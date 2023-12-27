Dr. Philip Edward Wine (1934 – 2023)

Dr. Philip Edward Wine, age 89, of Marshall, VA, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2023. He was born on November 20, 1934, in Prince William County, Virginia, to the late John Melvin Wine and Mary Harris Wine.

He attended Warren County High School in Front Royal, Va. He was described in his senior yearbook as having a devilish grin, being a sterling athlete, and being a guy with a manner all of his own. These qualities accompanied him throughout his life, defining an admired man in 2023 as much as they did a boy in 1953.

He pursued higher education at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He then went on to attend Georgetown University School of Dentistry in Washington, DC, graduating with honors in 1965 with a doctorate degree. He then opened a private dental practice that served all residents of Warren County for 38 years.

His interests were as diverse as his accomplishments. During his retirement from the practice of dentistry, he dedicated himself to his farming, which included cattle and thoroughbred racehorses in Fauquier County, VA.

It was his devotion to his family that truly defined him. He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion. He is survived by his daughters: Elizabeth (Theodore) Vaught of Front Royal, VA; Barbara (Walter) Hudson of Virginia Beach, VA; Jacqueline (Timothy) Hinson of Suffolk, VA; and Deborah (Richard Bender) Wine of Suffolk, VA. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews whom he cherished as his own, including the nephews that he practically raised, Ray, John, Ed, and Mark Pennington, and his life partner, Mary Mochary.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his siblings, Dr. Byron (BB) Wine, John (JW) Wine, Shirley Burke, and Bettie Anne Pennington, and his first wife, Charlotte Grow Wine.

Philip passed peacefully at Winchester Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family. His twinkling baby blue eyes gently closed, marking the end of an extraordinary journey.

A ceremony honoring his life will take place in the spring at the Wintergreen Family Cemetery in Nelson County, VA. We invite friends and family to join us in sharing expressions of condolences and cherished memories by signing his remembrance book at Maddox Funeral Home, located at 105 W Main Street, Front Royal, VA.