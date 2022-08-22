Obituaries
Dr. James (Jim) M. Kane (1935 – 2022)
Dr. James (Jim) M. Kane, 86, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Lavender Hills Nursing Home in Front Royal, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal, with a date and time still to be determined.
Dr. Kane was born on October 7, 1935, in Ontonagon, Michigan, to the late Martin and Ina (Muljo) Kane. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Kane, and his brother, Patrick Kane. He was a professor of biology at Northern Michigan University, University of Wisconsin, and Muskegon Community College. During his academic career, he published many scientific papers and wrote several books: Growing Up Yooper, The Fabulous Hexagenia, Kasey Hartz Poetry, Biography, and Fly Fishing Patterns of Yellowstone. His hobbies included Trout Unlimited, Lions Club, gardening, woodworking, and trout fishing.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Jane A. Kane of Linden, VA; four daughters, Margaret Boguski (Chris deceased) of Green Bay, WI, Lauri Ailey (David) of Sussex, WI, Robin Hackbarth (Blaine) of South Milwaukee, WI and Heather Seubert (Greg) of Triangle, VA; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to Shenandoah National Park or Hospice.
Obituaries
Raymond Ray Warden (1949 – 2022)
Raymond Ray Warden, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
Raymond was born on December 7, 1949, in Giles County, Virginia, to the late George B. and Edna Violet Warden. His siblings, Curtis Warden, Eloise Donnie Webb, and Billy Warden preceded him in death.
Surviving Raymond is his loving daughters, Loretta Barbardo (Cosmo) and Sheena Donovan (Lindsay Haley); his sisters, Barbara Kay Utterback, Beatrice Irwin, and Marie Renshaw; his grandchildren, Desirae Edwards (Matthew), Thomas Munda (Leighana Zuber), and Hunter Jenkins; his multiple great-grandchildren; his former wife of many years, Debra Dunlap; his dog, Bo; and numerous extended family members.
Obituaries
Cecil “Rocky” Byers Shelton (1932 – 2022)
Cecil “Rocky” Byers Shelton, 89, of Leesburg, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Birmingham Green Nursing Home in Manassas, Virginia.
A celebration of life service will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Cornerstone Chapel, 650 Battlefield Pkwy SE, Leesburg, Virginia.
Mr. Shelton was born on October 9, 1932, in Fairfax, Virginia, to the late Burl and Lesta Shelton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Steele Shelton; two daughters, Susan Sayers and Judith Rue; grandson, Thomas Sikes; brother, Wesley Shelton, and four sisters, Mae, Betty, Lena, and Ada. He was a member of the American Legion and was the owner of CBS Associates Land Surveyor. He was an Avid Gardener and a US Air Force Veteran.
Survivors include his son, Rocke Shelton (Cathy); two daughters, Christine Berkebile and Leslie Stewart (Christopher); son-in-law, Tom Sayers; 15 grandchildren, Gary, Cecilia, Jakob, Cole, Christian, Rose, Angel, Rebecca, Michael, Nathan, Spencer, Stephanie, Allison, Tommy and Jessica, and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church.
Obituaries
Deanne Kirkpatrick-McVey (1962 – 2022)
Deanne Kirkpatrick-McVey was born on January 17, 1962, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Deceased August 15, 2022, in Front Royal, Virginia.
Deanne was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived life to the fullest and gave her heart to the world. Her smile would light up a room, and her heart radiated to all those around her. She loved being surrounded by nature, especially on the water, and adored her critters; her dogs and kitties were everything to her. She cherished her time cooking and having a good bottle of wine while engaging in witty conversation with her husband. Above all, she never lost her faith and held God as a priority in her life and work.
Survived by her husband, Ross McVey; sons, David Lotts, Marc Iverson, Stewart McVey, Ian McVey, and Thomas Straight; 6 grandchildren, Caleb, Maddie, and Luis, Jade, Jeselle, and Marcus and brothers, Joe and Steve Kirkpatrick. Deanne was preceded in death by her Mother, Father, and Sister.
A memorial service will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 am at Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Alice Lamarr Jenkins Brown Parks (1948 – 2022)
Alice Lamarr Parks, 74, of Front Royal, VA, went to her Heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 17, 2022.
Her funeral will be conducted at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, with Pastor Timothy Dyke officiating. Burial will follow at Eleys Ford Baptist Church Cemetery, 1040 Eleys Ford Road, Fredericksburg, VA. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Alice was born in Front Royal, VA, on January 22, 1948, the daughter of the late Elliott Lamarr Jenkins and Jewell Dew Jones Jenkins.
She had a greeting card ministry since the age of 14, and her favorite gift was postage stamps. She was a born-again Christian and a member of Rivermont Baptist Church since 1980. Alice loved her faith, family, friends, Bible study, cooking, art, photography, reading, gardening, decorating, children, flea markets, volunteering at local nursing homes, and music, especially Southern Gospel. She loved Front Royal and the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. She was also known to be a thrifty shopper.
She graduated from Warren County High School in 1966 and Front Royal Beauty School in 1983.
Alice is survived by her only child, Charles “Chuck” Raye Brown and wife Vicki and her family; granddaughter, Alyson Joell Brown, grandma’s “Angel Baby”; Alyson’s mother, Michael-Ann Brown Ewanish and husband Mike; brother, Charles Elliott Jenkins; and many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.
Besides her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her baby brother, Benjamin “Benny” Raye Jenkins. She was widowed by Joseph Powell Brown (1980) and Ronald Edward Parks (2018).
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Alice inspired those around her, always focusing on the good things no matter how bad the situation. Her smile and good nature could lift the spirits of all who came in contact with her. Her kind heart and loving and gentle spirit will be greatly missed.
Her prayer was for all to accept the Lord Jesus Christ as their personal Savior and find true peace and happiness.
Obituaries
Judith Ann “Judy” Ruffner (1947 – 2022)
Judith Ann “Judy” Ruffner, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Skyview Nursing Home in Luray, Virginia.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held later at Lake Arrowhead in Luray.
Judy was born June 29, 1947, in Rock Mills, Virginia, the daughter of the late Eleanor Rose Knox Norman.
Surviving are her devoted husband of 57 years, Paul Robert Ruffner, Jr.; two sons, Craig Allen Ruffner and wife Tabitha Jane Ruffner of Luray and Robert Troy Ruffner of Front Royal; one daughter, Angela Ruffner Clater of Front Royal; one sister, Patty Mallory of Warrenton; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, a son, Jeffrey Wayne Ruffner, two brothers, and one sister.
Obituaries
Paul Jonathan Weaver (1962 – 2022)
Paul Jonathan Weaver, aka “Th Weave,” 60, of Front Royal passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at his home in the arms of his loving wife, surrounded by his daughters.
Paul was a wonderful husband, father, Pops, and brother to all of his family. He was a good friend and mentor to several kids throughout his life. Paul never met a stranger and had the gift of listening to people as well. Playing guitar, listening to music, and spending time with his family and friends gave him great joy in life. His faith in God gave him the strength to endure the battle he fought with cancer. Now he is healed forever!
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main St. Front Royal, VA, with Pastor Cecil Jones officiating. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects to the deceased and family at 2:00 pm preceding the service.
Mr. Weaver was born in Front Royal on July 28, 1962, to the late Jimmy and Anna Doffermire Weaver. He was preceded in death by two brothers Mark Weaver and Shawn Doffermire. Surviving family members include his wife of 35 years, Margie Weaver of Front Royal; two daughters, Sherry Johnson (husband Josh) and Autumn Weaver, both of Front Royal; two sisters, Candace Summers and Diana Sibert (husband Dale), both of Front Royal; four brothers, James Weaver (wife Julie) of Indiana, Kirk Weaver (wife Lisa) of Front Royal, Chris Weaver (wife Becky) of Woodbridge, Anthony Weaver of Woodbridge; five grandchildren, Evan, Coen, Brycin, Akhilees, and Alyas; including numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the American Cancer Society https://raiseyourway.donordrive.com/campaign/In-Memory-of-Paul-Weaver.