Opinion
‘Drain the Swamp’?
I watched a 32+ minute video of the 21 July Board of Supervisors meeting and was appalled. Many tried and true clichés and comments came to mind: “blind leading the blind”, “drain the swamp”, “back room deals”, “good faith”, “transparency”, etc.
As an observer, it is difficult to understand all the issues and it was pretty apparent that board members did not understand them either. Is this the same team that campaigned on transparency and draining the swamp? Where is the strength of their convictions? Well unfortunately, the citizens have voted in a team of uninformed supervisors to occupy the swamp who in this early stage of their term had the audacity to form a private team of two people without the Supervisor’s knowledge or consent to negotiate the settlement of an apparently complex legal/financial issue between the Town of Front Royal, Warren County and the EDA. It sounds like they agreed to pay half of a bill leaving the other half blowing in the wind. Additionally, obviously to divert attention, Delores (Oates) demonstrated significant disrespect of Tony (Carter) by accusing him without any specifics of “back room deals”.
It is obvious to the most casual observer that there needs to be a sanctioned committee formed with knowledgeable members from WC, FR and the EDA to meet in a publicly announced, yet private meeting to search for a resolution that will satisfy the legal responsibilities of each party. The output of the meeting needs to be presented to the citizens.
I am not sure how this happened. The two participating board members were obviously grandstanding for self-promotion. How did they get elected? PT Barnum said, “Nothing draws a crowd quite like a crowd.” I expect “mob-rule” put these people in office and now the rest of the citizens must endure.
I wonder if there is any kind of training available to new board members addressing their legal and ethical responsibilities.
Robert Turner
Chesapeake, Virginia
Opinion
Revolutions are messy
There are many sayings about revolutions, but my favorite is simply, “Revolutions are messy.” This seems to sum up the majority of the world’s revolutions, despite who wins or loses. The problem for Americans is that our Revolution was easy compared to most, so we tend to think all revolutions are as easy. If you lined up all the world’s revolutions in order from most radical to least, America would be pretty close to the least radical side. How much did we really change? We replaced the British aristocracy with American aristocracy. The Constitution allowed for representation, but only for white men with property who voted only for the House of Representatives. The British had the same right with the House of Commons.
Now the French and the Russians, they know how to throw a revolution. Whereas our Revolution was really top down, the French and Russian revolutions were bottom up. They turned everything on its head, getting rid of every type of institution imaginable, even religion. The masses took to the streets in what became more mob actions than political movements. It is telling that the symbol of the French Revolution became the guillotine, which was actually invented during the revolt to speed up the process of decapitating the rich and noble. Basically everyone associated with the crown was rounded up and separated from their heads. The royal families in both the French and the Russian revolutions were all assassinated quite violently. There is no such example in the American Revolution.
The other problem with most revolutions is they do not end with just one revolution, but instead spin off counter-revolutions or even more revolutionary movements. The Russians had a revolution in February 1917 which overthrew the Czar but was followed up with a second revolution in October of the same year that brought the Bolsheviks to power. They then fought a bloody civil war between the Whites and the Reds until 1923. As for the French, their first government of the Revolution was the National Assembly, created in 1789 and followed by the Legislative Assembly in 1791. The First Republic took power in 1793 and instituted the Reign of Terror only to be ousted by The Directory in 1795. Finally, Napoleon took over in 1799, bringing some stability. With both the Russians and the French, each regime change brought a great deal of bloodshed.
Finally, revolutions eat their young. They have a tendency to turn on their creators and their ideas. Once a revolution is started, it can easily spin out of control. Revolutions go well as long as the mobs are for you, but what happens when they turn on what you believe? In order to protect a revolution, leaders must either contain it or be prepared for leaders and goals to be attacked. We see this with key leaders of both the French and Russian revolutions. Leon Trotsky was a vital figure in the Russian Revolution and number two behind Lenin. He helped start the October Revolution and led the Red Army to victory over the Whites. Yet when Lenin died, Joseph Stalin took control of the country, forcing Trotsky to flee to Mexico where he is later assassinated. The name and image of Trotsky was erased from Russian history books and memorials. For the French, the great figure was Maximilien Robespierre. Not only did he help start the agitation that led to the Revolution, he also became the leader of the government and key player in the Reign of Terror. However, when the tide shifted, he found his head on the chopping block to which he had sent so many before him.
As we are in the midst of a cultural revolution in America, it seems inevitable that this revolution will get messy. As with the French Revolution, the people only tend to tolerate so much before either the revolution is contained or it turns on its own. I have two examples. A few weeks back, activist Shaun King in support of Black Lives Matter tweeted that all images of a white Jesus and the Virgin Mary should be removed. Initially it made a big splash, but then faded away. I can only speculate that leaders of the movement recognized that he had gone too far. There are many liberal Christians who support this movement who may find the removal of Jesus in any color too radical. Not to mention a large Hispanic community that puts a great value on the Virgin Mary. The movement may have pulled back, but I suspect the Republicans will try to remind everyone come November.
The second example I wrote about in one of my daily Class Notes and received some interesting reaction. Over the 4th of July weekend, I was struck by the oddity of names and monuments of historical slave holders being removed while at the same time the nation celebrated the story of another slaveholder. The cultural phenomenon that is “Hamilton” is a celebration of diversity as the all-white characters are played by people of color. However, just because the play claims Hamilton and his friends were anti-slavery did not make it so. According to Harvard Professor Annette Gordon-Reed, Hamilton at best only bought and sold slaves for his family and at worse owned them himself. Every principle character in the play owned slaves except for John Laurens, who did oppose slavery but used his father’s slaves for his valets during the war.
So as I started this piece, revolutions are messy. I love “Hamilton.” I have enjoyed the play since the first time I saw it live. But is it okay to celebrate and honor his life? Hamilton betrayed his country, fought to establish a slave nation, and participated in the slave trade. How can we justify forgiving the sins of some historical figures, if they sing catchy songs, and yet condemn others for the same sins. Historically speaking, it seems like it has to be one or the other. Will this revolution have to be reined in or will Hamilton become our Robespierre, sacrificed on the altar of the revolution?
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog.
Opinion
Paul Gabbert apologizes for his miss-speak at last week’s board meeting
To be an idiot or not to be an idiot – That is the proverbial statement I am facing. At last Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors’ work session I went to the podium without a script. Unfortunately, that was not a good idea. So I will confess to being an idiot. While at the podium, I blurted out a two hundred thousand dollar figure when it should have been seventeen thousand dollars; although to finish the project, more than seventeen thousand dollars, though not likely $183,000 more, would be spent.
When I returned home that night, I told my wife I had made myself look like an idiot. As the loving and devoted wife she is, she said and I quote, “That is your problem.” A few days later she said, “By the way, the Royal Examiner made you look like an idiot also. Roger never lets a chance like that go by.”
That is okay Roger, I deserved it. When you go to the podium to speak you are free game. I want to apologize to the Board of Supervisors, the County Administrator, and the citizens of Warren County for this inexcusable mistake. This kind of mistake is what causes mistrust, accountability problems, and an overall unfairness to the County Government. Only facts and one’s opinion should be stated at the podium. This mistake I promise will not happen again.
Paul Gabbert
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Conflict Resolution – 101: There is a lesson here
The good news for me is that my little book: Ironing It Out: Seven Simple Steps for Resolving Conflict has been updated and is available again through Amazon and the publisher: www.lalopublishing.com. The bad news is that the writer, me – someone who is supposedly knowledgeable about conflict and resolution – happens to live in an area that is rife with conflict and lawsuits and legal fees and court expenses, etc. Personally, I have come to peace with the fact that there are some disputes which just cannot be resolved peaceably. There are some disputes where the parties have to be told what to do (by a judge or jury). I guess these pending civil cases which dominate our legal system cannot be fairly settled.
Fortunately, not everybody or every firm or every government organization at all levels agrees that conflicts cannot be resolved without the expense and the trauma that litigation brings. My little book on conflict resolution has sold thousands of copies worldwide – as reasonable people seem to want an alternative way of making troublesome problems go away. The first published edition of Ironing it Out was dated 1992. The most recent, fully updated edition (the 5th) came out in June and is dated 2020.
And, wow, do we have conflict rampant among many crises now facing the world (and our region). Litigation doesn’t seem that important when compared to life and death. I don’t presume that I am qualified to do too much about the Pandemic, or fairness in law enforcement or fairness in the administration of justice, but I do feel qualified to help lessen unnecessary conflict (destructive in its own way) lessen.
Sometimes I wish folks would follow the seven simple steps: “Remove their masks, identify the real problem(s), give up a “must-win” attitude, develop possible options for resolution, select one, powerfully communicate, and finally acknowledge and preserve the value in the relationship”.
It might work here. It has worked most of the time it has been tried. It sure doesn’t cost much to try it.
I hope we can all be safe and, while we worry about getting sick, maybe we can worry a bit less about the conflict.
Charles P. Lickson
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Response to Ben Cline on U.S.-Israel alliance
Dear Representative Cline,
I write to you as the congressional representative for Warren County.
In my letter asking you NOT to vote for S.B. 3176 – the US-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act of 2020 – you responded: “Israel is one of our greatest allies, and because it is the sole democracy in the Middle East, our friendship with the nation is of great strategic importance.”
I beg to differ.
First of all, Israel is not the only “democracy” in the Middle East. Tunisia, which forms part of the Middle East, is also a democracy. And, your suggestion that Israel is a strategic U.S. asset is not a serious argument.
Second, I believe that Israel is not a “democracy” that has similar values with those of the U.S. In 2018, Israel passed the undemocratic nation-state law that stipulates “the right to exercise national self-determination is unique to the Jewish people.” Said in another way, Israel is a Jewish state that privileges only Jews.
Third, Israel’s treatment of Palestinians is sharply at odds with U.S. values. Israel commits human rights abuses against Palestinians living under its 50+ year military occupation of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. These include injuring and killing Palestinians, detaining and abusing children, demolishing homes, uprooting agriculture, and denying freedom of movement and expression.
Finally, which brings me to the point of this letter, U.S. taxpayers give Israel $3.8 billion in military aid each year— of which Virginia taxpayers contribute $107,232,005. And, of that amount, taxpayers in Warren County contribute $298,992. With that money, we could fund one of the following: four elementary teachers, provided 199 people with food assistance programs, awarded 51 students Pell Grants, provided healthcare for 126 children, or funded four clean energy jobs.
In order to make things right, I urge you to support legislation that places conditions on aid to Israel to ensure that the taxpayers of Warren County are on the right side of history.
Sincerely,
Jeanne Trabulsi
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Good time for a Back to School Prayer Walk
“Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them” Matthew 18:19-20.
Each year during the fall high holy days on Yom Kippur ancient Israel fasted and prayed and provided an offering to make atonement for the sins of the nation. Thus they were purified for a year before God. However, this was not all. The following week began the Feast of Tabernacles, during which the nation of Israel in turn sacrificed 70 bulls according to Numbers 29:12-34. Although God did not provide a specific explanation for the sacrifice of these bulls it is believed these sacrifices were meant to cover the other nations of the world. In a similar manner it is the Church’s responsibility to cover the planet and intercede for all humanity through our prayers.
For a number of years church congregations have prayed for Shenandoah Valley schools, families and surrounding communities in support of another school season. The Word of God commands us in Philippians 4:6-7 to not worry, but to instead lift up every concern to the Lord in prayer. When we do this, we are promised a peace that surpasses human understanding. Our church community is committed to prayer. Last year, many churches participated in “Back to School Prayer Walks” involving elementary, middle and high schools and facilities in various communities and townships throughout our great valley. The walkers casually strolled through the school yards and neighborhoods, praying and seeking the Holy Spirit to intercede for them.
Including children is crucial to the school prayer walk. Parents are always overjoyed about how their children are engaged during the walk. Every student wants to pray over their own school. The Church believes in the importance of demonstrating and teaching the next generation of Christians to pray over their neighbors and community and that it is our responsibility to engage in the spiritual welfare of others.
August is a very good time to conduct a School Prayer Walk. Prayer walkers can gather together in a school parking lot for a group prayer before splitting into teams. Each team can be given maps and assignments to pray over selected schools as part of a plan to spread out and provide coverage for current and future public school sites. The walkers then can drive to their assigned schools and surrounding communities to intercede for the thousands of students and staff.
Scripture is clear about its significance to the work in the Kingdom of God. In fact, God has chosen prayer to be one of the primary means by which He accomplishes His purposes in the world. Prayer Walking is an attempt to pray among those you are trying to reach. The goal is about obedience to God’s command to pray for others and faithfulness to join Him in His work.
Mark Gunderman
Stephens City, Virginia
Opinion
Royal Examiner staffer reply to: Retire the ‘Redskins’
The issue of changing the Washington NFL team’s nickname due to racist connotations has arisen previously. And as this reporter/editor noted during one of those cycles of national attention, the origin of the term “Redskin” came about during the westward migration of primarily white, European ancestry Americans through the 1800’s when bounties were offered for killing Indians. Eventually it was decided it was too cumbersome to make a person transport the dead Indian or Indians’ bodies at distance to collect their bounty. So, it was authorized that an Indian scalp was sufficient evidence of the murder to collect your bounty.
At the time Indian scalps were commonly referred to as “Redskins” a term which evolved into a racial slur to Indians in general. And while over time the scalping reference receded from public consciousness as the murder/bounty practice stopped as the west was “won”, and eventually the racist origins receded from memory as well, that is the historical context of the name’s origin, as well as the practice of scalping in the old West.
That said, as a D.C.-born lifelong fan of Washington professional sports franchises, if often not their owners, I would offer one addition to Mr. Pickering’s alternate names list, at least for the tenure of Daniel Snyder’s ownership of the team:
- Washington’s Irrelevant Reds