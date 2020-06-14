Downtown Rebound – Maureen Menefee, Down Home Comfort Bakery

On Saturday, June 13, 2020, our publisher Mike McCool, along with his grandson Connor Clark, went downtown to see how our local businesses were doing. First stop was LDees Pancake House and then a short walk to the backyard of the Virginia Beer Museum where they spoke with proprietor David Downes and local musician Dewey Vaughan. The band Aftershock is scheduled to play Saturday night at the Virginia Beer Museum.

