. “When a person’s heart stops functioning properly, they receive bypass surgery if needed. But the brain is the only major organ that, when it stops functioning properly, we demonize, we incarcerate, and in the case of so many Black people, death is the final answer.”
Blanding has spoken at multiple demonstrations in Richmond since protests sparked by the death of George Floyd began in late May, demanding the city fully fund the alert system as well as establish a civilian review board to investigate allegations of police misconduct.
Citing the personal experience of a family member, Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, expressed concern for situations when a victim is endangered by someone experiencing a mental health crisis. She said she supports Bourne’s bill “in concept” but struggles with it from a legal perspective regarding who would respond first in a situation when someone might be harmed.
Bourne said law enforcement has “an absolute, overarching duty to protect people,” and that protection of any victims would necessitate police to respond first, but the mental health team would also be there to address the crisis. Coyner ultimately voted against the bill.
Republican delegates expressed concern over how to fund a statewide system, which will be determined when the bill is before the House Appropriations Committee.
“I’d like for us to think about what we could do to spend this money within our police departments to have somebody there with them that has the ability to be plain-clothed and to do this, versus trying to organize different people from different parts,” said Del. Matt Fariss, R-Rustburg.
Bruce Cruser, executive director of Mental Health America of Virginia, spoke during the committee meeting. He said although his organization was not involved with putting forward the legislation, he “fully supports” the goals listed in the bill.
“I think this is an incredible, significant step forward in really addressing the mental health needs of our community,” Cruser said.
Senate Bill 5038, introduced by Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Woodbridge, also seeks to establish a similar alert system. It has been re-referred to the Senate Finance and Appropriations committee.
By Andrew Ringle
Capital News Service
Town of Front Royal honors Timmy Fristoe – dedicates building
On August 24, 2020, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick and Councilman Jake Meza honored Timmy W. Fristoe for his 40 years of service to the Town. Fristoe worked for the Town since April 1980. He started as a Senior Plant Operator for the Wastewater Treatment Plant and was promote up to Manager of the plant in July 2011 which he held until his retirement in April 2020.
The Mayor and the Town Council dedicated the Wastewater Treatment Office Building as the “Timmy W. Fristoe Office Building” in recognition of Mr. Fristoe’s 40 years of service, dedication, and contributions to the Town of Front Royal and the operations of Front Royal Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Fristoe said he enjoyed coming to work everyday. Watch this exclusive Royal Examiner video taken at the ceremony.
