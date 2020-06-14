Local News
Downtown Rebound – Arline Link, Explore Art & Clay
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, our publisher Mike McCool, along with his grandson Connor Clark (as the camera crew), went downtown to see how our local businesses were doing. Walking down Main Street, several vendors set up tents and one was Arline Link from Explore Art & Clay. Arline is very active in FRIBA (Front Royal Independent Business Alliance) which helps local businesses thrive, not just survive.
Downtown Rebound – Teresa Henry, Cynthia Smithlin, Downtown Market
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, our publisher Mike McCool, along with his grandson Connor Clark (as the camera crew), went downtown to see how our local businesses were doing. Walking down Main Street they stopped in front of the Downtown Market and spoke with Teresa Henry of Strokes of Creativity and Cynthia Smithlin of Bright New Image Vinyls & Antiques, both located inside the Downtown Market.
Downtown Rebound – Maureen Menefee, Down Home Comfort Bakery
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, our publisher Mike McCool, along with his grandson Connor Clark (as the camera crew), went downtown to see how our local businesses were doing. Walking down Main Street they stopped in at the Down Home Comfort Bakery and visited Maureen Menefee.
Downtown Rebound – Sue Laurence, White Picket Fence
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, our publisher Mike McCool, along with his grandson Connor Clark (as the camera crew), went downtown to see how our local businesses were doing. Walking down Main Street they stopped in at the White Picket Fence and visited Sue Laurence.
Downtown Rebound – John Landis, Mr. John’s Barber Shop
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, our publisher Mike McCool, along with his grandson Connor Clark, went downtown to see how our local businesses were doing. After stopping at LDees Pancake House, the Virginia Beer Museum, they stopped on Chester Street where local barber John Landis had his band, From The Heart, playing.
Downtown Rebound – The Virginia Beer Museum
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, our publisher Mike McCool, along with his grandson Connor Clark, went downtown to see how our local businesses were doing. First stop was LDees Pancake House and then a short walk to the backyard of the Virginia Beer Museum where they spoke with proprietor David Downes and local musician Dewey Vaughan. The band Aftershock is scheduled to play Saturday night at the Virginia Beer Museum.
Downtown Rebound – LDees Panacake House
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, our publisher Mike McCool, along with his grandson Connor Clark, went downtown to see how our local businesses were doing. First stop was LDees Pancake House. After lunch, they spoke with Katie Bradley about how things were going at LDees.
