Connect with us

Obituaries

Dr. Philip Edward Wine (1934 – 2023)

Published

28 mins ago

on

Dr. Philip Edward Wine, age 89, of Marshall, VA, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2023. He was born on November 20, 1934, in Prince William County, Virginia, to the late John Melvin Wine and Mary Harris Wine.

Dr. Philip Edward Wine,

He attended Warren County High School in Front Royal, Va.  He was described in his senior yearbook as having a devilish grin, being a sterling athlete, and being a guy with a manner all of his own.  These qualities accompanied him throughout his life, defining an admired man in 2023 as much as they did a boy in 1953.

He pursued higher education at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He then went on to attend Georgetown University School of Dentistry in Washington, DC, graduating with honors in 1965 with a doctorate degree.  He then opened a private dental practice that served all residents of Warren County for 38 years.

His interests were as diverse as his accomplishments.  During his retirement from the practice of dentistry, he dedicated himself to his farming, which included cattle and thoroughbred racehorses in Fauquier County, VA.

It was his devotion to his family that truly defined him.   He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion. He is survived by his daughters:  Elizabeth (Theodore) Vaught of Front Royal, VA; Barbara (Walter) Hudson of Virginia Beach, VA; Jacqueline (Timothy) Hinson of Suffolk, VA; and Deborah (Richard Bender) Wine of Suffolk, VA. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews whom he cherished as his own, including the nephews that he practically raised, Ray, John, Ed, and Mark Pennington, and his life partner, Mary Mochary.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his siblings, Dr. Byron (BB) Wine, John (JW) Wine, Shirley Burke, and Bettie Anne Pennington, and his first wife, Charlotte Grow Wine.

Philip passed peacefully at Winchester Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family. His twinkling baby blue eyes gently closed, marking the end of an extraordinary journey.

A ceremony honoring his life will take place in the spring at the Wintergreen Family Cemetery in Nelson County, VA. We invite friends and family to join us in sharing expressions of condolences and cherished memories by signing his remembrance book at Maddox Funeral Home, located at 105 W Main Street, Front Royal, VA.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Obituaries

Gary Lee “Skeeter” Glover (1949 – 2023)

Published

19 hours ago

on

December 26, 2023

By

Gary Lee “Skeeter” Glover, 74, of Linden, Virginia, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Gary Lee “Skeeter” Glover

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Skeeter was born September 23, 1949, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Charles and Anita Marie Patton Glover.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife, Debby Glover; children, Vickie Malcolm and husband Gary of Slanesville, West Virginia; William Gill and wife Alicia of Kentucky, Rebecca Nichols and husband Chris of Linden and Theresa Gill of Linden; brother, Charles Glover of Stephens City; sister, Anita Combs of Front Royal; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Donna Lee Williams (1959 – 2023)

Published

20 hours ago

on

December 26, 2023

By

Donna Lee Williams left this world unexpectedly at the young age of 64 on December 20, 2023, after a hard-fought battle to stay with her family. She leaves behind a devastated husband, Bobby Williams, who left no stone unturned in trying to save the life of the woman he loved.

Donna Lee Williams

Donna was the daughter of the late Mike Denmead and Betty Price. Her loss has also shattered her sister, Melinda Curry, and husband Tom; her niece, Melissa Cooley, and husband Shane; great-niece, Harper; and great-nephew, Landon. Much-loved in-laws, Freddy and Carlene Hiatt, Chuck and Tonya Hiatt, Todd and Karen Hiatt, Mark and Casey Hiatt, and Billy and Joan Holloway; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews will miss the boundless energy and absolute devotion to others’ well-being that Donna brought to every family interaction and gathering.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Ewing, and stepdad, Charles Price.

Bobby and Donna were married for over 29 years. Second marriages for both, they never had children together but Bobby’s children from a previous marriage, Branyon Williams (Beth) and Holli Phillips (Colby), gave Donna one of her greatest joys in life – her grandchildren. Known affectionately as “Gubbie” to Ramzie, Rylan, Ayla, and Brynnen, Donna spent much of their childhoods entertaining them with trips to the Winchester SPCA, the local farmers markets, and movie theaters. and numerous other adventures. She often approached life with a childlike nature that children really responded to.

When not with the grandchildren, Bobby and Donna spent nearly all their time together. Donna was a welcome visitor at CMA’s Subaru of Winchester, where Bobby works, counting many of the associates as cherished friends. She was also beloved by their Lake Frederick neighbors, both past and present, for her friendly nature and the fact that she could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. Vacations were spent at Disney World and on Disney cruises, where Donna was a favorite guest of many of the longtime cast members.

Donna will be missed for her huge smile, giant heart, sense of joy, and genuine love for her family and friends.

Please join us as we celebrate a life well lived, honoring the impact that she has had on all of us. A service will be held on Thursday, December 28, at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA, with a preceding viewing starting at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Winchester Area SPCA in Donna’s honor at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Carole Ann Bortle (1947 – 2023)

Published

1 day ago

on

December 26, 2023

By

Carole Ann Bortle, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Friday, December 22, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at American Legion Giles B Cook Post 53, 22 W 8th St, Front Royal, at a later date.

Ms. Bortle was born to the late Carl and Roma Wright Catlin on November 30, 1947, in Washington, DC.  She was also preceded in death by her sister, Roma Proctor.  She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary both in Front Royal.

Survivors include her companion of over 35 years, Charles F. Zaun; brother, Damon Catlin Sr.; nephews, Patrick Proctor and Damon Catlin Jr. and other nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Dorothy Annie Pingley (1942 – 2023)

Published

3 days ago

on

December 24, 2023

By

Dorothy Annie Pingley, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.  Burial will follow at rospect Hill Cemetery.

Ms. Pingley was born in Front Royal on December 17, 1942, to the late William and Pauline Duncan.

Survivors include her aunt and cousins.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Linda Kay Robbins (1954 – 2023)

Published

1 week ago

on

December 19, 2023

By

Linda Kay Robbins, 68, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Monday, December 18, 2023.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.  Inurnment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Mrs. Robbins was born in Front Royal on December 19, 1954, to the late Robert and Pearl Jenkins Fincham.  She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Robbins, and brother, Robert Fincham.

Survivors include her two sons, Robbie Robbins and Jeremy Robbins; daughter, Stacy Robbins; three sisters, Mary Wines, Mildred Chadwell, and Deborah Rutherford; three grandchildren, Matthew Cross, Kelsey Robbins, and Gage Robbins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Steve W. Cook (1952 – 2023)

Published

1 week ago

on

December 19, 2023

By

Steve W. Cook, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the Winchester Medical Center.

Steve Cook

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 29, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Steve was born March 5, 1952, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Leroy and Doris Fristoe Cook.

He worked many years for the Conservation and Research Center in Warren County. He will be long remembered for his love of playing the drums and spending time boating on the river.

Surviving is his wife of many years, Debbie Fincham Cook; one son, Brian Cook of Front Royal; two daughters, Ashleigh North, and husband Jeremy and Alissa Jordan and husband Darryl, all of Front Royal; one sister, Cynthia Settle and husband Curtis of Amissville; and 11 grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Hunter Cook, Harlon Crawford, Matt Clatterbuck, Darryl Jordan, Stacy Lockhart, and Aaron Lockhart.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy “Bubba” Day, Clark Moats, and Mike Nirich.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, December 29 from 12-1 p.m..

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading
Verified by ExactMetrics