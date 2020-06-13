Local News
Downtown Rebound – LDees Panacake House
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, our publisher Mike McCool, along with his grandson Connor Clark, went downtown to see how our local businesses were doing. First stop was LDees Pancake House. After lunch, they spoke with Katie Bradley about how things were going at LDees.
Downtown Rebound – John Landis, Mr. John’s Barber Shop
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, our publisher Mike McCool, along with his grandson Connor Clark, went downtown to see how our local businesses were doing. After stopping at LDees Pancake House, the Virginia Beer Museum, they stopped on Chester Street where local barber John Landis had his band, From The Heart, playing.
Downtown Rebound – The Virginia Beer Museum
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, our publisher Mike McCool, along with his grandson Connor Clark, went downtown to see how our local businesses were doing. First stop was LDees Pancake House and then a short walk to the backyard of the Virginia Beer Museum where they spoke with proprietor David Downes and local musician Dewey Vaughan. The band Aftershock is scheduled to play Saturday night at the Virginia Beer Museum.
Town Talk: A conversation with James M. Kilby
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool, has a conversation with James M. Kilby. Kilby says many people confuse him with his father, James W. Kilby. In 1958, James Wilson Kilby filed a lawsuit that forced Warren County High School to admit blacks. We’ll learn more from Jimmy Kilby, that’s what his sister Betty calls him, and we’ll hear from her in our next Town Talk, about that moment in history. Kilby is also the author of the book “The Forever Fight” and available on Amazon.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – June 15-19, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report…
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 26.
*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 12, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Route 647 and Manassas Run, Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 613 (Bentonville-Browntown Road) and Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 2.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
EDA, 2 E. Main LLC move forward on Afton Inn redevelopment
Following a special meeting closed session Friday morning, June 12, the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority issued the following press release titled “Afton Inn Purchase Agreement Reached Between EDA and 2 East Main, LLC” through Executive Director Doug Parson’s office. It announces a change in the status of the Afton Inn redevelopment project adjacent to the Front Royal Town Hall, at the head of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District.
“The Front Royal-Warren County EDA is pleased to announce the purchase agreement for the sale of the Afton Inn to 2 East Main, LLC.
“The EDA has been working with 2 East Main, LLC for nearly a year. The contract structure enables 2 East Main, LLC to advance the project in either a 3-month period at a sales price of $325,000 or a 6-month option at $345,000. Upon settlement, the EDA and 2 East Main, LLC have agreed to terminate the existing Lease/Purchase Option that was signed on May 11th, 2018.
“2 East Main, LLC has shown a strong commitment to the Front Royal community and fully intends to rehabilitate the Afton Inn to again be a cornerstone in Front Royal. This is the third sale of EDA property in the Town of Front Royal and Warren County this year. Transferring the Afton Inn to 2 East Main, LLC also secures and helps ensure the survivability of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The Afton Inn was key to the Town’s application and the influencing factor in ultimately receiving the grant award.
“The EDA is excited to move forward on this project with 2 East Main, LLC with the full support of community leaders and citizens alike,” the release concluded.
Contacted later, Parsons added, “I’d like to thank 2 East Main and Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold for their hard work in the last year to bring this deal together. The Afton Inn is a crucial property in Front Royal, and we are glad to see progress being made.
And Parsons reiterated a point in the release about the Afton’s role in securing the CDBG funding: “It is our understanding that the Afton Inn was a key property in the grant the Town got for façade improvements downtown and along East Main Street. So, this is
Elephant in room
As Royal Examiner readers and almost everybody not sleeping under a rock for the past year knows, the Front Royal Town Council has authorized civil litigation against the over half-century-old joint Town-County EDA, rather than engage in offered “good-faith negotiations” to establish exactly what in Town assets were actually lost or misdirected during the alleged financial scandal discovered in a forensic audit of EDA affairs commissioned by the County and EDA in mid-2018.
The “at least $20 million” amount of the Town civil action against the EDA essentially matches the $21.3 million amount of the EDA’s initial civil action seeking recovery of misdirected EDA assets from 14 original civil defendants and alleged associates of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald. McDonald is the primary civil defendant in the EDA’s litigation.
The Town has since lobbied the state and received permission to create a second, unilateral Town EDA, while still technically retaining membership in the existing EDA. The Town has also refused to pay an undisputed debt on about $8.4 million in principal payments on the new Front Royal Police Headquarters financed by the EDA on the Town’s behalf. There is also a steadily accumulating interest rate on that principal payment, though there is also a legal dispute at exactly what that interest rate is.
As council critic and now awaiting certification of his candidacy for council in the November election, Bruce Rappaport observed at the Monday, June 8, council meeting, about two-thirds of the EDA’s current property assets, about $21 million of $31 million Rappaport asserted, lies inside the town limits.
The announced new Afton Inn agreement illustrates that point.
Parsons confirmed Rappaport’s numbers essential accuracy, noting that the $21.8 million of EDA assets in town equals 69.2% of EDA properties total value of $31.5 million.
Asked about the Town’s decision and somewhat daunting task of creating and funding a second EDA amidst hostile civil litigation with the existing EDA still working on the Town’s behalf,
Parson’s reiterated a point he has previously made, if thus far futilely with the town council, on multiple occasions: “If and when the Town is willing, we’re always ready and willing to sit down and talk with them to resolve our issues.”
Maybe come January 2021 in the wake of the November Town Election, Doug, maybe then.
Back to business. Back to nature.
Our community has been under stress since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, it has become clear that our health and well-being is not the only thing that has been strained — so have our small businesses. Like many towns across America, Front Royal’s small businesses are the backbone of our community and we as a community need to help all of them.
The Town of Front Royal has started a program dedicated to jump-starting our local economy — we are proud to announce our new campaign called – ‘Back to Business. Back to Nature.’ A group of local volunteers and Town staff have been spending time during the pandemic to help with business recovery by focusing on revitalizing local businesses and tourism.
Please be on the lookout for these activities and show your support through participation:
- Social Media contests
- Small business marketing trainings
- Local business gift card giveaways
- New town promotional video
- Shop local festival
- Photography contest
- Blog creation driving traffic to our local businesses and reaching out to tourists
All activities will be in accordance with Governor Northam’s Executive Orders. Activities prior to the lift of the order will be virtual. We will begin to phase in interactive activities once it is safe to do so.
Front Royal has never allowed setbacks to stop our Town from coming together and supporting each other. We are a resilient community. We need to all come together to help our local businesses. Together, we will recover and be stronger than ever.
Thank you for your help to get – #BackToBusiness #BackToNature
