Downtown Halloween 2021 draws a scary and enthusiastic crowd

It was a well-attended Downtown Halloween on Sunday in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District. Costumes weren’t limited to the younger generation, as some adults got costumed for flashbacks to their youthful enthusiasm for spooky candy collecting. The largest crowds were there during the official time of 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., but things started earlier with Jack-O-Lantern carving around 10 a.m. as downtown visitors began getting in the Halloween spirit.

After giving a nod to co-sponsors FRIBA (Front Royal Independent Business Association), the Chamber of Commerce and Town, event moderator William Huck called the event a rousing success and commended those attending and involved local businesses. “It was a magical day in Front Royal on Main Street from the carving of pumpkins though Trick or Treating. Folks from all over stopped to help spread a little love in our Hometown. The costumes were amazing to see from a princess to the scariest of monsters that lurk in the darkness. Our community coming together dancing, laughing, and enjoying time together. This is what I call priceless. Thanks to all of you for making memories we can share always.”

Royal Examiner joins Huck in that “thank you” to all those participating and attending for their contributions to the day and evening’s fun, some of which is pictured below: